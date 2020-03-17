Facebook: When Free Cash Flow Isn't Enough

If Apple or Google expand cookie blocking to the equivalent on mobile, Facebook will be the most impacted company in the market.

Investors should be wondering why Facebook has failed to keep up with its tech peers despite excellent profit margins and free cash flow.

Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) free cash flow and profit margins are some of the best in the S&P 500. Profit margins are at 35 to 40 percent, free cash flow margins around 19%, and annual growth has exceeded 25 to 30 percent for many consecutive years. For the full-year 2019, revenue grew 27% to $69.65 billion.

Despite this, Facebook’s stock price has lagged the returns of its other mega-cap tech peers. Facebook’s previous share price high was in July of 2018 at $217.50. Recently - and very briefly - the stock traded a few dollars higher at $224.20 and it failed to hold even while Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) easily broke their 52-week highs at the peak of the February market boom.

Investors who chose Facebook over Microsoft, Apple or Google saw very few gains over the past eighteen months while tech peers gained up to 70%.

The issues that Facebook has encountered are not easily found in the financials. Facebook fires on all cylinders when considering Warren Buffett’s investing discipline to seek companies with strong free cash flow and no debt. Instead, Facebook’s issues are at the product level, which discounted cash flow analysis does not help to detect.

Primarily, the critical risk is that Facebook’s product, as it was built, was not designed to co-exist with privacy. The concerns that both consumers and regulators are raising require much more than a band-aid; they require an entire overhaul.

You can see some evidence of this in the number of privacy engineers the company employs - totaling 1,000 per the Q4 earnings call. This is double the amount of Google at 500 engineers, despite Google making twice the ad revenue as Facebook.

Before the stock dropped in Q2 2018, I had covered a few of the technical issues Facebook was facing across its suite of apps. I encouraged investors to consider Cambridge Analytica the norm rather than a fleeting headline scare by breaking down the complexity of Facebook’s privacy issues. Nearly two years later, these complexities continue to haunt the company.

The advertising industry would say the privacy changes that began with the GDPR, or the General Data Protection Regulations are permanent. These privacy rules were a decade in the making, and were enacted by the European Union about two months after Cambridge Analytica broke. There was quite a bit of speculation by the Wall Street Journal that the GDPR would actually make Google and Facebook stronger (which is not true).

The GDPR’s biggest accomplishment was to put in context the issues around tracking people and collecting data across apps or websites where no relationship exists. Having these standards allowed others outside of the EU to follow.

The main set of regulations that followed the GDPR is the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). The CCPA was put on the 2018 ballot and passed, and is now currently in effect as of January 1st, 2020.

Review Of Facebook’s Q4 Earnings

Facebook beat on the top and bottom line on its more recent Q4 results with EPS of $2.56 compared to analyst estimates of $2.53. Revenue rose 25% to $21.08 billion compared to estimates of $20.89 billion with an average revenue per user of $8.52.

Key metrics, such as daily active users (DAUs), came in as expected with daily active users (DAUs) of 1.66 billion for December, an increase of 9% y-o-y. Another key metric, monthly active users (MAUs) were 2.5 billion, an increase of 8% y-o-y.

However, costs and expenses for full year 2019 rose 51% to $46.71 billion compared to full year 2018, and this partly caused the stock to decline. On a quarterly basis, expenses grew 34% compared to the previous quarter.

Net income was up only 7% at $7.3 billion compared to 61% growth in 2018. Net income declined 16% to $18.48 billion from full year 2018 to full year 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $54.86 billion at the end of December 2019.

Privacy issues are driving some of these expenses, with over 1,000 engineers working on privacy and a headcount that has grown 26% year-over-year to nearly 45,000 employees.

Guidance also wasn’t as encouraging as analysts had hoped, with Chief Operating Officer, Dave Wehner, stating they expect some deceleration in Q1 compared to Q4’s growth rate on a year-over-year basis.

Facebook’s Product: Move Fast, Break Things

Facebook’s products have inherent issues that are hard to see in the financials. What weighs on the company are not the fines or the privacy regulations, per se, as many tech companies have been able to comply with Europe’s GDPR and California’s CCPA with little impact.

What weighs on Facebook’s stock is that the company’s value proposition to advertisers is they provide the best audience data on the market, which requires tracking people on mobile devices and browsers.

Perhaps one of the more important notes on the earnings call was the release of a new statistic, “Family Average Revenue per User,” which will divide revenue by total users across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. Wehner confirmed the company would no longer share Facebook-only stats by late 2020, which implies the company expects Facebook to be weaker than Instagram in the long term.

As of now, Facebook is stronger than the family suite with $8.52 ARPU versus $7.38.

The term “Family Average Revenue per User” is a bit misleading because Facebook has a product called Audience Network that is not included in these statistics. Facebook’s Audience Network is an ad exchange that brokers ads and collects data across many applications that Facebook does not own.

Advertisers on Audience Network place the ad through Facebook’s news feed even though the ads often don’t appear on Facebook or Instagram. This is one example of how tracking users is engrained in Facebook’s products. (On a side note, the word Family can hardly apply to any ad exchange with this level of ad serving which extends to 40% of the top 500 apps that Facebook does not own and 1 billion+ users that are outside social networks).

Mobile software, called software development kits, are powerful enough to detect your activity across the other applications on the device. Advertising companies also use pixels as you browse the web.

As I had pointed out nearly two years ago, the untangling of this data collection will not be easy or cheap.

If regulations or reputation issues truly force Facebook to build privacy into the products, then Facebook won’t be quite the cash machine that it is today. For instance, Facebook’s average revenue per user is at $41 ARPU in the United States and $7 ARPU globally compared to Snap’s (NYSE:SNAP) $2 global ARPU and Pinterest’s (NYSE:PINS) $1 ARPU. This premium that Facebook charges comes from having more data on their users that extends beyond the data collected in Facebook’s family of apps.

There were a few fissures in this earnings report and on the earnings call that show the effects that privacy changes can have on Facebook’s products. For instance, Google and Apple have begun to limit Facebook’s tracking across browsers and operating systems, which is what I described would happen when many thought privacy was a temporary issue.

“First the recent regulatory initiatives like GDPR and now CCPA have impacted, and we expect will continue to impact our ability to use such signals. Secondly mobile operating systems and browser providers, such as Apple and Google, have announced product changes and future plans that will limit our ability to use those signals ...”

Q4 2019 Earnings Call

The announcement that Facebook is killing off web supply on Audience Network is actually quite important. This is because the story is changing. You can expect a lot of questions on the next earnings call in regards to this announcement.

To be clear, for Facebook, web supply is not as important as mobile supply. The point is that mobile supply could be next. If so, then the story will change quite a bit for Facebook - and Twitter. Google is also in this camp, but Google has search and is more protected and diversified. Due to Google’s strength in AI, a pullback would be welcomed. Smaller companies like Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) will also be affected.

If the ad-tech industry changes how mobile supply operates on the back end, funds and institutions will know first. Funds have full-time analysts to track this. I agree with the Pivotal Research analyst who grew bearish after the Chrome browser changes and Apple’s iOS 13 launch. Investors are growing complacent because they have seen some strong earnings reports despite data privacy headwinds. That quote from Pivotal matches my understanding.

What’s Next for Facebook

We’ve seen Facebook attempt to pivot away from ads and data collection with Oculus Rift, the augmented reality headset acquisition for $2 billion, and Libra, the cryptocurrency project that dissolved. Facebook may have a chance to reinvent itself with the upcoming launch of WhatsApp Pay. This is a nod towards WeChat’s WePay, a popular method of payment in China through the popular WeChat social network.

Apart from WhatsApp Pay, the company is also looking to expand Facebook Marketplace, Instagram Shopping, and Facebook Pay. Deutsche Bank analyst predicts that Instagram Shopping alone will make $10 billion in revenue in 2021.

Moving forward, Facebook will need to rest on the strength of its applications, rather than on the data collection methods the company has used outside the Family of apps to collect audience data. The company certainly has impressive levels of cash to accomplish this but the platform is likely to see major headwinds.



