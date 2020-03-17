A Sensible Approach To Taxing Financial Transactions

Recent volatility in the securities markets has reinvigorated debate regarding the feasibility of a U.S. financial transaction tax (FTT). Bernie Sanders, in particular, has recently advocated an FTT to pay for free college. Though the benefits of a thoughtfully designed FTT might well outweigh its negatives, the Sanders vision of an FTT generating multi-trillion dollar revenues via the Inclusive Prosperity Act (IPA) now before Congress, is an overly optimistic, sloppily conceived approach that defies both economic reality and common sense.

Given the ease with which IPA taxes could be avoided (or evaded) by high frequency traders employing foreign entities to conduct their trading activities offshore, non-compliance would likely be problematic. In fact, it's not entirely clear that the IPA, as written, would render this practice illegal. Consider the case of a U.S.-based investor owning stock in a publicly traded Russian bank that hires a secretive foreign hedge fund (or fund of funds) to manage its cash offshore in accordance with high frequency trading algorithms.

The U.S. investor need only make one trade in order to effectively participate in thousands, if not millions, of trades, and there would be little chance of cost-effectively assembling the data needed to calculate the IPA liability. Even if the investor wanted to comply, the hedge funds might not necessarily be under any obligation to disclose the trading data required to accurately determine that liability.

That is not to say levying an FTT on high frequency traders is a bad idea, but recognition must be given to a Laffer curve-like effect which dictates that, at some point, raising the tax rate will cause IPA revenues to decline. The proposed 0.5% rate on stock trades, for instance, would result in approximately zero IPA revenues being derived from high frequency trading. I can't say what the optimal rate would be, but I can say that it would be much less than 0.5%. A portfolio with 100% monthly turnover and earning 12% annually before tax would roughly break even after incurring IPA costs of roughly 12% per year (0.5% on the sells and 0.5% on the buys) x 12 months = 12%).

A 0.5% rate would also have a chilling effect on the trading activity of actively managed mutual funds and retail investors who do their own stockpicking, driving hundreds more billions of dollars into ETFs. Aside from penalizing the very families and communities that the IPA purports to benefit, there is a hidden cost to the penalization of active management.

Taxing further, and thereby decreasing, the funds under active management would lead to fewer companies being followed by sophisticated investors and competent securities analysts. The consequence of this would inevitably be the increased disadvantaging of small, innovative, under the radar companies in their capital raising efforts vis-a-vis the larger, less innovative, household name companies currently covered by legions of analysts and disproportionately represented in ETF portfolios.

In my view, an FTT would only make sense if applied solely to high frequency traders effecting transactions involving foreign securities and those issued by domestic companies of sufficient market cap size to merit inclusion in the Russell 1000. Any individual or business entity generating more than 25,000 filled or partially filled annual orders of such securities would be designated a high frequency trader and subject to an FTT (of substantially less than 0.5%).

Innovative small cap companies would stand to benefit from this, as would society in general, given the critical role their products and services play in raising America's standard of living. The FTT I propose would also generate societal benefit by redirecting much of our best and brightest STEM talent to the development of breakthrough technologies that allow us to lead longer, happier lives - and away from the zero sum endeavor of high frequency trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.