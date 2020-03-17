Sysco: The Worst Is Over

Looking back a couple of months ago, there was a lot of noise about Sysco (SYY) being overvalued. Well, the "coronavirus correction" took care of that! Sysco had an incredible 2019 rewarding shareholders with 37% capital gains. 2020 has not been as kind. The stock hit an all-time high of $85.94 on December 27th, 2019 and has dropped 45% since. The good news is that shareholders are still up year to date, and over the past 5 years, the company has posted a 40.2% return. This beating both the industry and the market at 35.1% and 38.1% respectively after including dividends. As the company has taken a dive with the rest of the market, this is stock is a buy.

Sysco has gone from being slightly overvalued in late 2019 to undervalued in early 2020 and we can thank the coronavirus for that. I have been calling for a correction in several companies for a while now, so I do not blame this entirely on the virus, but I will take it nonetheless! The trick now is taking advantage of the selloff. Something I learned a few years ago, mostly around oil, was that when there is extreme greed in the market, it is time to sell. When there is extreme fear, it is time to buy. Looking at Sysco, which again is down 45% for no reason other than having been a little overvalued and a virus running rampant across the globe (kind of a big deal), and the general market selling off, now is the time to look at buying. As you can see below, Sysco is currently undervalued by about 42%.

The reasons for this undervaluation? Besides the obvious that it has just sold off 45% in a matter of months, its current PE Ratio is at 13.5x, compared to the industry average of 15.9x, the market is at 14x. Looking forward, EPS is expected to continue to grow at a fairly healthy rate of 7.1%. This is healthy when compared to the industry average of 5.1%. This is not a "high" rate by market standards, but for a fairly simple industry, this is a positive.

Looking over the next 4 years, analysts are expecting $4.033, $4.323, $4.580 and $4.910 respectively. Something to note here as well, the range for which the analysts are projecting is fairly tight. Yes, we are only dealing with a few analysts, especially the farther out we look, but they are all still in belief that EPS is going to continue to grow at a healthy rate. Sysco's future ROE (3 years' time) is currently sitting at 47.1%. This is massive compared to the industry average which is 10.9%. Sysco is a growth company, and grow it will.

In terms of what challenges the company faces, coronavirus is a very serious issue for the company. As they deal in the food industry across the globe, it is no secret their bottom line will likely be affected. With this correction, I am expecting this is priced in and analyst expectations will change as we approach earnings, but I fully expect to see future numbers take a bit of a hit once we see how bad this virus really is. Especially in the United States. The company noted that inflation in some categories caused some issues and that may continue, but it should self-correct as well although it will still show in the Q3 results. The company also talked about the difficulties in integrating the businesses in France, which is offsetting growth in their other international businesses. Once Sysco can close the book on that, it should boost their numbers.

How's The Dividend?

Sysco is currently paying out a $1.80 dividend per share, or roughly a 3.77% yield. This puts the company right in the middle of the top 25% and bottom 25% of the market at 5.0% and 1.9% yields respectively. The current payout ratio is sitting at 46% which is very healthy. The dividend is not going anywhere but up and this is a great time to capture some extra yield for your portfolio as the market is selling off. It is forecasted that the dividend will continue to increase over the next few years, and I feel very safe saying that will continue beyond that. Management has done a very good job rewarding shareholders in the form of dividends, something that some of Sysco's competitors cannot say.

Price Action

Full disclosure, I wrote about Sysco when I first bought it in late 2016. I was stopped out of the stock in November 2018 when the stock dropped 9% on earnings. I had a ~75% return at the end of the day after including the dividend. I bought the stock again in the spring of 2019 as it broke above the 200-day moving average. I was stopped out of the stock (along with the majority of my portfolio) over the last week, and the stock has continued to drop. You can see this illustrated below. (Source: TC2000.com)

Something you may notice about the above picture is how well the stock has reacted around the 200-day moving average (yellow line). This is one of the technical indicators that I typically use when checking on a stock to see if it is a good buy. Typically, I would always want the price to be above the 200-day moving average, but, when the market dives as it has, there are plenty of buying opportunities that are below their 200-day averages due to the sell-off.

Looking below, we can see that the price has reacted very positively off the 200-day moving average over time. In fact, it has only fallen below the average for an "extended" period of time twice since late 2016. The third being now. For comparison's sake, the dip in 2017, went 6% below the 200-day at its lowest point. The 2018/19 dip went down 11.5% at its lowest point, and we are already 38% below the moving average as we sit today. If that does not scream oversold, I don't know what does.

What does this mean? To me, this screams buying opportunity. Now, because the stock is sitting below its 200-day moving average, I am placing my stop at $35.53. This gives the stock about 24% more downside before I am stopped out. Yes, this is playing with fire in the current market, so my position is also only 2/3 the usual size as well. As you can see below, my current stop is the next point of any resistance of any kind. The stock has already given up 4 years' worth of returns, another 25% would be devastating.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, Sysco is a strong company with a strong management team that is being hit as a result of the recent market crash. There are going to be plenty of buying opportunities once this market settles, but this is one given its strong fundamentals and technical history that I am comfortable buying into today. As I mentioned before, the market could drop further, which would push down Sysco as well. I am keeping a hard stop of $35.53, and only initiating a 2/3-sized position as the worst is over, but there may be more downside to come.

