SORL Auto Parts Inc.: Market Turmoil May Delay But Not Derail The Merger

On November 29, 2019, SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (Nasdaq: SORL), a Chinese automotive supplier, entered into an agreement to be taken private by a consortium consisting of the firm's three largest shareholders. The parties agreed to pay $4.72 in cash in exchange for the remaining 41.2 percent of shares not currently owned by the consortium. Based on SORL's current price, the arbitrage spread sits at approximately 16.5 percent, or 65.4 percent annualized. The risk that this deal fails have been overstated by the market and therefore this is an excellent arbitrage opportunity.

Background

SORL Auto Parts, Inc (hereinafter "SORL") "develops, manufactures and distributes automotive brake systems and other key safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, and the related aftermarket both in China and abroad." The company generated $468 million in sales in 2018, with over 80 percent coming from sales within China. See SORL 2018 10-k for more information.

The consortium consists of two directors of SORL as well as the chairman and CEO. Between the three of them, the consortium controls 58.8 percent of SORL's shares outstanding.

The merger agreement had been a long time coming. The consortium originally made a non-binding proposal to the company back on April 25, 2019 to take the company private at $4.26 per share. But it took SORL and the consortium seven more months to finalize an agreement. On November 29, 2019, the parties entered into the Agreement and Plan of Merger. The agreement included a 10.8 percent higher consideration price ($4.72, up from $4.26 initially offered) from the non-binding proposal. On the day of the merger announcement the shares popped, rising over 30 percent.

In the wake of the announcement, SORL shares trended higher and higher, closing in on the consideration price--a sign that the market anticipated very little risk with the deal closing. The spread between the market price and consideration price was under 2 percent for a day in January.

But then the coronavirus happened. As a result, the Chinese auto market has taken a beating. In the first half of February, Chinese auto sales cratered 92 percent over the prior year period. Sales have since improved, but the full impact the virus has had on the Chinese auto industry is yet to be seen.

Risks

The merger has progressed as expected since the agreement was entered into last November. The only remaining obstacle that must be satisfied before the transaction may close is a shareholder vote. SORL will need to receive a majority of the minority to vote in favor of the merger--meaning that a majority of the shares not held by the buyer consortium will need to approve the deal (approximately 20.6 percent).

The parties have already made certain filings with the SEC in order to hold the shareholder vote. For example, SORL filed the preliminary proxy statement and is now awaiting the SEC to give the go ahead to file the definitive proxy statement, which will include the date and time of the shareholder vote.

There is no financing contingency for the merger. The equity needed to consummate the transaction (approximately $37.5 million) has already been committed by the CEO and chairman of SORL via an equity commitment letter. The letter required the CEO to place the transaction funds into a separate bank account and hold and restrict those funds until certain conditions are met--one being the closing of the merger agreement. Therefore, financing is not an issue.

One possibility that could derail this deal, although unlikely, is the threat that the consortium walks away from the deal in light of the current market downturn. In that event, however, the consortium could be enjoined from breaking the merger agreement or obligated to pay $1.1 million to SORL for breaking the agreement. These agreement provision act as an adequate deterrent to the consortium unilaterally abandoning the deal.

A more likely scenario than the consortium walking away from the deal is a renegotiation of the consideration price. Considering the ongoing precipitous decline in valuations for nearly all equity securities, it is at least within the realm of possibility that the consortium attempts to revise terms of the agreement. While a reduction in price is not ideal for investors and would likely face some shareholder pushback, the fixed cash offer is better than no offer at all considering the current global crisis. That is, of course, if one agrees with the board that the take-private deal is in the best interests of SORL shareholders. It is important to note that this deal is governed by Delaware law and is entitled to appraisal rights.

Arbitrage

Based on management guidance, the merger is expected to close by the end of the second quarter. An end of second quarter closing implies an annualized return of approximately 119%, given the current spread at 34.5% and 106 days before deal closure. Based on the analysis above, I believe there is a 90% probability that this deal closes. However, if the deal does not succeed, I'm assuming the stock price could break as low as $1.80 per share (SORL's 52-week low price). These assumptions imply an expected share price of $4.43 per share or 26.2% expected return. This is well worth the risk considering the current market turmoil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SORL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.