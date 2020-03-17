First Clear Evidence Of Coronavirus Impact In High Frequency Consumer Data

Next week’s chain store sales will tell us how sharp and widespread consumer self-quarantining is becoming.

While the news will continue to outrun the data, coronavirus impacts will show up in the high frequency weekly data first.

Introduction

I have been saying for the past few weeks that the news would outrun the data. That being said, the impact of the coronavirus would first show up in the weekly high frequency indicators.

Chain store sales show stockpiling

This morning, we got two important reads on chain store sales from last week. Both Redbook and the Retail Economist recorded surges in chain store sales last week, as consumers rushed to stockpile supplies.

Redbook surged to up +8.5% YoY. This is the highest YoY growth in over a year, and almost certainly represents hoarding, as Redbook itself reported:

There was a surge in demand at discounters as consumers stockpiled emergency supplies including canned food, bottled water, cleaning supplies, and pharmaceuticals. Discretionary merchandise such as luxury, apparel, and furniture ... (were) shunned.

Here's a graph of Redbook chain store sales through one week prior. Note that the spike to 8.5% YoY makes it the highest figure since Christmas 2018:

Retail Economist chain store sales also increased from +0.9% to 3.0% YoY, reporting “solid gains in retail clubs as customers rushed to stockpile staples.”

(Via Thefly.com)

Restaurant bookings continue to worsen

Finally, Open Table updated its daily chart through March 15, showing a -48% decline in reservations YoY in the US (via Calculated Risk).

Conclusion

This is the first clear evidence in the data of consumer impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Next week’s chain store sales I expect to reveal just how widespread the collapse in discretionary spending (already shown in restaurants) may have become.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.