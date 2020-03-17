High-Yield Panic: 3 High-Yield Shipping Preferred Stocks With Profitability Already Locked In For 2020

All three issuers have a focus on long-term leases to reduce risk. All have strong liquidity and no major near-term debt maturities.

This article looks at three deeply-discounted preferred stocks where 2020 profits are already locked in.

While few sectors have escaped the coronavirus market plunge, high-yield shipping preferred stock issues have been especially hard hit. Many shipping preferred stocks are now trading at huge discounts to par while offering yields well in excess of 10%. This is true even for issues where the generous preferred stock dividends are not in jeopardy. This article highlights three such issues among the many that are being covered at my Panick High Yield Report service. While few companies are completely immune to the economic impact of coronavirus, these three are highly resistant. These three companies will all be profitable in 2020, with strong liquidity and no significant near term debt maturities.

1. TNP.PF

Tsakos Energy Navigation CUM PFD SER F (TNP.PF) has a 9.5% coupon and now yields 17.5% at a recent price of $13.58. TNP.PF switches to a floating rate of three-month LIBOR +6.54% if it is not called by 7/30/2028. See prospectus for additional details.

Strong liquidity always is important in troubled times and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) really loves to hoard cash. As of 9/30/2019, TNP had accumulated $177 million in cash. An additional $47 million in net cash (after repayment of related debt) was added by the 3/6/2020 sale of five tanker ships. That puts pro forma cash at $224 million.

That cash hoard should increase even more. Shipping tanker rates soared for Q4 2019 and part of Q1 2020 as many ships owned by Chinese shipping giant COSCO were kept out of service. These COSCO ships were penalized for shipping oil from Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. Tanker leasing rates reverted to more normal levels following the 1/31/2020 removal of the COSCO tanker sanctions.

The return to more normal tanker shipping rates didn't last long. Tanker shipping rates soared again as Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war in March. Tanker leasing rates skyrocketed more than 600% due to the increased demand to ship Saudi oil.

Oil is now strongly in contango. The cost of Brent oil for August 2020 delivery is almost $5 higher than the cost for May 2020 delivery. Many older tankers are being leased as floating storage units to take advantage of this situation. Contango will help ensure that high leasing rates continue. But what if shipping tanker leasing rates should fall again? TNP would still do fine as about two-thirds of its vessels have been leased under long-term contracts.

2. DLNG.PB

Dynagas LNG Partners 8.75 SR B PF Unit (DLNG.PB) has an 8.75% coupon and now yields 19.5% at a recent price of $11.19. DLNG.PB switches to a floating rate of three-month LIBOR +5.593% if it's not called by 11/22/2023. See prospectus for additional details.

Dynagas just reported profitable Q4 2019 earnings of 7 cents per share. Profitability will continue for DLNG into 2020 as all of their six ships are on long-term contracts with an average length of 8.6 years. Their first lease renewal is not until August 2021. The coronavirus panic will surely be done by then.

In fact, Dynagas actually will benefit from the lower interest rates that coronavirus has brought. On 9/19/2019 DLNG successfully refinanced all of its existing debt with a low interest rate $675 million five-year term loan. This was fantastic timing. DLNG will not need to tap the credit market again for almost five years. The term loan has a low interest rate of three-month LIBOR plus 300 basis points.

Interest costs will decline from Q4 as LIBOR has fallen to only 0.78% as compared to an average of 2.33% for 2019. Q4 2019 interest costs were somewhat elevated as there was a 30-day refinancing overlap period where DLNG had to pay interest on both the new term loan as well as the $250 million of old senior unsecured 6.75% notes that were refinanced. 2020 revenues are 100% locked in and profitability will increase due to significantly lower interest costs.

3. GSL.PB

Global Ship Lease Inc. DEP SH SER-B (GSL.PB) has an 8.75% coupon and now yields 14.7% at a recent price of $14.88. See prospectus for additional details.

Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) has strong liquidity, profitability and a focus on long-term leases. GSL was profitable in Q4 2019 with earnings of $8.0 million and 2019 full year earnings of $36.8 million. GSL has been building an impressive cash hoard. As of 12/31/2029 cash and restricted cash totaled $142 million. Even more cash was raised after the quarter ended. As noted in the Q4 earnings press release:

"Subsequent to the year end, up to March 4, 2020, a further $19.4 million net proceeds had been raised under the ATM program for the 2024 Notes and a further $3.9 million under the ATM program for the Series B Preferred Shares."

GSL is focused on long-term leases. Their ships leases have an average remaining term of 2.5 years. Almost 90% of their revenues already are locked in for 2020. This will ensure continued profitability despite the near-term coronavirus problems.

GSL already has refinanced all 2020 debt maturities. The next significant debt maturity is the 9.875% secured notes maturing on 11/15/2022. Even with the panic selloff in high yield, those notes continue to trade near 97. This indicates that the market is confident that GSL can meet that debt maturity. in fact, GSL already has repaid a significant portion of it. $47 million of the bonds were redeemed in a 1/31/2020 partial call. This followed a prior senior note repurchase of $17.3 million on 12/9/2019 and a $20 million repurchase completed on 12/11/2018.

What are the major risks?

Even good preferred stocks can be volatile and somewhat illiquid as demonstrated by the recent selloff. Use patience and limit orders when trading these issues. When investors pull money out of high-yield funds, it can cause the whole sector to sell off regardless of the individual issue fundamentals. Calling market bottoms is difficult and there may yet be further panic ahead. Investors are advised to accumulate positions slowly to take advantage of market volatility.

Conclusions

As severe as the coronavirus impact may be, it's likely that economic activity will return to normal within a few months. China already is past peak contagion and is rapidly reopening stores and factories. These three high-yield shipping preferred stock issues are bargains. All are on my virus survivor list. This is due to their profitability, liquidity, lack of significant near-term debt maturities and focus on long-term leases.

TNP.PF, GSL.PB and DLNG.PB are hardly the only bargains available to brave high-yield investors. Prices have been slashed for numerous preferred stocks, bonds, baby bonds and high-yield common stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSL, GSL.PB, GSLD, TNP, TNP.PF, DLNG, DLNG.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.