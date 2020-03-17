Kohl's Isn't A Value Trap

All said, the future is just unknowable as it's always been, but the market has extrapolated current trends too far, making KSS too cheap.

Thesis

Despite Kohl's (KSS) being an unimpressive business, the market has swung too far into the territory of pessimism - making the stock too cheap. Even though KSS is a business whose fundamentals are likely to worsen before they stabilize, the company produces meaningful free cash flow - and management has allocated said FCF adequately. We believe investors who have written KSS off as a classic value trap don't have a nuanced framework to evaluate deep value securities.

Instead, these investors see the current decline in the company's operating metrics, extrapolate current trends too far into the future than can be realistically forecasted, and write Kohl's off regardless of price. This framework fails to grasp the essence of value investing - that is, it's not just fundamentals that matter, but fundamentals in relation to price paid. Kohl's is too cheap, and we'll walk you through why it isn't so obvious to us that the stock is a value trap.

The Business

Kohl’s is a name that likely doesn't need an introduction as their stores are ubiquitous in the US. KSS is one of the preeminent discount/value-oriented retailers in the United States; the company really is the catch-all for the ‘middle-America’ discount shopper. Inside the stores, you’ll find well-nigh every category of clothing for every age range and gender. Kohl’s portfolio of products runs the gamut from jeans to suits, jewelry to shoes, even home decor and bedding. What the company lacks in specialization it makes up for in breadth of selection.

The company operates 1,100 stores and 9 retail distribution centers across the nation and brings in roughly ~$20 billion in revenue in a fiscal year. KSS owns roughly 35% of their stores and leases the rest. As seen below, the company operates in every state, while their design centers are located in NYC and Milpitas, CA.

The main differentiator that separates Kohl’s from their competition, in our estimation, is their renowned customer loyalty program: Kohl’s Cash. Kohl’s customer’s reward program has a quite remarkable 30 million members and doles out $2 billion per year in Kohl's Cash (discounts, essentially). This compares to 5 million members participating in Gap Inc.’s (NYSE:GPS) reward program, Bright Rewards (not a perfect comp - we’re aware - but a relevant statistic in our view as GPS ostensibly operates in the same industry and theirs is a free program as well).

High-level, KSS looks similar to a litany of other uniform retailers: ~40% gross margins, historical double-digit operating income margins which have fallen to mid single-digit margins, mid-20% ROE, and de minimis revenue growth in the past decade.

Naturally, other investors have access to such high-level company data and are unenthused by the company’s operating results. Thus, we have a statistically cheap security:

A ~25% FCF yield sure looks juicy. The company also pays out a dividend of $2.68/share - for a 10.72% yield. Pretty enticing considering revenue is only down ~1.5% over the past 5 years. There’s certainly a case to be made that this is a scenario where the equity market is pricing the stock such that one would assume the business is in a crisis, but the business isn’t in a crisis at all. In plain words: the stock’s a bargain.

Okay, now that we know the stock is in the very least superficially cheap, a few caveats: 1) the calculation of enterprise value above doesn’t include substantial capital leases on the balance sheet (more below), and 2) as noted above, operating margins have fallen from 11% to 6% in the past 10 years. Meaning, with revenue being flat, operating income has fallen 5.6% compounded yearly for a decade. This is clearly what the equity market is worried about.

Despite what looks to be deteriorating operating metrics, Kohl’s fundamentals would have to worsen substantially (and continue for the foreseeable future) in order for a positive outcome not to be had by equity holders. Here’s why: The company is trading at a 25% free cash yield. Yet, income has only been falling by ~5.5% a year for the past 10 years. Assuming equity markets are priced to return 6% a year, this would mean that Kohl’s free cash flow would have to drop by an additional ~14% every year into perpetuity in order for you to underperform the market. Put another way, Kohl’s earnings would have to drop by slightly less than ~19% a year into perpetuity in order for investors not to achieve market-beating returns.

Is earnings falling by double digits a year a realistic outcome? In the medium term, of course it is (EPS dropped by 13% this year, for example). In fact, a decline in EPS is the most probable outcome. However, investors are pricing Kohl’s such that this level of earnings decline must continue for the next 15, 20, 25 years - into perpetuity.

Okay. The stock is cheap. However, despite an FCF yield in the twenties, with the fundamental deterioration in operating metrics the business experienced this year, popular sentiment would likely come to the conclusion that Kohl’s must be a value trap. Is that the correct assessment? Well, maybe. Then again, maybe not. Let’s see what assumptions we would have to underwrite in order to price KSS like equity investors have at present.

What constitutes a value trap?

First, a word about capital leases. It’s standard practice to see the ~$4 billion in capital leases on Kohl’s balance sheet and add that figure to net debt to come up with a calculation for enterprise value. Another way analysts frequently come up with this figure is to take one year of rent expense, capitalize it at 8-10x and consider that figure the present value of future rent payments. In order to avoid double-counting, analysts usually add back the yearly expense for rent to earnings, calculate an EBITDAR figure, and compare the two (EV/EBITDAR).

The reason why we refuse to do such a practice is that it makes no sense to do so. It only makes sense to treat operating (or capital) leases as debt if it’s a liquidation play. If you think the company should cease operations, liquidate its assets, pay off all its obligations, and return the capital to shareholders, then yes, you must consider how much the company will need to pay for those leases. However, it is overly punitive to treat leases with a going-concern business as equivalent to debt. Leases are much more akin to an operating expense. So moving forward, understand that we deal with leases by reducing the amount of free cash flow we’re willing to assign to the business - we will not be adding the present value of all future rent payments to the EV of the company.

With that out of the way, what would make Kohl’s a value trap in our view - and thus un-investable? Well, there are a litany of potential factors we could consider, but we’ll focus on two broad ones. In our estimation the two questions analysts must consider in dealing with a potential value trap are: 1) how has the capital allocation of the company’s management been? And, 2) how much are the fundamentals of the business likely to deteriorate (is this a 'melting ice cube' - so to say)?

Let us expand on these two criteria. Firstly, a business has to be generating meaningful free cash flow if it’s no longer in a growth phase (negligible free cash flow is fine on a case-by-case basis if the business is growing). If the company’s earnings are a mirage because they get eaten up by ever-increasing capital expenditures (shale producers, for e.g.) then EBIT/EBITDA figures are meaningless. The company produces no real cash for equity holders. Another example we can consider is, yes, retailers. Plenty of retailers produce ample operating income/EBITDA, but it all consistently gets eaten up by working capital expenses. So we have to account for working capital drag on FCF when assessing how much earnings KSS actually produces.

On the other end of the spectrum are companies producing real cash flow, but blowing it on dumb acquisitions, buying back stock at nosebleed valuations, or investing in new company-changing product lines where the business has no competitive advantage or relevant experience. An example of a company producing ample real free cash, but making asinine acquisitions has historically been GameStop (GME) (although we suspect that has now changed). Value investors have been pounding the table (to buy) on GameStop for years, but the stock is now at all-time lows. What these investors missed was the management’s capital allocation. GME has been producing real free cash for several decades, but instead of returning excess cash to shareholders, management blew it all on several ridiculous acquisitions - all of which have been subsequently written off the balance sheet or divested.

One more example we can consider is Barnes & Noble. Many investors may have forgotten by now, as this company is now private, but there was a moment at the beginning of this decade where many smart value investors were attracted to Barnes & Noble because the business produced ample cash, and it was cheap. Investors (who held) ultimately lost money on the stock because management decided to make a company-changing product line innovation and plow all of free cash flow into the nook in order to compete with Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kindle. So despite Barnes & Noble not being a melting ice cube (because the business produced tons of stable free cash), investors still lost because management didn't allocate that capital efficiently.

Where does that leave us with Kohl’s?

Let’s apply this framework to Kohl’s. After summing all of the negative and positive yearly swings in working capital for the business in the past 10 years, we find that Kohl’s has an average negative drag on FCF due to working capital of $30 million per year. After backing out stock-based comp (~$50 mm/year), we get a cash drag of $80 million every year. Then we subtract capital expenditures of $600 mm (averaging here, again), we find that Kohl’s 2019 FCF is ~$1 billion. This is a business producing meaningful amounts of free cash available to investors. Net debt stands at $927 million, or less than one year of cash flow - very manageable for this business.

What about acquisitions/capital allocation? Well, management makes this relatively easy for us as the company hasn't made any acquisitions in over 10 years. Instead, the company has pursued a balanced approach of investing into necessary capital expenditures, retiring debt, paying dividends, and buying back stock.

This certainly doesn’t constitute the capital allocation abilities of an ‘outsider’-type management team, but it certainly is not value destructive. The risk of course is that management does a silly acquisition, or product launch in the future. This is something shareholders will have to watch out for, no doubt, but as long as management keeps the current capital allocation policy in place, we have no qualms.

Conclusion

Kohl’s is a business that traded at a high double-digit P/E a mere 2-3 years ago. The future isn’t any more knowable now to investors with the stock at an FCF yield of 25% than it was back then to investors paying a 5% earnings yield. Indeed, extrapolation has now gone the other way and investors can only imagine a continued decline in EPS beyond the foreseeable future and well into the unknown abyss.

Yes, KSS is cheap and producing a lot of FCF. But here's the rub, earnings are likely to keep declining for the near to medium term. This may be especially likely if the outbreak of COVID-19 tips the US economy into recession. Although KSS's revenue only comped down .5% during the 08-09 recession, the company was adding new stores every year back then. Even though discount retailers normally perform well during recessions, we would expect Kohl’s to perform marginally poorly in the event of a recession (COVID-19 being transitory).

Despite the likelihood of poor results in the interim, investors have now swung too far on the pendulum into the territory of pessimism. The truth of the matter is that the future isn’t any more clear to other investors than it is to us. And we think it very likely that if results stabilize (much less, turn around) for a series of quarters, investors would very quickly re-rate KSS back in the double-digit PE territory. We have no real price target for KSS, just the feeling that investors have extrapolated current results too far.

The company's mid-point for EPS guidance is $4.40 in 2020. A simple 12x P/E gives us a stock price in the $50/share range. We expect results to worsen before they improve. But this very feature of value stocks is why they work - people can't stomach negative news flow. But, all in, KSS is too cheap. So long as the company continues to allocate capital efficiently, we believe KSS shareholders will be rewarded handsomely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KSS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.