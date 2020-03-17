SPY: Strategies Lower Downside Risk 20% And Provide 11% Yield Cash Income For 2 Years

Current market volatility and ongoing risk must be evaluated in context to both historical bear markets and the causes of the current woes.

Residents of Guatemala City awoke to a bottom-less pit in the middle of the town in 2010. Investors watched the markets plunge almost 3,000 points today (almost 13%) for its worst day on record. Peering deep into this apparent bottomless stock market pit reveals opportunities for rational investors.

Last week, I wrote to warn of the market correction possibly tipping into a full bear market and present strategies to deal with it. That threat has now come to pass, and we find ourselves not just in an official bear market (20% pullback from prior market high), but one that is continuing what seems to be a bottomless plunge at the moment. Markets, represented by the SPDR S&P 500 index ETF (SPY), are now down 29.21% from the recent $339.08 high of February 19, 2020.

Everyone should take a deep breath. There are no bottomless pits, and this bear market will not keep plunging indefinitely. It will find a bottom, probably sooner rather than later and will stabilize and ultimately begin to climb back out and reach new highs.

In the meantime, we all want safe harbors to ride out the storm. Bottom fishing is a perilous and impossible task. The past week of up/down swings of 1500 points and more from one day to the next should make that very clear. There are some observations we can make, however, about likely paths forward. The broad market selloff, triggered by Covid-19 economic implications and furthered by the Saudi launch of an oil price war, has seen several days of machine algorithmic trading with volatility accompanying large swings in both directions. A factor adding to sell pressure is driven by investors fleeing to the sidelines by exiting the ever more popular broad market ETFs. This has led those funds to have to sell huge volumes of shares, fueling the market free fall. The result is the steepest, fastest, deepest market plunge in history. This is even though the trigger was not a fundamental flaw in global economies nor market valuations. It's possible, even likely, this will bleed over into systemic threats further market instability. Examples include the market liquidity pressure now being seen and mounting pressure on the global banking system as "shelter in place" mass quarantine orders begin to shutter the entire global economic activity for weeks to come. These measures are unprecedented but will break the back of rapid spread of the contagion, allowing time for stressed medical infrastructure to address a more organized and manageable going forward. At the same time, central banks of the world are committed to providing liquidity to the entire system. Governments are temporarily stripping away cash reserve requirements, making sure no banks are driven to fail simply due to temporary squeeze on resources. Lessons learned from the 2008/09 global financial crisis are being applied so that the regulatory safety system does not become part of the problem in this round.

The speed of changing market realities is now faster than ever. However, the underlying cause of our current sinking markets is not nearly as deep as the 2008/9 crisis, nor will it require fundamental structural changes this time in order to crawl out of and fully recover. The virus-triggered fever to the global economy will not even need to be cured before recovery can begin. It merely needs to become clearly manageable. This is well in sight within the next 3 to 18 months. Although we have been hit by multiple unforeseen blows this past few weeks, it is difficult to paint a scenario where stabilization and recovery to at least our current market levels has not been easily achieved within the next 2 years.

These insights suggest a strategy for coping with current market turmoil. A simple plan for investments to shelter in place for the next 2 years well locking in immediate cash income providing double-digit yields for the next 24 months should provide worried investors with a SWAN (sleep well at night) prescription.

The broad market SPY index ETF is currently down 29.21%. Today, it tested the 2018 brief bear market bottom territory established in the 2018/19 flash crash bear market. That prior bear bottom at SPY $235 is a strong technical bottom that the current market may anchor to. However, there is no assurance this will be the case. Deeper protection is wise. A $196-level SPY provides a downside point 42% below the recent $339 high. Take note that only 3 market bottoms in the past 75 years have reached deeper than the 42% level. Even those 3 were only briefly below that deep pull-back. Note further that all of the sharply plunging market swoons retraced back out of bear market territory within less than 2 years.

A SWAN trade to walk forward 2 years past current market volatility:

I take the above statistical overview to place reasonable risk within the context of reality and suggest a strategy to weather the current volatile bear. Simply sell SPY puts using the current SPY at the money price of $240 for the strike with the due date on them 2 years forward from now, in March 2022. This provides $43.77 premium cash immediately with an annualized yield rate of 11.14% on net covering cash of $196.27 (also your breakeven point) locked in for the coming 2-year period. The $196 break-even represents a point 42.2% below the recent market highs and 20% further below the current already deep bear market point. Should shares be presented early on these put contracts, the effective yield rate (but not the total cash) is higher since the holding period is shortened. Additional cash (and yield) could then be generated by simply writing new covered calls at the $240 entry price level of the presented shares (or higher to allow for added intrinsic gains on a rebounding market to come.

The obvious risks apply. Deeper plunges sustained for longer periods being the main unknown potential. The mitigations described above and below are easy to adopt to address any such changing market conditions as they evolve.

An important caveat: This is not a strategy to shift current market investments to. It has no upside room to participate in the future recovery. It trades that away for current cash at high yield while lowering market risk going forward and buying time for markets to stabilize and at hold (or recover) to the present levels. For these reasons, current sideline cash available for these goals should be used to fund any such trades.

Variations on this approach include longer or shorter contract lengths, combined with higher or lower strike targets, all such as to suit your personal comfort level as to where the market might be in a worse case scenario 2 years from now. A set of laddered contracts might also be used to spread that risk profile across varied low points, time horizons, and yield points. The same principles apply in any case.

This strategic approach to risk management and income generation at superior yield can be applied to any of the broad market index ETFs, such as DIA, QQQ, TLT, DDM, and many others.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed securities dealer nor certified financial advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.