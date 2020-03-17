Broadwind Energy - Towering Ahead

Summary

The U.S. wind industry growth is set to experience strong onshore growth for years and expanding offshore growth beginning in 2023.

In the view of Z4 Research, the U.S. wind tower market is sharply undersupplied. Recent steps taken by the U.S. to inhibit tower dumping will exacerbate this.

Broadwind is well positioned for this. The company has worked for all the major turbine OEMs over the years and is currently bidding with several it currently doesn't build for.

Broadwind has about 70% of 2020 in backlog given us good visibility into their outlook. We see the name as sharply undervalued at this time.