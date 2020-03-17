Funko: Back To The IPO Price

Management's explanation for its poor Q4 results was quite unsatisfactory and did not elaborate as much as we would've liked.

It's amazing how quickly things can go wrong for a company. Just 6 months ago, Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was trading near $30, but now, the company has managed to hit an all-time low of less than $6 after reporting disappointing Q4 results, which is close to its price after its IPO in 2017. Despite the large drop, we are confident in Funko's growth plan and believe its share price should eventually recover as the company returns to growth in late 2020.

Q4 - An unmitigated disaster

After the preliminary release, we impatiently waited for the Q4 report. We were not interested in the actual results, but rather in how management would explain the massive guidance miss. As we expected, management addressed the disappointing results in the call, but honestly, we found their explanation quite underwhelming.

The year-over-year decline reflects three primary factors, one a week holiday season for many of our retail partners, which resulted in order significantly below initial indications as well as lower than expected repurchase orders from our top customers. Two underperformance and the key technical properties in the quarter and three, difficult comparisons to Fortnite, which was a significant sales driver in Q4 of last year. Source: Q4 2019 call

Firstly, most of the explaining was done by the CFO, not the CEO, who only took around 2 sentences to explain the guidance miss. Secondly, there was very little elaboration on the key point - the weaker holiday season. We had thought the large guidance miss would be addressed in detail by management, but they didn't really spend much time addressing it.

Also, management said in their Q3 call that they were going to try and start reporting sell-through once again, yet there was no mention of sell-through in the Q4 call, so there's that.

So yes, I think we're going to see if we can try to get more retailers report into this on this metrics, so that we feel comfortable you talking about it going forward. Source: Q3 2019 call

The results themselves were about what we expected. Sales came in at $213.5mil, a decline of 8.4% vs. expectations of an 8% decline. The sales decline was mainly driven by a massive decline in sales per active property of 20%, offset by a 16.1% gain in the number of properties.

Source: WY Capital, reported financials

If you look at historical data, there are 5 quarters in which sales per property declined YOY, but the decline has never been as drastic as 20%, and growth in the number of properties has always been enough to offset the decline in the number of properties. This gives us hope that this is an anomaly that should be resolved within the next few quarters.

Adjusted gross margin increased slightly from 36% to 37.1%, though GAAP gross margins were hit by a one-time inventory writedown. Adjusted EBITDA was around $25.7mil, representing a 12% margin compared to 18.5% last year. The margin decline was mainly attributable to fixed cost deleverage and investments in operations.

Management's short-term guidance isn't good, with Q1 revenues expected to decline mid-teens, though some of the impact is due to the coronavirus and its disruption of the supply chain. However, management expects growth to improve drastically as the year progresses, with the full year expected to show 6-9% growth. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is disappointing, though, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be around $120mil, a decline from the $123mil this year, which management blames on growth investments.

Future growth drivers

Although the explanation of Q4 results was quite poor, management put a lot of time into explaining their four future growth drivers. The detailed plan gives us some faith that Funko will be able to improve its growth next year.

Firstly, Funko believes it will be able to continue growing the core pop culture business through releasing new evergreen properties and through growing underpenetrated content genres like music, sports, and anime. Recently, they announced a partnership with Bandai (OTC:NCBDY) that allowed them to exclusively distribute anime merchandise in Japan.

Second, Funko is also planning to release many licensed and non-licensed products. After the recent acquisition of board game design studio Forrest-Pruzan, Funko has created a new segment - Funko Games - to enter the $6bil board games market with its Funkoverse board game. In H2 2020, they plan to launch Snapsies, a toy line that utilizes snap and match technology, which allows kids to create custom characters with each snap. Snapsies will be sold in the toy aisle and in vending machines.

Source: google images

Third, Funko is expecting strong momentum in EMEA from bringing in new retailers and expanding with existing retailers. Last but not least, Funko plans to grow its DTC business by upgrading its e-commerce site and by using data from its Funko app and loyalty program.

Valuation

Funko is cheaper than ever at its current price. Adjusted earnings are expected to be around $0.85-1.00, yet the stock is trading at barely above $6, representing a multiple of 6-7x. The market is pricing Funko as though it would never grow again, even though management believes Funko will continue growing in H2 2020.

While Funko is cheap, and we don't see any fundamental problems with the company, the management team clearly isn't the most shareholder-friendly, dumping their stock above $20 right before the shares collapsed. However, Funko isn't a fraud or a fad, and we believe that, once the temporary headwinds stemming from the weak holiday shopping season and the coronavirus fade, Funko could easily return to double-digit growth in revenue and earnings.

Takeaway

Overall, short-term headwinds, like a weak holiday shopping season and the coronavirus, have pushed down Funko stock, but we remain confident in Funko's long-term growth prospects. Management's credibility isn't the best, but we believe the risk-reward ratio is still very favorable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNKO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long through short puts.