Broadwind Energy - Towering Ahead
The U.S. wind industry growth is set to experience strong onshore growth for years and expanding offshore growth beginning in 2023.
In the view of Z4 Research, the U.S. wind tower market is sharply undersupplied. Recent steps taken by the U.S. to inhibit tower dumping will exacerbate this.
Broadwind is well positioned for this. The company has worked for all the major turbine OEMs over the years and is currently bidding with several it currently doesn't build for.
Broadwind has about 70% of 2020 in backlog given us good visibility into their outlook. We see the name as sharply undervalued at this time.
This is a Z4 Research BWEN Post Quarter Update
- The 4Q19 results were covered on our site at Zman's Energy Brain ~ oil, gas, stocks, etc...In essence, it was an inline quarter with guidance that was above the one analyst on the Street that publishes on them. Guidance included comments about 1Q20 and full year being profitable and our note had comments on the non wind segments as well ... look for more on that as developments warrant.
- We note that the story still rests on wind towers while the diversification effort is underway. To that end, we caught up with management in the wake of the quarter, earlier this month.
Our Brief Thoughts on Towers (the majority of the Heavy Fabrications segment):
The U.S. wind market is expected to remain robust in the long term ...
- The 2019 market for wind installations in the U.S. was 9.1 GW according to AWEA (American Wind Energy Association).
- Wood MacKenzie sees 2020 growth of 15.2 GW and the near term peak for US Wind adds driven by production tax credits. They then see the U.S. market settling back in 2021 (additions of 12.5 GW) and declining further to adds of 6.4 GW in 2022 before offshore wind stabilizes the additions between 6 and 8 GW well into the future. While volumes are expected to begin easing in 2021 this should still be viewed as high demand and imbalanced relative to the domestic supply tower market. Forecasts below are from wind energy icons Wood MacKenzie and UBS. Note the rapid expected growth in the offshore segment, a segment management is taking a hard look at being a part of as they think longer term (they have the capacity and water way access to make this work but would need to invest in infrastructure to form and handle the heavier sections).
... And in the view of Z4, recent U.S. moves to limit towering dumping, has exacerbated current under-supply as the following nations feel the weight of new tariffs:
- Vietnam - towers will see a combined 68% countervailing and anti-dumping tariff. BWEN feels this effectively bars their towers from the U.S. market.
- Canada - towers from Canada will see a smaller combined tariff at 6% but this combined with increased transportation costs that range as high as $30,000 per tower likely bars much of the Canadian imports to the U.S. as well.
- Indonesia - 27% combined tariff.
- South Korea - 6% anti-dumping tariff.
- Just to provide a little scale: Towers imported for the period 5/2018 to 4/2019 (most recent data available) were 759 (approximately 2,600 sections). We know that certain countries accelerated imports to the U.S. after it became that the U.S. was looking into anti-dumping measures mid 2019 and it's like imported sections could have been as much as 30% of the U.S. 2019 tower market.
- BWEN has nameplate capacity of 1,650 tower sections per year. Current effective capacity, limited by their current employment level, is closer to 1,400 to 1,450 sections. BWEN has said they are not restricted by the current tight labor market but are scaled to recent activity levels.
- In 4Q19, they sold 302 tower sections, 73% of nameplate (highest since 1Q17 driven by PTC demand)
- Segment EBITDA was $6.7 mm with an EBITDA margin of 6.3%. This was an improvement over the last few years as utilization rose but it still contained lower margin business that they worked through during the fourth quarter.
- For the full year, they sold 934 tower sections, 57% of their nameplate capacity. Towers were delivered on time in 2019 with no delivery delay causing supply chain issues (more below).
- Looking into 2020 they see utilization of ~ 75% equating to tower deliveries of ~ 310 sections per quarter vs the 2019 average of 234 sections per quarter. Confidence in this forecast can be found in: a) stronger than normal visibility driven by their backlog - 70% of this year's sales are in backlog now (they added $5 mm to back log on 3/17/20 ... backlog at YE19 was $142.3 mm) and the remainder of their revenue guidance is expected to be covered by orders in the next few months, b) extension of PTC and strong expected demand (see table 1) and c) the anti tower dumping moves.
- In 4Q19, they sold 302 tower sections, 73% of nameplate (highest since 1Q17 driven by PTC demand)
- BWEN has nameplate capacity of 1,650 tower sections per year. Current effective capacity, limited by their current employment level, is closer to 1,400 to 1,450 sections. BWEN has said they are not restricted by the current tight labor market but are scaled to recent activity levels.
- Domestic tower capacity, according to the AWEA, is 3,650 towers. In terms of capacity, BWEN is close to 12% of the domestic market. Perhaps most importantly, there is simply not enough domestic tower capacity for 2020 or 2021 forecast domestic installation demand. While we understand that the relationship between forecast tower installations and actual demand is not purely linear on a calendar basis, due to safe harbor provisioning for PTC, we still view the market as under-supplied during the 2020-2021 time frame given our estimates of domestic major producer capacity as noted in Table 2.
- In another sign of strong demand tower pricing appears to be firm and was even modestly improving in early 2020.
- In another sign of strong demand, management on the 4Q call indicated that it now has two OEM turbine customers in 2020, up from one (Siemens Gamesa) in 2019 and they are bidding for several now. On March 17th, they announced new contracts for a third major turbine OEM. Recall that in the past they have done towers for all the major OEMs and our sense is this March order won't be the last one we see near term.
- Furthermore, they're getting orders for adapters (generally new tower tops) used when a wind field is repowered (making then taller to accommodate larger turbines and blades). Note that the extension of the PTC applies to repowering projects too.
- A word on coronavirus. At this time we are not anticipating near term supply chain issues related to sourcing tower internals and the coronavirus. BWEN appears to be in good shape for tower internals (primarily wiring and internal stairs) through June 2020. While some components do come from affected regions management has noted that materials shipments are moving, if somewhat more sporadically than usual.
- The other two segments are relatively small but will be increasingly important over the longer term. We discussed Gearing and Industrial Solutions in our last basic piece here and not much has really changed with two exceptions. Management noted that withing the Gearing segment, U.S. frac may be showing some signs of bottoming though we will take a wait and see approach on this one. In Industrial Solutions they continue to bid for solar kitting orders and given the time and cost savings this can afford solar projects we see more orders as likely but not currently in the numbers. We will update our thoughts on these two segments as new developments occur.
- Nutshell: We see the name as doing increasingly well on the operations front but abandoned like many names in the space in March as the markets swooned. We've stayed our hand on additions during this time but a 42% drop just this month, as we face a year with better than normal, and increased visibility and a broadening customer base is prompting us to reexamine further restraint. In a year where EBITDA is set to roughly double and with a strong balance sheet in hand we see a 2.4x current year's multiple as a bargain.
Disclosure: I am/we are long BWEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.