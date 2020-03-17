Exxon Mobil: Why I'm Worried About A Dividend Cut

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is one of the most lobed energy names amongst dividend growth and income oriented investors. Shares are down more than 50% from their recent highs. The stock's dividend yield currently sits at 9.2%. However, I'm not buying into this weakness because I have major concerns about the sustainability of XOM's dividend.

Tough Times for Oil Ahead

2020 certainly hasn't treated the oil stocks well. But, if you take a step back, it's clear that this isn't a one-year phenomena. Sure, the sell-off has accelerated in recent weeks due to the threat of a global economic slowdown due to the Covid-19 threat, and then once again in recent days due to the Saudi/Russian dispute, but ultimately, even without a couple of the world's most prolific producers playing what has amounted to a dangerous game of chicken for investors, the supply/demand dynamic in the oil markets hasn't been favorable for years now.

Simply put, the world has the capability to produce too much oil for prices to rise to the levels where many companies need them to be to generate significant profits. The American fracking boom has played a large role in this equation. While I think it's great that the U.S. can claim energy independence because of the technological innovation that has allowed companies to produce domestic oil, the boom that we've experienced in places like the Bakken and the Permian Basin has certainly contributed to the recent bust in prices.

In my opinion, the recent pricing pressures will be the final nails in the coffins of many dividends in the energy space. We've already seen Occidental (OXY) make big news, slashing its dividend from $0.79 to $0.11 per share. Shares of OXY are down 83% from their 52-week highs and while this is likely an outlier in terms of the pain that investors will experience moving forward, I think it is a harbinger of things to come across the rest of the oil patch.

Many U.S. shale producers can't sustain themselves with such low prices on a barrel of oil. They're highly indebted and essentially in need of a government bailout to persist. I'm in the camp that a bail out is not necessary however. I think it's terrible that many of the smaller shale producers will likely go under due to the Saudi/Russian game (which is likely a part of their plan in the first place), I think it's terrible that many Americans will lose jobs because of this and that economies that have been built on the oil boom in middle American will experience localized recessions (or worse). But, at the end of the day, I believe that this scenario playing out will lead to consolidation within the domestic oil space and ultimately, stronger companies will prevail.

Lower for Longer

To me, the writing on the wall with regard to this "lower for longer" oil price environment has been fairly clear for a while now. I sold out of all of my oil stocks in 2015 because of secular headwinds that I saw in the oil space. At the time, the decision was pretty controversial. I suppose, being bearish on oil still is as an income oriented investor. For decades and decades, the passive income generated by oil names has been strong and reliable. However, I think we've entered into a world with regard to ESG investing, emerging technologies in the renewables space, and innovative drilling methods that have increased yield volumes past the wildest expectations of many oil stock investors.

I can already hear the grumbling and predict the sort of responses that I'm going to receive in the comment stream below, so I'll go ahead and make a counter argument now.

I know people all over the world will still be driving cars propelled by ICE engines in the decades to come. I know that plastics are a product of the petrochemical industry and I don't expect the world to end its fascination with plastic anytime soon. Planes will still fly. Boats will still sail. Trucks will keep on truckin'. The very fabric of modern society is soaked in oil. I am in the camp that believes that this needs to change, but I'm not naïve enough to think that it will in the short term.

I'm well aware that the world isn't going to ride itself of fossil fuels anytime soon. I've seen all of the charts on the recent IEA report regarding likely energy demand in the coming decades. The IEA's 2019 energy outlook report has a lot of data regarding expected demand in a handful of scenarios including one with the status quo when it comes to energy plans and another regarding a world where sustainable development takes place; in both data sets, fossil fuel demand is higher in future decades than it is today.

Exxon Mobil highlighted similar data in their recent investor day report. In the graphic provided below, XOM highlights the direct relationship between energy demand and living standards.

Source: XOM Investor Day Presentation, page 12

Every year, millions are pulled out of poverty as the world evolves. The recent IEA reports highlight the fact that demand for electricity is expected to increase at an incredibly fast rate moving forward, which will play a large role in the continued demand for fossil fuels.

As we continue to move into the digital age, things like internet penetration into developing markets is going to be incredibly important for the economic and intellectual growth of the inhabitants of such areas. But, it's not just about productivity. Electricity also brings with incredible gains in safety and healthcare. Obviously, energy has the potential to lift up billions of people and this is a great thing for all of human kind.

I know that fossil fuels are likely to continue to be a major source of power generation for decades, with natural gas likely leading the way, alongside wind, solar, and hydro. But, just because the world isn't going to wean itself off of its fossil fuel addiction in the short term, doesn't mean that the supply/demand outlook is going to solve itself.

Source: IEA World Energy Outlook 2019

We've operated in the "lower for longer" oil scenario for 5 years now and I see no reason for that to change anytime soon. There has been a pretty hard ceiling on oil in the $60 range because of the simple fact that the oil in the ground never goes bad. Once prices rise to the point that drills can be profitable again, someone is going to turn them back on.

And, with current technology, it appears that some of the hardest to drill resources can be profitably produced at that level. Frankly put, as technology continues to progress, I suspect that the average price of production, both in the U.S. and internationally as well, will continue to fall. This doesn't bode well for oil prices outsize an unexpectedly large boom in demand (right now, the IEA predicts that global oil demand will increase by 1.3% annually between 2020 and 2040).

The Importance of Sustainable Dividends

And, while I am certainly glad that my energy sector exposure has been very minimal over the last 5 years or so (the only equities that I own that offer direct exposure to the energy space are Enbridge (ENB), which I purchased in December of 2018 for $31.07/share and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), which I built throughout 2017 and 2018 and currently have a cost basis of $41.87), I'm not here to say, "I told you so."

On the contrary, I'm here to do quite the opposite. Some are probably wondering why take the time to write this piece at all? Well, in recent days, I've seen a myriad of dividend growth investors flock into the beaten down energy space because of the very low prices that can be found. I'm putting this piece together, to play a devil's advocate of sorts, because although it's true that investors should generally aim "buy when there is blood in the streets", when it comes to dividend growth investing because it means increased share counts and higher yields on cost, this isn't true if the dividend we're targeting is not sustainable.

A sustainable dividend is not based upon things like speculation or sentiment. The safety of a dividend is purely based upon the underlying fundamentals of the company paying it (in my opinion at least). In short, if a company's revenue growth is trending negative, I get worried. And, if a company's earnings and/or free cash flows do not cover its dividend, then I begin to get very worried. If both of these things are happening at the same time, then I avoid the stock.

Well, in XOM's case, both of these things are happening. As you can see, the company experienced a big boom in growth during 2017 and 2018 when the Trump tax cuts and rising oil prices were in place. Yet, 2019 was a pretty terrible year across all metrics and right now, analyst consensus for 2020 aren't looking much better.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenues $259,488 $218,608 $237,162 $279,332 $255,583 Net Income $16,150 $7,840 $19,710 $20,840 $14,340 Operational Cash Flow $30,344 $22,082 $30,066 $36,014 $29,716 Capex -$26,490 -$16,163 -$15,402 -$19,574 -$24,361 Free Cash Flow $3,854 $5,919 $14,664 $16,440 $5,355 Annual Shareholder Dividend $12,090 $12,453 $13,001 $13,798 $14,652 Earnings per Share (GAAP) $3.85 $1.88 $4.63 $4.88 $3.36 Earnings per Share (Reported) $3.85 $2.37 $3.59 $4.76 $2.25 Dividend $2.88 $2.98 $3.06 $3.23 $3.43

Source: Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, and XOM financial reports

When researching this piece, I came across another recent analyst note highlighting XOM's dividend sustainability problems. Marc Lichtenfeld, from Wealthy Retirement, recently published a note highlighting XOM's financial issues. Ultimately, he concluded his piece by saying, "I don't expect the dividend to be cut in the immediate future, but it cannot be considered safe."

Marc gave XOM a dividend safety rating of D and included this interesting graphic in his piece that I think speaks volumes about the company's dividend/cash flow conundrum.

Source: Wealthy Retirement

They say, a picture says 1,000 words. Well, it doesn't get much more clear than this, does it?

Now that we've established that XOM's sales are in decline (and likely to continue do so in the short term due to low oil prices) and that net income, free cash flow, and EPS (whether you use GAAP or non-GAAP figures) cover the company's dividend obligations, it seems clear that XOM is going to have to do one of several things to change the equation so that the company arrives at a more sustainable final answer.

One option is to cut capex. The problem with this is, during the company's recent Investor Day presentation, the company announced plans to spend $30b+ on annual capex for the foreseeable future.

To me, these plans appear to be flawed. Granted, I'm more than happy to acknowledge that the leads at XOM know much more about how to run a massive integrated oil and gas company than I do. I'm also happy to give the company the benefit of the doubt and say that these plans were announced before the most recent leg down in terms of oil pricing (though, it's not as if oil prices were high in early March either). Management does not say that there are "options to adjust with industry environment" so it will be interesting to see if they signal a change in the coming quarter's earnings report.

I'm thinking about things purely from a dividend sustainability/dividend growth perspective. In the past, XOM's capex has put a lot of pressure on the cash flows and with capex expected to accelerate in the coming years, I suspect this trend to remain intact (if not worsen).

Source: XOM Investor Day Presentation, page 150

The problem is, if XOM cuts its investments, it's likely lowering its long-term growth potential. In short, XOM is in a damned if you do, damned if you don't type situation when it comes to my basic dividend growth outlook.

The company needs to figure out a way to grow the top-line on a regular basis to have a sustainable dividend growth outlook, and that's where these investments come into play. However, the high cost of these investments is putting undo pressure on the company's dividend growth prospects moving forward, but ultimately, may result in the need for a dividend cut.

Another way that management could fund the dividend is with debt. Generally speaking, I hate to see companies raising debt to spend on shareholder returns. This is an inherently unsustainable long-term practice. Yet, in a low interest rate world, it might seem like a good idea. That is, until you look at XOM's balance sheet and the deterioration it has experienced in recent years.

In a recent bearish article that my fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Rida Morwa wrote, he expressed many of the same concerns that I am expressing here. I recommend any dividend growth investors considering XOM to read his piece as a part of their due diligence process. Here's a stunning graphic that he put together. In my mind, this image paints a stunning picture of the deterioration of XOM's balance sheet. I know that credit ratings agencies continue to give XOM high scores (XOM's S&P credit is AA+ right now, for instance), but honestly, when I look at this chart, I can't help but wonder why?

Source: Rida Morwa

At the end of the day, is this investing philosophy that focuses primarily on dividend related metrics simplistic? Sure it is. However, I don't think that dividend growth investors need to get overly sophisticated with their strategy. Focus on the fundamentals, focus on the dividend related metrics, and use them to make a decision. It's simple, it's easy, and it works.

Valuation

Investing in the energy space these days requires high intestinal fortitude.

I've literally seen people buy energy names, watch them be taken to the woodshed, see their dividends get cut and/or question their dividend viability, and sell their shares, locking in major losses in a span of just a few weeks. This sort of trading practice destroys significant capital and is a sure-fire way to generate sub-par returns.

In my recently published February Portfolio Review, I touched upon this graphic and why so many retail investors fail to generate average returns.

Source: JPM Market Insights

The short answer as to why this happens is that the average investor allows emotions to dictate their trading, leading to buying high and selling low, when we all know that we should be doing quite the opposite. Remember, this applies to both fear and greed.

Dividend growth investing is supposed to anchor investors to the reliable passive income streams that their holdings generate during tough times. The long-term mindset that comes along with the compounding process of a re-investing growing dividend is supposed to prohibit dividend growth investors from making the tragic mistakes that doom so many retail investors. Yet, once again, this is only the case when we're investing in names with sustainable and reliable dividends.

Taking a step back, I think it's also important to note that while we're down 20% from all-time highs, the broad markets were fairly expensive at those highs and therefore, the weakness that we've experienced hasn't exactly created a ton of compelling value. I suppose this is why so many investors are flocking into the energy space. The sell-off there has been much worse and it would seem as though the relative value there would be much more attractive. Yet, this isn't always the case.

Why? Because when we're talking about fundamental multiples, such as price-to-earnings ratios, both of the variables at play matter. The "P" has certainly dropped in recent weeks, but this doesn't matter all that much if the expected value of the "E" has fallen precipitously as well.

In the oil space specifically, we've already seen major companies withdraw previously given 2020 guidance because of the massive shift in oil prices. In short, at this point in time, we don't know if these beaten down names are cheap or not. If their earnings end up falling further than their share prices, they could end up being more expensive.

Moreover, Exxon appears to be the perfect example of this.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Right here, at $38.12, XOM shares are currently down more than 54% from their 52-week high of $83.49.

Right now, XOM trades for 16.9x ttm earnings. This is essentially right in-line with the company's 20-year long-term average ttm P/E ratio of 16.8x.

You might find it odd that XOM shares are trading for a somewhat average P/E ratio when they are down more than 50% from recent highs. Well, that's because XOM's reported earnings fell 53% in 2019. The current analyst consensus for 2020 is calling for another negative year. XOM's EPS is expected to fall by just 1%, but these analyst figures were proposed before the price of oil tumbled to the recent lows and I have to believe that estimates will be downgraded in the near future as earnings begin to trickle in.

In other words, even though XOM shares are down more than 50%, I don't consider the stock to be a deep value name. There are numerous companies that have sold off in recent weeks that are trading at or below their Great Recession lows. There are many high quality companies trading with single digit P/E ratios. XOM currently sports a forward looking P/E ratio that is greater than the broader market's. With that in mind, investors looking for a deep value name need to look elsewhere.

Conclusion: Regardless of Upside Potential, XOM is No Longer a S.W.A.N. Stock for Dividend Growth Investors

For transparency's sake, this isn't the first time that I've written an article like this.

Back in July of 2016, I published this article, highlighting XOM's overvaluation (as you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph above, XOM was trading for roughly 30x earnings at the time due to the company's short-term EPS deterioration). Since then, the stock has massively underperformed (XOM shares are down 55.3% since I published that piece, compared to the S&P 500 (SPY), which has risen some 27.4% during the same period), so I obviously feel pretty good about that call.

In August of 2016, I followed that article up with this piece, highlighting many of the dividend sustainability specific concerns that I have today. Since then, XOM's dividend has risen from $2.98/share to the $3.48 level where it sits today. That dividend growth is pretty solid for a higher yielding stock. So, while XOM stock on the whole has drastically underperformed the market since I published that piece, my dividend related concerns appear to have been overdone.

However, I think it's important to note that XOM's EPS has decreased significantly since I wrote that piece and while analysts continue to be bullish on EPS growth in the coming years, I'm fairly certain that consensus estimates will drop in the coming quarters due to the current oil price woes and with that in mind, it's likely going to be a couple of years before XOM's EPS covers its dividend.

I say all of this to make it clear that I don't claim to be a soothsayer when it comes to dividend cuts. In the past, I've done fairly well predicting them by closely following the fundamentals of the dividend growth stocks that I track and therefore, avoiding them. To me, it's always better to err on the side of caution when it comes to dividend safety and while it's certainly possible for XOM to do things like selling assets or tapping debt markets to meet its current dividend obligations, I don't view these practices as sustainable.

With this in mind, I think XOM is clearly a stock to avoid at these levels. I know the 9%+ yield is attractive, but ultimately, chasing yields that aren't covered by earnings or cash flows is a dangerous thing to do for conservative dividend growth investors.

All in all, I hope this piece serves as a warning. I've seen enough investors lose money chasing yield in recent weeks. Honestly, it breaks my heart. There are so many wonderful companies in the market that have very solid fundamentals that I don't think people should feel compelled to take outsized risks in names just because of their illustrious pasts.

In short, the oil markets of today aren't your father's oil markets. Exxon Mobil is not your father's Exxon Mobil. The world is changing. ESG is real. America is now one of the world's top energy producers. OPEC has fallen off the rails and Saudi/Russian issue is going to be painful for everyone in the oil space until one of them decides to tap out. So, why force your hand?

If you want to speculate on a name like Exxon as a contrarian play that can bounce back to the pre-sell-off highs, then that's great. But, the fundamentals don't back that thesis up, meaning that investors making that more are relying upon speculation.

Could XOM bounce back? Sure it could.

Analysts are currently calling for strong EPS growth in 2021. Personally, I don't feel comfortable relying on estimates looking out roughly 20 months in what has proven to be one of the most volatile oil markets that we've seen in recent memory. If XOM is about to produce roughly $3.50 in EPS in 2021, then shares priced at $38 today will appear to be cheap. If you trust those forward looking estimates, then by all means, take a chance here.

Yet, if you're someone like me, who prioritizes safe yields and reliable dividend growth over everything else, then I think you need to take a very close look at XOM's profit related fundamentals and the metrics that concern dividend sustainability and dividend growth before putting capital at risk.

I think the present numbers clearly show that this is not a simple buy and forget type of company that it was for many years. XOM faces real problems and will have to clear high hurdles in the short term to maintain its dividend.

I'd rather focus on quality so that I can sleep well at night. Best wishes all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIP, ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.