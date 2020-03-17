Mastercard Is A Great Addition To My Dividend Portfolio Despite Its Low Payout Rate

I have been looking forward to writing this article. As I have increasingly added to my dividend holdings over the past couple of weeks, it's time to discuss the lowest yielding dividend stock I have ever discussed. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is too good to ignore. The company offers dividend investors significant upside potential to gain strong capital gains and alpha while rapidly raising its dividends. The company has solid fundamentals and will be able to improve shareholder value for years to come. In addition to that, the company is spending a fortune on buybacks in addition to its dividend payments without damaging its cash flow. This company offers everything I have been searching for, and I look forward to buying the stock at a discount.

Growth? Value? Discount?

Let's start this article by mentioning that Mastercard is not a typical stock I am looking for on a long-term basis. I am, and have been, looking for stocks yielding between 2.5% and 5.0%. I have put a lot of cash to work recently after liquidating my managed portfolio at the Dutch investment provider Robeco. I wanted to get back into the market and bought stocks that have a high dividend payout rate, a stable balance sheet, a healthy (sustainable) and growing payout ratio as well as long-term sales growth potential. The overview below shows the stocks that I currently hold. Note that I added most of them last week (week 11, 2020). I will start showing my portfolio performance once I have a longer history. So far, the stocks have been in my portfolio for less than a month. Note that the stocks are also listed in my Seeking Alpha bio.

The reason I try to avoid dividend stocks with a payout rate of more than 5% is because these companies are often low-growth stocks. A lot of high dividend stocks have a large market cap, low costs, and are great tools to benefit from population growth or a stable business environment. The reason I go for a lower payout rate is that I want capital gains as well. My goal is not to beat the S&P 500, but I do not want to lag the market by too much.

That's why I decided to put Mastercard on my watchlist. While the stock is yielding just 0.60% right now, there are a lot of reasons why this stock is still a great long-term investment for dividend-seeking investors.

Growth? Check

The first point on my checklist is growth. Mastercard has a phenomenal track record of growing sales and levering margins to boost operating results and earnings. As you can see below, sales and operating income have been in a long, and very strong uptrend. Since 2006, sales have grown on average by more than 12% (CAGR). Operating income has improved by 21% per year. That's not a calculation error. It really is this high.

Source: TIKR.com

The main reason the company was able to boost its operating performance is the beautiful trend in margins. The operating income margin has risen to 57.3% in 2019. This is up almost 100 basis points compared to 2018 and yet another improvement in a rapidly rising uptrend. As you can see, the biggest improvements were made in the years prior to 2011. This skews the annual operating income growth rate a bit. However, even if we only go back to 2011, operating income has improved by 12%.

Source: TIKR.com

The company is beautifully maintaining strong earnings. For example, in the fourth quarter, net revenue improved by 16%. 13% of this was due to higher volume in domestic assessments, cross-border volume fees, transaction processing, and others. 1% of growth was provided by acquisitions. This was offset by a 1% headwind due to unfavorable currency translations. Total expenses were up by 11% and significantly underperformed top-line growth. Operational expenses were up 7%. This was mainly caused by depreciation and amortization expenses, while 4% higher costs were the result of acquisitions.

Sustainable & Rising Payout? Check

As I already briefly mentioned, the stock is not known for its generous dividend payments. And that's OK. While I am writing this, the stock is yielding 0.60%. That's 150 basis points below the S&P 500 yield and 30 basis points below the 10-year government bond yield. However, the dividend growth rate has been nothing short of impressive. Since 2012, dividends per share have rallied by roughly 35% per year. Even better, until 2016, the dividend yield increased while the stock almost tripled.

Source: TIKR.com

Now comes the part where I tell you how much of its operating cash flow the company spends on dividends to see if it is sustainable. As you can see below, dividend payments were slightly less than 17% over the past few years. That's not impressive if you want dividends only. However, buybacks completely dwarf dividends. The company started to spend close to 80% of its operating cash flow on buybacks since 2018.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: SEC)

In 2019, Mastercard spent $1.35 billion on dividends. That's 28% more compared to the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, buybacks accelerated by 31.7% to $6.50 billion. As you can see, these growth rates and high payout ratios are only possible as cash flow is rapidly improving. In 2019, Mastercard generated operating cash flow worth $8.2 billion. That's almost $2.0 billion higher compared to 2018. Since the end of the recession in 2009, operating cash flow has accelerated by 17.5% per year. Meanwhile, the company was able to generate positive free cash flow in all but three years in recent history.

Source: TIKR.com

So far, there is overwhelming evidence that Mastercard is a go-to stock to benefit from the company's success. Higher sales equal higher operating income and higher cash flow. I'm also happy that investors do not have to tolerate elevated debt levels in exchange for buybacks and higher dividends.

Financial Stability? Check

What good is a rising payout ratio when a company is heavily leveraging its balance sheet? Besides that I already highlighted the company's ability to sustain shareholder payout, the company is operating based on a solid balance sheet.

Let's start by mentioning that liquidity has never been a concern. The company's total current assets currently cover 142% of current liabilities. Especially, the company's cash position of almost $7.0 billion is enough to cover accounts payable and accrued expenses. Unfortunately, as you can see in the graph below, the ratio of total liabilities to total assets has increased significantly. In 2010, the company's liabilities were less than 41% of total assets. This has almost doubled to 79.5%.

Source: TIKR.com

The graph below shows the development of both total assets and liabilities quite well. While both assets and liabilities rallied along with the stock price, there has been a significant outperformance of total liabilities. The good news is that this level is still sustainable. Especially because the company is operating with a healthy liquidity position and is showing strong organic growth. Also, the outperformance of liabilities has slowed down significantly in 2019. It remains to be seen if assets can outperform in 2020, but I have no worries that Mastercard will be able to withstand a slowing economy.

Data by YCharts

This brings me to the last part of this article.

Gameplan

The market is currently absolutely crazy. Last week, I ended the week with a short summary including that futures were halted every single day of the week - and this was the third week after the madness started in February of this year.

Source: Twitter

I am convinced the market will come back in the second half of this year if Europe and the US can contain the virus. China and South Korea both have peaked and are seeing significantly lower new cases. The next few weeks will be tough for businesses of all sizes as citizens are asked to stay inside. This has already been largely priced in as the German DAX is down 33% from its all-time high. The S&P 500 was down 26% before the rally on Friday. Keep this in mind when bad economic starts to roll in.

Either way, I started buying because I wanted to benefit from lower prices. A lot of shares that I bought were off more than 20% from their highs and had a good dividend yield. You will see my entries when I start publishing the performance of my holdings. Mastercard is currently down 21% from its all-time high. The P/E ratio has declined to 34. Nonetheless, the ratio between Mastercard and the S&P 500 as seen in the graph below is currently at a new all-time high.

Data by YCharts

Mastercard is in great shape. The company has solid growth, a healthy balance sheet, rapidly rising shareholder value and is doing business in a booming industry. I will try to buy the stock below $270 as soon as possible. However, keep in mind to keep your positions small if you decide to buy shares. Volatility is very high, and economic risks are elevated. Even if all my positions go to zero, I will have enough money to cover all expenses without running into trouble. Only use the money you don't need for the next number of years as this guarantees you will be able to maintain a long-term position. In my situation, it is important to get long-term capital gains and to outperform the S&P 500. If Mastercard were to turn in an underperformer, my decision to buy a stock with a low dividend yield would have been a mistake.

Either way, and regardless of your investment strategy, I want to wish everyone all the best in these difficult times. Stay healthy, and thank you very much for reading my articles and for pushing my follower count to more than 10,000. Thank you!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button, and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP, KO, O, HD, AEP, ABBV, RTN, PAYX, NSC, TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.