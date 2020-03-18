The Silver/Gold Ratio - A Lesson From PGMs

The close price relationship between silver and gold is nothing new. The silver/gold ratio dates back to 3000 BC when the first Egyptian pharaoh Menes declared that tow and one-half parts silver equal one-part gold. Silver and gold began trading on the futures exchange in the 1970s. Until recently, the range in the ratio was from a low of around 15.5 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value in 1979 to around the 100 level in the early 1990s. The average was around the 55:1 level. Therefore, when the ratio is below the average level, silver tends to be expensive compared to the price of the yellow metal.

The most recent low in the price relationship occurred in 2011 when gold rose to its all-time peak at $1920.70, and silver traded to a high of $49.82 per ounce. At that time, the ratio dipped below the 40:1 level. Since silver tends to attract far more speculative activity than gold, the silver futures market is more sensitive to risk-off periods. During the 2008 global financial crisis, the price of gold initially dropped from $1033.90 to a low of $641 or 38%. At the same time, silver fell from $21.185 to $8.40 per ounce or over 60%. We are currently experiencing a period of risk-off that could turn out to be unprecedented in modern-day markets as Coronavirus is causing fear and uncertainty and has caused economic activity in many sectors to grind to a halt around the world. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) is a product that holds 100% of its assets in silver metal.

A new record high

Gold rose above its level of technical resistance at the July 2016 peak of $1377.50 in June 2019. While gold broke out to the upside, silver never challenged its July 2016 high at $21.095 per ounce. Silver only made it up to $19.54 in early September and had not returned to that level even though gold continued to make higher highs.

On Tuesday, March 17, gold was at around the $1535 level after trading to over $1700 per ounce just one week and one day earlier. Gold fell to a low of $1450.90 per ounce on March 16 and rebounded. While gold fell over $250 per ounce at the low, the yellow metal remained well above the technical resistance level at the July 2016 high, which is now technical support. Silver, on the other hand, tanked and traded below $12 per ounce on March 16, the lowest price since way back in 2009 during the last significant financial crisis. The move in silver sent the ratio with gold to an all-time modern-day high.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the ratio was over the 122.6:1 level on March 17. While silver is at its lowest level against gold in modern history, the price deviance can continue and rise to higher levels in the current environment.

Historical deviance can persist for long periods

Mean reversion can be a powerful force in markets at times. During risk-off periods, all bets are off as looking for mean reversion opportunities can get market participants into trouble. While silver is at its most inexpensive level against gold in our lifetime, it does not mean it is going to snap back anytime soon. There are no rules in these markets when deviations from historical norms develop. We have witnessed the potential for extreme and prolonged periods of deviance in platinum, which fell to its lowest price since 2002 on March 16. Silver and platinum had been weak as gold and other precious metals were moving higher over the past weeks, months, and even years. In the current risk-off environment, the weak got incredibly weaker.

Platinum versus gold

Platinum's nickname was "rich person's gold" for decades as platinum typically traded at a higher price than the yellow metal. In 2008, before the financial crisis got underway, platinum reached an all-time high, and its premium against gold rose to over $1144 per ounce. In 2015 platinum slipped to a discount to gold and never looked back.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the price of platinum minus gold illustrates the drop to an over $850 discount to gold on March 17. Nearby April platinum, futures on NYMEX settled at $657.70 after trading to a low of $562 during the session, on March 16. The price differential between platinum and gold was significantly higher than the price of the metal in the current environment.

In an example of a market that continues to move further away from the long-term norm, platinum is the poster child of how mean reversion should be off the table in the current environment.

Platinum versus palladium

In 2008, platinum traded to an over $1600 per ounce premium to its sister metal palladium. A shortage of palladium because of the increase in demand for automobile catalytic converters caused the price of palladium to skyrocket from $451.50 in early 2016 to its most recent high of $2815.50 in late February. Since then, risk-off conditions pushed the price down to the $1355 level, half the price just three weeks ago. Palladium was just above the $1550 level on the June futures contract on Tuesday, March 17. When it comes to palladium's relationship with platinum, platinum reached over a $1600 premium to palladium in 2008.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the premium for palladium over platinum at almost the $865 per ounce level is near a historical high. The level of the spread is a deviation from the long-term norm. The divergence has continued to widen for an extended period.

Silver fell hard in 2008 during risk-off and came storming back - a scale-down approach

The bottom line is that while silver is at a modern-day low versus gold, the divergence could continue to widen. The best comparison for the current situation came in 2008, but we must remember that the 2020 Coronavirus is beginning to look even more severe.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the price of silver fell from $21.185 in 2018 to a low of $8.40 later that year, a drop of over 60%. Silver traded to a high of $19.54 in September 2019; a similar decline will take the price to the $7.80 level. Platinum already dropped to a low of $562 on March 16, the lowest price since 2002.

Central banks around the world are flooding the globe with unprecedented amounts of liquidity. The level of interest rates is likely to decline below the post-2008 lows, and quantitative easing bazookas are likely to send rates further out along the yield curve into negative territory. Meanwhile, the answer to Coronavirus will not come from monetary or fiscal policy initiatives; it will come from scientists and medical professionals. All of us can do our part by following instructions and doing everything in our power to stem and limit the spread of the virus.

When the virus subsides, and we should all have lots of faith in those working on treatments and a vaccine, the liquidity and stimulus will continue. The economic fallout from Coronavirus will continue into the foreseeable future. One of the victims is the value of the world's currencies that lose value with each rate cut and stimulative bazooka shot.

The quarterly chart shows that while silver fell by over 60% as risk-off hit the market in 2008, the stimulative response caused the price to rise from $8.40 during the final quarter of that year to $49.82 in April 2011, a rise of almost six-fold from the low. Silver fell hard, and the price was below the $13 level on March 16 after trading below $12 during the session. Picking a bottom is more than a challenge. I believe a scale-down buying approach from the current level, with wide scales in the volatile silver market, could be the optimal approach for the coming months and years.

The top holdings and summary for the iShares Silver Trust product include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SLV has net assets of $6.32 billion and trades an average of around 19.7 million shares each day. On March 16, the day that silver plunged to below $12 for the first time since 2009, over 54 million shares of SLV charged hands.

I would be a scale-down buyer of SLV or physical silver in the current environment. The price may drop to below the 2008 low of $8.40 per ounce in the current environment.

When it comes to the silver/gold ratio, all bets are off when it comes to mean reversion during risk-off times. Platinum's relationship with gold and palladium are examples that deviance can exist and widen to what many believe are illogical levels for extended periods. Remember, markets can remain irrational for far longer than market participants can stay solvent. Be careful out there with your finances and health.

