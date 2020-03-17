Massive Tax Breaks In The U.K. Bring Both Opportunity And Risk For Tesla

But along with opportunity comes risk as competition for BEV sales in Europe heats up.

This presents an opportunity for Tesla in what could soon become the second highest BEV market after China.

The after-tax cost of an electric car will now be well below the cost of an equivalent ICE car for more than half of the UK's new car buyers.

Massive tax breaks take effect in the UK for company car drivers who choose to buy or lease a BEV this year.

2020 will bring some major changes to the automotive market in Europe as manufacturers are obligated to meet strict new standards for CO2 emissions. All the EU countries should expect to see higher sales of electric vehicles in 2020, but the largest increases will probably happen in the United Kingdom as a result of some very generous subsidies and tax breaks.

This article explains the UK tax breaks, the effect on the after-tax costs of electric cars in the UK and the likely impact on BEV sales.

Tesla (TSLA) has an opportunity to increase its sales in what will probably become the world’s second-largest BEV market after China, but it also faces some serious competition from legacy automakers.

The UK subsidies - changes to the taxation of company cars

It is common practice in Europe to include a company car as part of the overall compensation package for employees, and many companies operate schemes where an employee can choose to take a company car in lieu of salary.

An employee who gets a company car must declare the implied value of that car (known as the benefit in kind, or BIK) as income and pay taxes on that benefit. The BIK is the list price of the car multiplied by the BIK rate, which is set by the government depending on the emissions rating of the car. The company also pays National Insurance (NI) contributions on that same benefit. NI is a combined pension and employment insurance plan funded by contributions from both the employer and the employee.

The UK government has been using the BIK rate as a means of subsidising lower emission vehicles and penalising high emission vehicles. For the current tax year (the UK tax year ends April 5th), the BIK rate for BEVs and PHEVs is 16% and the BIK rate for ICE cars ranges between 19% and 37% depending on the rated CO2 emissions.

Starting in April 2020, the BIK rate for BEVs will be reduced to zero, rising to 1% in 2021 and 2% in 2022 and there will be some changes, mostly increases, in BIK rates for most ICE cars. PHEVs will be rated between 0 and 12% depending on their electric range. The new BIK rate tables can be found on this website which also has a good explanation of the changes.

Although the BIK rates for BEVs are set to rise in 2021 and 2022, the rates for ICE cars are also going up, so BEVs will maintain their cost advantage for at least three years.

WLTP is replacing NEDC standards

Adding another level of complexity, the UK will start using fuel consumption and emissions ratings based on WLTP standards instead of NEDC standards after April 5th. There are currently two sets of published BIK rates, one for cars registered prior to April 6th, based on NEDC ratings and another set for cars registered from April 6th, based on WLTP ratings.

At first glance, it looks as though the BIK rates for PHEV and ICE cars will be going down after April 5th. However, the WLTP standards will always result in higher emissions ratings so most ICE cars will see their BIK rates increase in April.

Similarly, PHEVs registered up to April 5th will use the NEDC cycle for determination of electric range and those registered after April 6th will use the WLTP cycle. For example, the Mitsubishi Outlander SUV is in the 30-39 mile range category under NEDC and the <30 mile category under WLTP. Its BIK rate for the new tax year drops from its current 16% to 12%, but it is the same rate whether you register the car before or after April 5th.

More than half of new cars are bought or leased by companies

The auto market in the UK is very different from the market in North America. More than half of the new cars registered in the UK are company cars (approx. 57% year to date in 2020) and almost all company cars are leased. Automakers typically sell the cars to leasing companies some of whom buy as many as 500,000 cars per year for their fleets.

Because of favourable tax breaks, it is likely that the ratio of company cars among BEVs is much higher than 55%, probably over 80%.

March and September are the months with the highest sales

Another odd quirk about the UK car market is a huge variation in monthly sales. For reasons known only to the bureaucrat who dreamt it up, the UK licence plate contains a code for the date of registration and that code is changed twice a year. This disrupts the market because buyers wait for the new licence plate so they can show off their new “20” registered car in March instead of buying the same car with a “69” registration in February. You can see the extent of that disruption in the chart below:

Data Source: SMMT

March sales are almost double those of January and February combined. Tesla followers may have noticed that five of the six car-carrier ships bound for Europe from San Francisco have gone on to Southampton after calling at Zeebrugge, which could indicate record sales for Tesla in the UK for March. Don’t be fooled by that, overall car sales in March are typically three times December sales. Look instead at percentages and market share, and don’t be concerned by low sales in February.

UK BIK rates are based on the taxation year, buying now gets you the new BIK rate starting in April

In contrast to The Netherlands where the BIK rate at the date of registration stays with the car for five years, the UK BIK rates are based on the taxation year. If your company leases a BEV in January 2020, it will carry the 16% BIK rate for this tax year and the 0% rate starting in April. There is little incentive to wait until the next tax year before leasing a BEV or PHEV and most people will probably do it when their current lease expires.

After-tax costs are drastically reduced by the new BIK rates

The effect of the new BIK rates on the cost of a leased car is quite dramatic. Taxpayers earning between £50k and £150k in the UK pay a marginal rate of 40% and a marginal NI rate of 2% for a combined marginal rate of 42%. However, the company also pays NI at a rate of 13.8% on taxable benefits, including the BIK. The total effective tax rate on the BIK (company and individual combined) is therefore 55.8% for most upper middle-income drivers.

Taxpayers earning less than £50k per year pay a 20% tax rate and 12% NI for a combined rate of 32% for the employee and 45.8% combined, after the employer NI contributions are included.

Here are some typical cost comparisons between BEVs and similar ICE vehicles. Lease rates are from LeasingOptions, based on 3-year, 10,000 mile per year leases with the first month paid in advance. All prices are in British pounds (£1 = $US 1.29).

In all cases, the new 0% BIK rates bring the effective after-tax cost of the electric car well below the cost of a similar ICE car, and because BIK rates are based on the list price of the car, the more dramatic savings come with the more expensive cars.

It is interesting to note that when BIK rates are higher than about 22%, company cars are more expensive than leasing the same car privately. However, even the gas guzzlers with 37% BIK rates still get leased through companies, so cost is obviously not the only factor. There is a certain aura attached to having a company car, and some buyers are willing to ignore the extra cost and take the car that comes with the job.

Note: The UK budget on March 11th has restricted the electric car grant to vehicles under £50,000; some of the above lease prices will no doubt be adjusted over the next few days to reflect that change. However, the electric versions of the cars listed above will still be significantly cheaper after tax than the ICE versions.

Value Added Tax (VAT)

In the UK, a value-added tax of 20% applies to all cars, but businesses can reclaim this tax, so an individual leasing a car through a company effectively pays no VAT.

However, the BIK rates are based on the list price of the car, including delivery charges and the list price includes VAT, so the VAT is effectively charged to the customer via the BIK tax. If the BIK rate is zero, the company car driver is getting the car free of VAT.

Other BEV benefits

Other benefits for BEV users include:

Buyers of a BEV in the UK qualify for a grant of £3,000 (when a car is leased the benefit accrues to the leasing company).

BEV drivers do not have to pay the London congestion charge of £11.50 per day (weekdays only) for all cars entering Central London.

Although the UK has some of the highest electricity prices in Europe (about 16 pence per Kwh), the fuel cost for driving a BEV is still a long way below the cost of driving a similar ICE car. Taxes on petrol and diesel fuels amount to about 80% of the retail price, resulting in prices of about £1.25 per litre (equivalent to about $US6 per gallon). A driver of a small car travelling 10,000 miles per year will save about £1,000 in fuel costs by switching to a BEV.

Electric cars pay no Vehicle Excise Duty, saving BEV drivers £145/year for cars with a list price below £40,000 and £465/year for a more expensive BEV versus an ICE car, for the first 5 years of use.

It seems incredibly unfair that an old age pensioner trying to save a few pennies on extortionate petrol costs will qualify for a measly £3,000 grant if he buys a small BEV, while the business executive gets his Porsche Taycan for less than half price. Even more so when you consider that the Taycan consumes twice as much electricity per mile and therefore produces twice the carbon emissions when powered from the UK’s natural gas fired power stations. But electric car subsidies seem to favour the rich and privileged in many other countries, why not continue the tradition.

Despite the massive subsidies given to leased company cars the BVRLA, an association of car leasing companies, was lobbying for even more concessions in the UK budget, presented on March 11th. However, there was not much for electric car fans in that budget:

The electric car grant, due to expire at the end of March, was extended to 2022 but reduced from £3,500 to £3,000 and limited to cars costing less than £50,000. Tesla’s Model 3 SR+ will still qualify for the grant, but the LR AWD version will not, unless Tesla drops the price.

The supplementary Vehicle Excise Duty on cars costing more than £40,000 was eliminated for BEVs, saving drivers of more expensive BEVs £320 per year for five years.

Funds were allocated to improve the charging infrastructure with the intent of providing fast-charging stations at 30-mile intervals throughout the country.

The charging infrastructure

The website Zap-map.com is a good information source for locating charging points in the UK. According to the site, Tesla has about 50 superchargers, there are also 24 other charging stations > 100Kw, including four 350Kw locations.

For the moment, Tesla has a clear advantage in ultra-rapid charging locations. However, the picture changes when you include the rapid charging locations (mostly 40 and 50 Kw), of which there were 2,063 at the end of February with new locations being added at a rate of about 60 per month,

Except for high-end luxury vehicles, most of the BEVs available in the UK seem to be making the 50Kw charger a standard, and most users will probably find that adequate for their needs.

The bigger hurdle to BEV adoption is home charging. In the UK, only 9% of cars are parked in a garage at night, and 23% are parked on the street.

This typical street scene is from a relatively prosperous middle-class area, the target market for BEVs, but there will be very few buyers on this street because none of the cars have access to home charging.

Lack of access to home charging will very likely push many buyers towards hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

The trend as of today

The zero BIK rates start in April 2020, but the rates were published in July of 2019, and because the new rates will apply irrespective of when the car was first registered, we should expect to see an impact on BEV and PHEV sales starting in July 2019. At that time, the rate of uptake for BEVs in the UK lagged well behind the rest of Europe at around 1% of car sales.

Since the new BIK rates were published, sales of cars with some form of electrification have risen significantly. However, plug-in cars still only account for 6% of new car registrations, and only about 3% are BEVs. To the end of February this year, UK BEV sales of 6,562 lag well behind Germany (15,646) and Norway (10,438), but January and February are weak months for car sales in the UK (as explained above), March should see a significant boost, possibly putting the UK into first place in Europe for BEV sales.

Opportunity for Tesla

In most jurisdictions, take-up rates for electric vehicles have been driven primarily by subsidies and tax breaks and the UK subsidies for company cars are on a par with those available in Norway, where BEV uptake has risen to over 40%.

However, Norway also gave big tax breaks to private buyers, including elimination of both VAT and import duties. As a result, prices for new BEVs in Norway are lower than prices for similar ICE vehicles, for everyone not just for company car drivers. Other breaks for Norwegian drivers have included free access to toll roads and ferries, free parking and access to bus lanes, all of which would have contributed to increasing the rate of uptake for BEVs. Keep in mind also that it took six years of heavy subsidies before Norway BEV sales reached more than 40% of all car sales.

This article from DriveElectric is forecasting 100,000 BEV sales for the UK in 2020 and 25,000 sales for Tesla, a 25% market share. That would be an almost 3-fold increase in total BEV sales versus 2019, and an almost 90% increase for Tesla.

Though I don’t expect BEV take-up rates in the UK to reach Norway levels anytime soon, I do expect more than 5% given the level of subsidies and the increased choice and availability of BEVs in 2020.

I think BEV sales in the UK could be as high as 7% of all cars sales this year, which would mean that the UK could overtake the USA as the world’s largest BEV market outside of China, with sales of about 160,000 cars. Maybe the full year’s sales won’t reach that level, but I think there is very good chance they could exit the year at that run rate.

In 2019, Tesla’s BEV market share in the UK was 35%, but in the second half of the year, after the Model 3 went on sale, that share rose to 45%. Obviously, Tesla’s market share in 2019 was unrealistically high because of pent-up demand from the introduction of the Model 3 and the lack of competition in the BEV market.

If Tesla can maintain a market share in the region of 15 to 20%, they would maintain their leadership position in the BEV market which would go a long way towards justifying their planned European factory (assuming no EU/UK tariffs as a result of Brexit).

Risk for Tesla

Competition

The EU emission targets, and associated penalties (the UK counts towards those targets even after Brexit) are forcing auto companies to manufacture and sell BEVs irrespective of whether there is demand at profitable prices, as explained in this article.

There are a lot more BEVs available than there were last year; the website that I used for lease pricing lists 26 different electric cars with 86 variants ranging from the Skoda Citigo at £210/month to the high-end Porsche Taycan at £1,626/month (based on 10,000 mile/year leases with no down payment). More BEVs are coming onto the market later this year, including the Volkswagen ID3 which will be available at the end of March and which claims to have 20,000 pre-orders in the UK.

Small hatchbacks and SUVs are very popular in the UK with its narrow roads and tiny parking spaces, and there are several attractive BEVs available in that category. These small cars and the cheaper city commuter cars with relatively low range will no doubt capture a significant market share.

However, there are also some amazing deals being offered in the Model 3’s price range. I found this Audi E-tron offered on a three-year, 10,000-mile lease for £458/month, no money down. It is a special offer; it may not be available at that price for very long, but it does show that car manufacturers are willing to drop prices to move the metal.

A similar lease for a Tesla Model 3 SR+ is priced at £536 and the LR AWD at £621.

At the higher end of the price range, the lowest priced Porsche Taycan can be leased for less than the lowest priced Tesla Model S, even though the Taycan has a higher list price.

Legacy car makers must sell about 700,000 BEVs in Europe this year to get their average emissions below EU targets and avoid heavy fines. It seems like a price war has started and the UK with its very generous subsidies will be one of the primary battlegrounds.

It is worth taking a look at sales in Norway, where Tesla’s Model 3 was introduced about six months before the UK.

Information for this chart is sourced from the Norwegian registration data; Q1 2020 is estimated based on sales to date with an allowance for Tesla’s usual quarter-end push.

Tesla’s market share has declined steadily since Q1 of 2019, and sales to date point to an even steeper decline in 2020. Market share to date this year is around 3% and I am forecasting an increase to about 6.5% after Tesla’s traditional end of quarter sales push in Norway

If Tesla’s market share in the UK and the rest of Europe follows a similar pattern, it would mean shrinking sales in a fast-growing market and the viability of the German factory would be in question.

Resale Values

Most of the BEV sales in the UK will be fleet sales to leasing companies for which the manufacturers normally provide a resale value guarantee. Typically, at the end of the lease period, the cars find their way onto the used car market. However, there are no significant incentives to buy a used BEV, so it is probable that in two- or three-years time the used car market will be flooded with a supply of BEVs that cannot be sold at the guaranteed prices.

This is a particular risk for Tesla because the poor quality of the cars, the scarcity of service centres and the very high cost of insurance and repairs could impact the price of used Teslas even more than other BEVs. If Tesla tries to compete for sales by offering high RVGs on leases, it could lead to an asset write-down and a hit to profits in the future.

UK and Europe as a leading indicator

I am making no forecasts; this article is providing information rather than opinion, but there is no question that the BEV market will grow significantly in the next decade as governments in developed countries seem determined to push the concept of “zero-emissions” cars, even if they don't have zero-emissions electricity to power those cars.

A combination of regulations and subsidies will place Europe at the head of that BEV growth curve.

If you are a Tesla investor, take note of the 2020 sales in Europe and in particular in the UK. What happens in Europe this year will be an indicator of what could happen in the USA and the rest of the world two or three years from now as competition intensifies.

