Pixelworks - Beaten Down Stock - Tier-1 Wins - 250% Upside

Pixelworks (PXLW) is a unique semiconductor play whose business is inflecting but its stock is at bargain basement levels. The company makes chips that improve display and video quality of projectors, smartphones, and DVR boxes. Please refer to my initial write-up hear for the basics on the company.

So what has changed since my last write-up? On January 13th Pixelworks and OPPO Group (a top 5 smartphone player) signed a multi-year collaboration agreement for Pixelworks to supply chips and software to be used in OPPO phones. This was momentous for Pixelworks as this was the first Tier-1 smartphone maker to use Pixelworks chips. On March 7th OPPO released its new flagship phones, the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, both incorporating Pixelworks’ Iris 5 processors and Soft Iris software for color calibration. These phones have received rave reviews for their displays, powered by Pixelworks.

It appears from early leaks that the OnePlus 8, another Tier-1 flagship, will have Pixelworks inside as well. See the statement by OnePlus here describing the MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation) and color calibration for its OnePlus 8, which can only be supplied by Pixelworks today.

Having two Tier-1s and others in the pipeline demonstrate the fantastic job that has been accomplished by Todd DeBonis and his team over the past few years. Two years ago Pixelworks had no mobile customers and now it has 7, including these Tier-1s. As screen refresh rates go higher, as evidenced by the 120Hz screen on Samsung’s S20 and the 120Hz screen on the Oppo Find X2, Pixelworks’ technology will be in higher demand to compensate for the gap between the quality of video and the screen capability going forward.

Pixelworks’s stock has taken a huge hit during this Coronavirus-driven downturn. The stock, which reached $5 per share after Q4 earnings has now declined to $2.30, a 54% drop. China, where many OPPO and OnePlus phones are sold, is mostly back in business after its own Corona episode. These new phones are 5G enabled which may cause an uptick in sales in China this year.

The company is currently trading at an EV/Sales ratio of 0.8x on 2021E estimates, a ridiculously low multiple for a growing semiconductor company. Most other comps trade at 4x sales and above. Giving PXLW a 3x multiple results in a $7.90 stock, or 250% upside from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PXLW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.