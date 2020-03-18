The Cash And Carry Trade In Crude Oil Makes A Return

The price action in the crude oil market over recent weeks has been nothing short of carnage. On January 8, as tensions between the US and Iran reached a boiling point, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures rose to a high of $65.65 per barrel. At the same time, the Brent benchmark hit a high of $71.99 per barrel. On Sunday night, March 8, NYMEX futures hit a low of $27.34, with Brent falling to $31.25 per barrel. WTI futures fell 58.4%, with Brent down 56.7%. A combination of demand destruction because of Coronavirus and OPEC's inability to agree on a production cut that led to a flood of crude oil. Saudi Arabia and Russia created a potent bearish cocktail that turned crude oil and many other markets across all asset classes into falling knives. NYMEX futures have not ventured below the $27.34 low, but Brent fell to a lower low of $29.22 on March 17.

Backwardation is a condition where the price of a commodity for nearby delivery is higher than for delayed delivery. Contango is the inverse, where nearby delivery trade at a lower price than longer-term delivery dates. Backwardation tends to reflect tight supplies, while contango is a sign of either a balance in supply and demand or a glut in a market. The flood of oil from OPEC members and Russia slipped the term structure of both WTI and Brent crude oil from backwardation to contango. The shift now opens a new trade that will dominate the oil markets around the world until the contango declines, and the oversupplied condition decreases. The United States Brent Crude Oil Fund (BNO) moves higher and lower with the price of Brent futures. A contango is likely to increase the cost of carrying any long position in BNO.

Backwardation flips to contango in WTI

The decision to flood the global market with crude oil flipped the term structure of NYMEX futures from backwardation into contango.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, crude oil for delivery in June 2020 versus the deferred June 2021 date moved from a $6.03 backwardation in early January when the price of nearby futures was on its way to $65.65, and supply concerns consumed the market to a $6.79 contango as of March 17. The spread moved by $12.82 as tightness turned into a glut in the energy commodity. The June-June spread equates to a 20.3% contango.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

The forward curve reflects progressively higher prices out to the end of 2022. Crude oil prices displayed a steadily rising contango out to 2027 when it flattens out at $46.22 per barrel as of March 17.

The Brent forward curve shifts

Brent crude oil futures, the benchmark for two-thirds of the world's petroleum production, also displays a steep contango.

Source: ICE/RMB

The forward curve in Brent reflects a $9.11 contango in June 2020 versus June 2021 spread or 28.7%. The higher contango for Brent demonstrates the increase in Saudi output as Brent is the benchmark for Middle Eastern crude oil. The Brent curve rises steadily until 2028. Brent had been in backwardation in early January when the price of nearby futures rose to a peak of $71.99 as tensions between the US and Iran rose to a boiling point.

Low interest rates fuel the trade

The US dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for both WTI and Brent crude oil. Short-term US interest rates were at the 1.50%-1.75% level at the start of 2020. In an emergency move on March 3, the US central bank cut by 50 basis points to 1.00%-1.25%. On Sunday, March 15, the Fed cut the rate to the zero percent level. At the same time, quantitative easing in response to the risk-off conditions on the back of Coronavirus will push rates lower further out along the yield curve. Recently, ten-year Treasury yields fell below forty basis points, and longer-term rates may move into negative territory. The bond market has been far from stable. The central bank determines short-term rates, but the market is responsible for medium and long-term rates. The bottom line is that US rates are at historical lows encouraging, borrowing and spending and inhibiting saving to stimulate the economy.

Well capitalized market participants are in a position to buy nearby crude oil, store it, sell for deferred delivery, and finance their purchases. So long as storage and insurance costs are below the differential between the contango and cost of finance, the trade yields a profit.

The impact on shipping and storage

We will now see the demand for storage and transportation costs rise significantly as market participants scramble to lock up long term facilities to store their oil for the cash and carry trade. Shipping rates will increase as tankers will become storage facilities as others fill up with the energy commodity. The spread between June 2020 Brent and Brent for delivery in June 2023 was around $15.48 or 48.7%, which equates to around 16.2% per year. With rates below 1%, traders will pocket handsome profits if storage and insurance costs are below 14.2%. Expect tanker, storage, and insurance rates to rise in the current environment. At the same time, the more oil flows into the market during a period of demand destruction, the wider contango can increase. Therefore, synthetic cash and carry trades carry mark-to-market risk for those who do not have access to capital to finance and store the oil and carry the trade to maturity.

BNO is the Brent ETF product

Meanwhile, contango will increase the cost of carrying long positions in crude oil derivatives like the United States Brent Oil Fund. The fund summary for BNO states:

The investment seeks the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares' per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of Brent crude oil. The Benchmark Futures Contract is the futures contract on Brent crude oil as traded on the Ice Futures Europe Exchange that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire. Source: Yahoo Finance

BNO holds futures contracts in the energy commodity for nearby delivery.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Each month as the nearby futures contract expires, the administrator of BNO rolls the hedge for the product forward to the next month. In contango markets, the roll involves a cost.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that BNO dropped from almost $22 in January to $9.71 per share as of March 17 as the price of crude oil futures plunged. Buying the dip in crude oil with BNO and other Brent and WTI derivatives with the current term structure involves a cost that will weigh on the price of the instruments the longer crude oil prices remain under pressure, and the forward curve is in contango.

Meanwhile, the cash and carry trade in oil is back, and it is likely to be a cash machine for well-capitalized traders over the coming weeks and months. If crude oil rallies, and the contango declines or moves back into backwardation over the life of the trade, it will hand over a massive bonus for those holding cash and carry trades as they can sell their nearby holdings and repurchase deferred shorts at a discount. For some oil market participants, the cash and carry trade can be one of the most profitable cash machines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.