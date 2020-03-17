Microsoft: Taking Advantage Of The Sell Off, But With Caution

Microsoft is under pressure along with the markets globally, but has held better - down less than 15% YTD versus almost 30% drop for the Dow.

I am back in Microsoft (MSFT) after several years being largely on the sidelines (I had kept a small symbolic position). Let me give you a bit of context. Below is an extract from my Facebook (FB) article dated 11 September 2019, with references to MSFT.

MSFT's share price was stuck for more than a decade. As shown in the graph below, between 1998 and 2012, MSFT was trading around a tight range--around $25/share--with the exception of the dot com bubble and the financial crisis. Source: Seeking Alpha But MSFT just kept on going, generating substantial cash from operations, returning capital to shareholders (dividends and buybacks), finding ways to evolve via M&A, etc.--and yet the cash balance kept on increasing. Eventually, the valuation got really interesting, based on substantial multi-year progress versus a flat share price--the market wasn't showing it any love. It was a matter of time until the "wake up" moment arrived. 2011 was the triggering point and I started building my position throughout 2012. Many were warning me that growth will be sluggish: It is a tech-dinosaur company, etc.--the usual. But my focus remained on the strong cash-flow generation, which translated to an ever-increasing cash balance. This gave MSFT ample of time to experiment and try new growth avenues, without destroying shareholder value or taking on debt. Since 2011, MSFT has changed quite a bit as a company (focusing on the cloud, acquiring LinkedIn, etc.) but what really mattered to me was the following, which is also relevant to FB today.

The same logic still holds for my renewed investment thesis in MSFT today. MSFT's cash balance (including short term investments) is well above $100Bn (~135Bn).

MSFT Total Cash & ST Investments:

Source: Seeking Alpha

To put things into perspective, MSFT's cash balance exceeds 10% of its current market cap. What's more, MSFT continues to be a cash machine, generating in excess of $50Bn per annum in cash from operations.

MSFT Cash from Operations:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As such, I expect the cash balance to keep on increasing over time, net of maintenance capex and dividends, all else constant. I view cash hoarding as a net positive, especially in today's depressed environment.

Given MSFT's strong cash and liquidity position, it is fair to say that MSFT has the ability to survive in any environment, while many other companies will struggle. Not only that, MSFT will continue to reward shareholders, even if the coronavirus situation takes longer to get resolved. In addition, MSFT may opportunistically take advantage of distressed M&A opportunities. In other words, I expect MSFT to get stronger after the dust settles. With crisis comes opportunity, and the strong usually get stronger. It is important to add that MSFT has manageable direct exposure to the coronavirus, as opposed to customer-facing, 'physical' sectors like restaurants, malls, casinos, hotels, cruises, airlines, theaters, conference centers, etc). MSFT also has some direct exposure via retail stores and its closing them, though its online store remains open. However, I don't expect this to have a big impact on MSFT's financial position, as most revenue is derived 'digitally' - most consumers and business will continue using MSFT's products like Office, Skype, Linkedin, Azure, etc.

MSFT's resilience is also reflected in its share price, as it is 'only' down less than 15% YTD, compared to almost a 30% drop for the Dow and S&P 500. I expect MSFT's outperformance to continue. However, should the market turmoil persist (and most likely it will for the coming weeks/months), MSFT will most likely get cheaper. In the meantime, cash-rich MSFT will most likely get cash richer (due to continued strong operating cash flow), meaning that the cash balance will represent an even larger percentage of its market cap. If this happens, I will be adding more.

The number of active global coronavirus cases is on the rise, in an exponential manner, mainly due to the situation in Europe (mainly Italy followed by Spain, Germany and France). The expectation is that other countries, including the UK and USA, will follow, and we might have more lockdowns. This means more pain ahead unless we get some sort of roadmap of what to expect, so that the market can better assess the damage and establish a timeframe for getting back to normal. President Trump said the worst of the outbreak could last until August. The market sold off on the news. I see this as a first step on putting a timeframe and better managing expectations. Ultimately, what is required is a medical solution, as this is a medical problem. Even though the Fed is stepping up with interest rate cuts (cutting them down to basically zero) and market intervention (massive $700Bn quantitative easing program), this will not really help with what's happening at restaurants, cinemas, malls, casinos, hotels, cruise ships, airlines, conference centers, theaters, etc. The risk of very low to zero-revenue periods is real. For example, AMC Entertainment (AMC) will close all US locations for at least six to 12 weeks. So we need a drastic medical response, and fast.

It is important to emphasize that the worst might not be behind us. The impact of the coronavirus is still a question mark and there are too many moving parts. That said, I am putting some money to work now, but with caution. I don't expect MSFT to be spared if the market keeps on falling. Therefore, I am phasing my purchases over time. The 'end game' is to end up with a full-size, long-term position in MSFT at a very attractive average price. I initiated a position just under $140 and will continue adding/averaging down, especially after large sell offs, like yesterday:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Ultimately, I am buying at a sensible valuation, at a market cap which is underpinned by a large cash component, suggesting a higher margin of safety, all else constant. You cannot really time the optimal entry point. That said, I do expect the market to start recovering once the number of active coronavirus cases starts falling and there is a clear path towards a medicine and vaccine. Also, expect more support in terms of fiscal policy and stimulus e.g. Trump seeks $850B economic stimulus package. In short, I don't expect MSFT to be spared if the market keeps on falling, but I feel comfortable buying here, even though the worst may not be behind us. Spread your buys over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.