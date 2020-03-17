Coronavirus And The Year Ahead

Stan Sokolowski is Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager and Deputy CIO at CIFC Investment Management LLC, a sub-advisor to Catalyst Funds.

The past few weeks have brought incredible single day moves in financial markets — the largest on record in some cases. The chief culprit is the coronavirus but a recent shock in the form of an oil price war has since compounded investor concerns. Many portfolios were offsides and were not positioned for either occurrence.

The virus itself, infection rates, number of infected, comparisons to the flu and, unfortunately, death rates aren’t the central issue leading investors to revalue financial assets. In our opinion, what matters to markets is that future economic growth will be impacted by quarantines, travel bans and other social distancing restrictions. As a result, growth fears are again a focus and uncertainty has increased.

As we know, uncertainty leads to indecision, indecision leads to less activity, less activity leads to less growth. It is a non-virtuous circle. At present, many companies are pulling or reducing guidance (the airlines and travel related sectors are the clear case studies). We do note, however, that there have been a number of epidemics over the years and, over time, markets recover.

While the virus continues to spread outside of China and infection rates have not yet peaked, flight to safety assets such as gold and rates are rallying while risk assets such as equities and commodities are falling. Credit has been a relative port in the storm during these turbulent times but has not been completely immune. The JPMorgan Leveraged Loan Index is down ~4.2% YTD and the JPMorgan High Yield bond Index is down ~5.3%YTD. In the context of 15% and 13% declines for the Dow Jones and the S&P500 respectively, a 21% drop for European stocks and an especially painful 43.5% decline for the Energy ETF (XLE), credit is doing what it is supposed to do – generating income with a lower volatility profile than many other asset classes.

Downgrade and default risks have increased for certain issuers and industries (the obvious candidates being those with severe first and second derivative exposure to the virus and oil). However, the bigger risks in credit investing, particularly in the coming weeks and months will include attempting to call a bottom, selling at the bottom and understanding and having a view on low growth and recessionary environments.

Anchoring bias associated with the Great Financial Crisis has conditioned some investors to believe that recession is equivalent to a crisis. It is not. Recessions and periods of low growth can be short or long and deep or shallow. Having a view can help maintain balance when investing in credit. Historically, credit has shown that it can perform in both low growth and in slightly recessionary environments. Over the past two decades, loans have had only one down year and high yield has seen only four down years. However, positioning matters!

The path forward continues to have a high level of uncertainty, particularly with respect to timing. However, all sell offs do eventually end. The outcome here, while uncertain, seems more binary than the situation we experienced during the last financial crisis. With respect to the virus, what will matter most to the markets is when peak infection rates begin to flatten out and if the U.S follows the path of China outside Hubei Provence. This can be the starting point for the possible release of pent up economic demand. As for the oil price war, the extent of the pain that the Saudis and Russians are inflicting on the markets will be determined by both their staying power and to what extent any rise in global demand pressures prices upwards. While the risk of economic slowdown and corresponding valuation contraction remains real, it is our current opinion that this situation is unlikely to extend for months. Fiscal relief and industry support from the administration would help accelerate the recovery but it will unlikely abate fear of infection in the near term. Slower infection rates and compelling valuations will begin to eventually lift the fog. In the meantime, investor uncertainty will most likely hang over markets even as price bottoms may be achieved. In credit investing, valuation, cash flow and liquidity analysis will be paramount in the coming months. Understanding the difference between price and value will allow thoughtful fundamental investors to preserve capital and find oversold investment opportunities and avoid permanent value destruction. Further, avoiding market timing calls and maintaining defensive positioning will eventually reward the patient investor.

