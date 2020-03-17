Harrow Health: Fiscally Disciplined, Entrepreneurially Bold

Harrow's fiscal discipline supports an investment thesis in this name once the current market turbulence moves on.

Harrow's 2013 deal with Professional Compounding Centers of America, Inc. informs the operation of its sundry consolidated subsidiary businesses: ImprimisRx, Mayfield, Stowe, and Radley.

I became interested in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) during my research for an article on its unconsolidated subsidiary, Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON). Harrow is building an interesting conglomerate of small pharmas. This article evaluates its ongoing investment merit.

Harrow's product sales are predominantly self-pay

Unlike most pharmaceutical companies, the great bulk of Harrow's sales (p. 2) are cash sales of compounded prescription formulations between it and its end-use customers. As Harrow notes, this has both its issues and its advantages. The number one advantage is simplicity.

Making a virtue out of a necessity, Harrow characterizes the situation as one where it has no concerns relating to insurance company formularies. It lauds its business model situation as involving:

...a patient-in-need, a physician's diagnosis, a fair price and great service for a quality pharmaceutical product. We sell our products through a network of employees and independent contractors and we dispense our formulations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and in selected markets outside the United States.

Compounded medications have another advantage not available for medications dispensed in pill form; they can be dispensed (p. 35) "...with alternative dosage strengths or unique dosage forms, such as topical creams or gels, suspensions, or solutions with more tolerable drug delivery vehicles."

That is the glass half full approach; on the other hand, compounded products lack typical FDA regulatory protections. As such, Harrow notes that some physicians may be unwilling to prescribe and some patients to use compounded products.

Every now and then, one or more compounding pharmacies go off the rails and cause serious patient harm. Sixty Minutes has run a number of compounding pharmacy exposés. Such situations are out of Harrow's control, except in those circumstances where it has been the one actually or allegedly at fault. As described in detail (p. 15) in its latest 10-K, Harrow has ongoing batch testing obligations which could subject it to significant risk should they go awry.

Harrow has structured its business into discrete pockets of activity that it refers to as "value trees"

In his Q3, 2019 earnings call, CEO Baum gave a brief tutorial on the importance of management maintaining focus. He noted that Harrow had once strayed from its initial ophthalmological roots into urology and sinus products. In doing so, management lost their focus on the core business to its detriment. He phrased it well:

I think the key for any executive running a company is to be able to focus. And I can say that years ago, we had a great growing ophthalmology business and I tried to bring in some urology products and sinus products, and we sort of lost our focus. And it was really important for me and for our team to focus on our core ophthalmology business, which we did do and the results speak for themselves.

For a company whose CEO espouses such laudable concentration, Harrow defines its scope of operation quite broadly. Harrow's Q3, 2019 quarterly shareholders' letter defines itself as an entrepreneurial healthcare business creation company.

It operates by building, funding, and assisting in management of the businesses it starts. Its goal is to grow shareholder value so that it can ultimately return capital to its shareholders. It maintains its focus in the face of this broad mandate by dividing the businesses/assets it acquires into one of four "value trees", which Harrow describes as:

1. Our consolidated subsidiary businesses such as ImprimisRx, Mayfield, Stowe, and Radley; 2. Our equity portfolio of shares in deconsolidated or spun-off businesses such as Eton, Surface, and Melt; 3. Potential royalty streams in drugs being developed by companies that have been (or we intend to be) deconsolidated or spun off; and 4. Future businesses the Harrow leadership team is building such as Visionology®.

Management seems to be able to keep its focus as per its latest earnings report. It is not so easy for investors who are trying to assess the company's prospects. This article is my first stab at focusing on it as an investment vehicle.

ImprimisRx is Harrow's main operating business; Harrow's consolidated subsidiary businesses, Mayfield, Stowe, and Radley are in early stages of development

The first step in understanding Harrow requires a brief look at its background. Harrow Health is a new (2019) name for a previously existing business, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Imprimis had a tortured history. In 2011, it was mired in bankruptcy (p. 8) under the name Transdel Pharmaceuticals.

Entrepreneur Mark L. Baum and his partner saw the bankruptcy of Transdel as an opportunity. They worked a plan to reconstitute the company and changed its name (p. 14) to Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In 2012, they worked a strategic deal with Professional Compounding Centers of America, Inc. (PCCA).

Under the deal, PCCA invested $4 million in Imprimis. More importantly, it scored a lynchpin agreement (p. 3), giving Imprimis access to its library of compounding formulations:

...to facilitate ...[Imprimis'] future selection, formulation and development of potential product candidates. ...[Imprimis'] relationship with PCCA is exclusive and provides '''[it] with the opportunity to develop new products using PCCA's proprietary drug formulations and drug delivery technologies, as well as access to an extensive database of market-oriented information related to specific drug development candidates. ...[Imprimis] plan[s] to use ...[its] proprietary Accudel drug delivery technology, coupled with these licensed technologies, formulations and market data, to identify pharmaceutical development opportunities where there is a significant unmet need for a new drug product.

In 2014, Imprimis acquired (p. 2) its first ImprimisRx compounding pharmacy. It grew the business over time. Later that year, it contracted to acquire Park Compounding, which has played a key role in its development.

In 2019, after a failed sale (p. 35) of Park's non-ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, Harrow restructured the business. It downsized operations restricting its base compounded product formulary to seven. It moved these compounded formulations and related equipment from Irvine California to the Company's New Jersey-based compounded pharmaceutical production facilities. Harrow expects to retain/reacquire half of Park's revenue over the next 6-12 months.

In Harrow's Q3, 2019 10-Q (p.30), it characterizes ImprimisRx as one of the nation's leading ophthalmology pharmaceutical businesses. The good thing about ImprimisRx, particularly in today's fraught operating environment, is that its compounding businesses generate recurring product revenue. Its other three consolidated businesses, Stowe, Mayfield and Radley, have major potential value drivers that will not come into play from a current revenue standpoint for a while.

These three are highly inchoate. If Stowe would pan out, it could be truly revolutionary. Harrow's Q4, 2019 shareholder letter released this morning (3/13/20) (hereafter the "Q4, Letter") describes Stowe's key asset as:

...nearing completion of a series of studies with an internationally recognized ophthalmic infectious disease research laboratory which were designed to "pressure test" our molecule, crystalizing its scientific value, and ultimately, the investment opportunity we believe STE-006 and Stowe presents.

It seeks to validate "an anti-infective - [capable of] quickly killing broad spectra ophthalmic-specific bacteria colonies, viruses, fungi, and mold". Developments to this point are suggesting potential that "we'd hoped for - ... we may have a "category killer" prescription ophthalmic drug candidate for several very large unserved ophthalmic markets."

The Letter offers no timing hints. It does suggest an upcoming shareholders conference to discuss this opportunity. Such a conference would be a prelude to a deconsolidating transaction.

Moving on, Mayfield (focusing on women's health) is assembling a development team to advance its several projects including a therapy for dyspareunia and bacterial vaginosis. CEO Baum views these as significant enough to merit potential deconsolidation of Mayfield later this year. He offers no color on how such a transaction would go forward, nor on how investors ought to view it in terms of valuing Harrow.

As for Radley, it ventures into exciting developments surrounding a novel stable delivery system for its RAD-100, the molecule pyrimethamine. Radley received recent notice from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that its composition of matter and methods of use claims relating to RAD-100 are being allowed.

RAD-100 is under development with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute [DFCI] investigating its utility in blocking the effects of the transcription factor STAT3 to treat certain cancers. It is also being studied by Montefiore Medical Center in collaboration with the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in dose escalation studies for treatment of intermediate/high-risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes [MDS].

Harrow maintains royalty rights in RAD-100. Once these studies are worked through, Harrow will arrange a deconsolidating transaction.

Harrow's currently deconsolidated assets, Eton, Surface and Melt, will only be attractive for investors with vision and patience

Harrow's deconsolidated businesses are similarly longer range opportunities. Eton alone has an FDA approved product and several late stage candidates, the others not so much. According to Harrow's Q3, 2019 ECC:

...equity stakes in our deconsolidated pharmaceutical companies that have significant value creation catalysts coming in the next 12 months, potential royalty streams on several drug candidates and our two most exciting subsidiaries moving towards deconsolidation next year, I continue to be as bullish as I ever have been on Harrow Health.

In other words, these value trees are beautifully wrapped presents loaded with catalysts to spring into flower with bounteous revenues at some uncertain future date. It would be helpful if we could see what the market thinks of its other deconsolidated or spun-off businesses, Eton, Surface, and Melt in today's turbulent environment. Unfortunately, only Eton has significant publicly available information.

Go to the Surface Pharmaceutical website and one can learn little of current significance. It does reference two press releases, an October 2017 release describing three branded drug programs through FDA's 505(B)(2) development pathway, and a May 2018 press release describing a $20 Million Series A Financing from Flying L Partners.

The Q4, Letter provides additional color on Surface. It has four ophthalmic drug candidates in phase 2 development, potentially benefiting Harrow through its 30% equity in Surface plus royalty rights. The Q4, Letter values Harrow's interest in Surface at $11,550,000 implied from the value of the preferred stock financing.

As for Melt Pharmaceuticals, when I went to its webpage on 3/12/20, I was greeted with the following:

Try as I might I was unable to navigate its web page beyond that eloquent epitaph for the entire stock market at that particular moment in time. When you search the broader internet, it becomes apparent that Melt is an "up and comer", not a "here and now" opportunity.

The Q4, Letter values Harrow's interest in Melt at $17,500,000. It characterizes its lead opportunity as "... focused on revolutionizing the surgical experience through needle-free and opioid-free procedural sedation." Based on marketing research, Harrow views this program as having significant potential value.

Regardless, it is very much an early stage opportunity. It is enrolling patients into its Phase 1/PK study. If this is successful, it plans to begin phase 3 development in 2021. The opioid free aspect of this opportunity is the hook that Harrow sees as providing marketing panache and potential billing pass-through status.

I reviewed Eton in a previous article. It had not generated any product revenues as of its 2019 10-K (p. 47). Annum 2020 has been unkind to Eton and to the larger Harrow per graph below. Yesterday, 3/12/20, during its wider tantrum, was particularly nasty. Things are shaping up a bit for Harrow, not yet Eton, as I write on 3/13/20 following Harrow's 3/13/20 earnings report:

Visionology is Harrow's newest venture. Over the years, Harrow's various endeavors have positioned it as an important player in the area of ophthalmic prescription therapies. Visionology is Harrow's effort to take advantage of its prominence in this field.

While Visionology is very much an unfolding story, according to the Q4, Letter, one particular deal is starting to take shape:

One example of Visionology's service will be to offer a patent-pending formulation we've developed with Dr. Richard L. Lindstrom in order to treat presbyopia...

As best I can tell, Visionology is a trademark in search of a business plan. Its importance to the Harrow story is as a reflection of Harrow's openness to new ideas and its commitment to enhance its opportunities.

Harrow's reluctance to dilute is exemplary; its financial metrics are growing from a modest base

If Harrow's management were a free spending bunch, the Visionology project might be quite concerning. To this point, Harrow seems to be quite responsible with its purse.

During Harrow's Q3, 2019 earnings call, CEO Baum eloquently expressed a sentiment that is as endearing as it is rare. In response to a question asking why Harrow did not include issuing shares as a potential source of new capital, he replied:

...We tried to make it clear last year, this year, we certainly, on the management team, have a lot of reasons why we are disinterested in diluting our shareholders and frankly, diluting ourselves. So we have a bias against dilution. I've also seen companies, when I've sat on your side of the table as an investor, companies that just raise money, hand over fist, every few months, every few quarters, and they just never seem to make a profit or get themselves out of that tailspin. And we don't want to get there. We don't want to go there. We aren't there. We have a great business. We don't need to do that. And it would be great to have a bigger balance sheet and someday we will. We think the prospects for that happening are tremendous, and maybe sooner than people think. But candidly, eventually, we want to be buyers of our stock and not sellers of our stock. And that's the way we sort of look at it.

This sentiment seemed so improbable to me that I had to check it out. The chart below supports Harrow's loose adherence over the years to a disciplined approach to secondary share offerings.

Data by YCharts

Harrow's on again off again (p. 10-11) Park restructuring during 2019 complicate efforts to evaluate its year over year growth for 2019.

The following excerpt from the Q4, Letter provides an overview of its key metrics:

Conclusion

Harrow's revenues are solid and growing. Its expenses are under control. Its management shows exemplary concern for shareholder dilution. Nonetheless, I have only purchased a <1% position in the company. I intend to watch it over its next few quarters.

My reluctance stems in part from the current environment. In management's Q4, 2019 ECC, CEO Baum noted the following:

...with the recent coronavirus concerns upheavals in the energy market and the market repricing all assets, professionally as a Harrow investor myself, there are few things I'm thankful for. First, that we're in the pharmaceutical business and that we're ophthalmology focused, which tends to be fairly recession proof; two, that we have a robust supply chain, no supply disruptions and none on the horizon. Only assurances to customers that our team is there for them; and third, that despite the doom and gloom, which I understand and appreciate, our business has been pretty strong. What a blessing it is to be profitable, cash flow positive and not need to raise capital.

All solid good points. Nonetheless, I do not expect them to prevent Harrow from succumbing to severe market turbulence in smaller biotech over the next few months. For that reason, I have marked Harrow with a bearish prognosis.

