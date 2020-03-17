Keros Therapeutics Starts U.S. IPO Effort Amid Market Turmoil

KROS is just entering Phase 2 trials for its lead candidate, so we won't likely see the next major milestone until late 2021 at the earliest.

The firm is developing treatments for a range of blood, musculoskeletal and metabolic disorders.

Keros Therapeutics has filed to raise $86 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

Keros Therapeutics (KROS) has filed to raise $86.25 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a clinical stage biopharma developing a pipeline of drug candidates for the treatment of hematological and musculoskeletal disorders.

KROS has a research collaboration with Novo Nordisk for its preclinical metabolic disease candidate.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Company & Technology

Lexington, Massachusetts-based Keros was founded to develop therapies using a family of proteins called Transforming Growth Factor-Beta, which are regulators of red blood cell and platelet production and the growth and repair of muscle and bone.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jasbir Seehra, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since December 2015 and was previously Chief Scientific Officer [CSO] at Ember Therapeutics and co-founder and CSO of Acceleron Pharma prior to that.

Below is a brief overview video of myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS]:

Source: Osmosis

The firm's lead candidate is KER-050, a therapeutics protein for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome and myelofibrosis [MF].

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: S-1

Investors in the firm have invested at least $25 million and include Pontifax Fund, Arkin Bio Ventures, Foresite Capital, Partners Innovation Fund, and OrbiMed.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome is forecast to reach $2.4 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.7% from 2019 to 2022.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a robust product pipeline, growing elderly population with increasing incidence of disease and more government initiatives encouraging development and funding of treatments.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Celgene (CELG)

Amgen (AMGN)

Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKF)

Takeda (TAK)

Financial Status

Keros’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma with significant R&D and G&A expenses.

The has received collaboration revenue of $10 million in each of the last two calendar years.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $7 million in cash and $10.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Keros intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. I would expect to see some investor support for the IPO, as this is typical of successful life science IPOs.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance the clinical development of KER-050, including the initiation of two Phase 2 clinical trials, one in patients with MDS and one in patients with myelofibrosis;to advance the clinical development of KER-047, including the completion of our current Phase 1 clinical trial and the initiation of two Phase 2 clinical trials, one in patients with IRIDA and anemias with elevated hepcidin, including myelofibrosis, and one in patients with FOP;to advance KER-012 into clinical development, including the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial; andthe remainder to fund other research and development activities, including activities related to our proprietary discovery approach, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Jefferies, SVB Leerink, Piper Sandler and H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Commentary

Keros is seeking a typical IPO size to continue to advance its pipeline of treatment candidates.

The firm’s lead candidate for the treatment of MDS has completed Phase 1 safety trials and is preparing to enter Phase 2 efficacy trials in the second half of 2020.

The market opportunity for the treatment of MDS is moderately large and expected to grow at a significant rate over the next several years.

Notably, the firm has developed a commercial collaboration with Novo Nordisk for its preclinical metabolic disease drug candidate and has received two payments of $10 million in each of the last two calendar years.

Keros will likely not have a major milestone until well into 2021, so the IPO looks to definitely be one for long-term hold investors.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and terms, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

