ManpowerGroup: Exposed To COVID-19 Disruption In Europe - Initiating Short Position

Employers facing a staggering pause in economic activity are going to let go temps before permanent employees.

Temporary employment penetration rates are close to the peak and turning down.

Southern Europe is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy has a mortality rate that is more than 10x China. 48% of ManpowerGroup's revenues come from Southern Europe.

64% of ManpowerGroup's operating profit comes from Europe. Europe was already slowing down before COVID-19.

ManpowerGroup (MAN) is one of the three large global employment agencies. These businesses earn fees from providing employment solutions for enterprises. The largest segment of the business is providing temporary employees, sometimes known as Managed Staffing Provider (MSP). The other large piece of the business is recruiting or Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). The two big publicly quoted competitors are Adecco (OTC:AHEXF) in Switzerland (ADEN SW) and Randstad (OTCPK:RANJF) in the Netherlands (RAND N). Robert Half International (RHI) is a large employment agency but 77% of RHI's profits come from the US and, importantly, only 13% come from Continental Europe. RHI focuses primarily on white-collar staffing, who typically can work from home. MAN, Adecco, and Randstad have a much greater emphasis on manufacturing and blue-collar jobs.

This investment thesis is going to rely largely on a series of images due to the time constraints of the author.

Revenues and Margins of the global temporary staffing firms are highly sensitive to sharp changes in economic activity.

EBITDA declined by 76% in 2009 after the 2008 global credit crunch. Source: ManpowerGroup Investor Presentation

Temporary Staffing Penetration is at a cyclical high and primed to decline.

Source: Jefferies

MAN had already observed weakness in Europe prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

Source: MAN investor deck for Q4 results call.

But, note, how in January they were still expecting Southern Europe to be up between 1% and 3%

Europe is the new epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis.

Italy, Spain, and France have all implemented various forms of lockdowns on social and economic activity. The pace of case growth in Europe has accelerated.

Economists are forecasting a dramatic slowdown in the European economies from an already insipid level.

Source: Bloomberg and European Commission

MAN has a huge exposure to Europe and significantly to Southern Europe where COVID-19 impact is currently greatest.

Source: MAN's November Investor Presentation.

France is MAN's largest exposure followed by Italy and Spain.

The Swiss acquisition will be poorly timed in hindsight. France, Italy, and Spain are experiencing a sharp economic dislocation that has never been experienced before.

Despite a rapidly deteriorating outlook in Europe, MAN is only down 24%.

Note, the upside resistance level at 72.50.

Even more remarkably, MAN has performed in line with RHI while totally decoupling from Adecco and Randstad which have both declined by 42% over the same time period.

MAN is orange upper line, RHI green line, Adecco white line, and Randstad lower yellow line.

Small Subsidiary Note: The March 10th news release from the company implying global hiring remains steady was out-of-date news based on a January survey conducted between January 6 and 28 before the COVID-19 crisis in Europe.

Conclusion:

1. If you believe that COVID-19 will cause significant economic disruption in Europe, go short MAN.

2. If you believe that COVID-19 is already fully priced in the market, set up a pair trade, going long RAND and ADEN and short MAN.

Stay safe out there.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.