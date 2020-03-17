Rate Cuts Will Help LGI Homes Sustain Its Strong Momentum

Homebuilder stocks dropped sharply due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but industry fundamentals and demand remains strong.

LGI Homes continued its strong momentum into 2020 with record closings in Jan and Feb.

Introduction

Since the elevated seriousness of the coronavirus hit the US markets, stocks across industry types have started seeing Mr. Market’s wrath. The travel and tourism sector has obvious consequences due to this pandemic with some experts estimating the US sector to lose as much as $24 billion of foreign spending.

One sector which has seen an impact comparable to the travel industry has been the homebuilder sector.

Source: S&P Homebuilder ETF - Google Finance

Source: S&P Transportation ETF - Google Finance

Through this article, I aim to analyze the fundamentals of LGI Homes (LGIH) and other peer homebuilders during a time of bearish market sentiment and renew my long-term bullish view on the company.

Strong Momentum

LGI Homes ended 2019 with 7,690 home closings representing an 18% YoY growth. The momentum improved in 2020 with 54% more YoY closings in February. LGI Homes has 108 active communities as of Feb 2020.

Source: Author’s calculations

The company expects around 8,400-9,400 closings in 2020 and 120-130 active selling communities (source: Q4 conference call). Despite the great news, the stock plummeted along with the broader market.

Low Interest Rates

In order to stay ahead of the economic impact as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Federal Reserve lowered the interest rate. Since then, lenders have received the highest level of refinance applications since 2009.

The low mortgage rates are very likely to bring a new wave of homebuyers into the market once spring hits. This is obviously contingent on stabilization of the COVID-19 situation. Yet, in my opinion, homebuilder stocks will recover very quickly once the situation improves.

Shortage Of Homes

Demand for homes is surging because mortgage rates are lower than they were a year ago. Millennials are finally showing interest in buying and owning a home. This rising demand has pushed the supply of homes for sale down 8.5% annually to the lowest level since the Realtors began tracking inventory in 1982.

There is a huge imbalance between supply and demand and there are very few homes for sale in the entry level. The supply is worst on the low end, for homes priced between $100,000 and $250,000.

Apart from cities in California, the following cities are facing severe shortage of homes.

Source: Zillow

LGI Homes is the 10th largest homebuilder in the US. The company dominates the entry level home segment and operates in most of the cities where shortage in homes is deeply felt.

Source: LGI Homes Q4 presentation

I believe shortage of entry level homes is a real issue and that LGI Homes is well-positioned for growth and success in this space.

Valuation

LGI Homes is trading at some of the lowest PE levels in recent years. Prior to this, the market correction in late 2018 offered a better entry point. However, interest rates were higher during the time and the housing market was experiencing moderate difficulty before the Fed began lowering rates. The current economic situation is far more favorable for homebuyers and builders and the current ratio offers a cheap entry into the stock.

Source: YCharts

Source: Author’s Calculations

As seen from the numbers, homebuilders are trading at very low multiples despite the market being very favorable for the industry.

Further, LGIH has a healthy balance sheet with a current ratio of 12.78 (source: WSJ) and is therefore in a good position to sustain short-term headwinds.

Source: WSJ

Projections

The company issued guidance of 8,400-9,400 closings in 2020 and 120-130 active selling communities. This implies a revenue of ~$1.97B-$2.30 Billion.

Image Source: LGI Homes Investor Presentation

Even using the low end of the guidance, we can potentially see a 9.7% YoY increase in closings, a 12% increase in no. of active communities and 8.8% revenue growth. Based on earnings estimates, the company is currently trading with a forward P/E of 7.6.

Data Source: LGIH FY2019 Form 10-K

Risks

The US unemployment numbers continue to trend at all-time lows. That along with low mortgage rates presents a no-brainer opportunity for homebuilders.

However, the favorable situation for homebuyers could quickly change if the economy shuts down for a prolonged period due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Low mortgage rates won't matter if people do not have the jobs to pay their mortgage.

We have already seen Apple (AAPL) and Nike (NKE) closing stores to reduce social contact and reduce the spread of the virus. If the situation continues for a prolonged period, we could see companies start laying off staff to reduce their overhead.

However, with the outbreak affecting China, we saw the spread slowing down. China even closed the emergency hospitals that were set up in Wuhan to combat the large no. of cases.

Source: Worldometers

South Korea, where cases began before they did in the US has started seeing reduced daily reported new cases and is on the path for stabilization as well. With these examples and with the imposed travel restrictions, I believe the spread will slow down and the US will be on its path to stability.

Conclusion

The COVID-19 outbreak has put a pause on several businesses across the world. Stocks of the US homebuilder sector have experienced a large sell-off despite fundamentals such as unemployment numbers and interest rates being strong for their business. Though the risk of a prolonged shutdown exists, the South Korean COVID-19 outbreak management is encouraging and sends positive signals. I recommend LGI Homes to long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGIH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.