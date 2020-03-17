CEFs At Risk For Deleveraging Amid Steep Drawdowns

Current options for more conservative preferreds investors are CEFs with lower leverage such as JPT, open-end funds such as FPE and equity CEF preferreds.

Assuming no change to the funds' capital structures, we find that 3 of the 4 funds are trading at asset coverage ratios below the regulatory minimum.

As a case study we take a look at a number of Nuveen preferred CEFs: JPS, JPC, JPI and JPT and how their asset coverage ratios have performed this year.

CEFs have seen decade-high volatility in the past couple of weeks which has increased the chance of forced deleveraging across the space.

The last few weeks have seen the kind of volatility in closed-end funds that we haven't seen for over a decade as the flight from risk markets hammered prices and pushed discounts wider. In this article we take a quick look at the impact this excessive volatility may have had on the leverage dynamics of CEFs. A number of funds in the MLP sector in particular have either deleveraged or announced distribution suspension due to inadequate asset coverage ratios. Below we take a look at a number of Nuveen preferred CEFs as a case study to see how their asset coverage ratios have performed this year.

Our takeaway is that investors looking to dip into the market amid current levels should keep in mind the potential damage that forced deleveraging can have on investor returns. More conservative ways to add risk in this environment is to go for funds that use less leverage - those with around 20% versus the more typical 30% figures, such as the Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT). Even more conservative allocations can be made to open-end funds which do not use leverage. In the preferred space we like the actively managed First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE). And finally, we also like CEF preferreds in the current environment that carry investment-grade ratings and are even more bullet-proof such as the Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund, 5.25% Preferred (ECF.PA) and Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust, 5.875% Series B (GRX.PB).

CEF Big Picture

The sharpness and extent of the average CEF discount widening seen in the last few weeks is only second to the financial crisis period. That said, the current aggregate CEF discount has not yet moved decisively through the lows seen several times in the past decade.

Source: Systematic Income Investor CEF Tool

If we look at the average price drawdown, however, the picture is quite extreme. The current 1-year average fund drawdown has well exceeded other post-crisis episodes.

Source: Systematic Income Investor CEF Tool

A Recap Of CEF Leverage Rules

The 1940 Investment Company Act allows funds to issue debt and preferred stocks but stipulates certain conditions. Principally, the funds must maintain 200% and 300% asset coverage, respectively, in order to:

issue additional preferred shares or debt, respectively

pay distributions on common stocks

Asset coverage relates to the total amount of underlying assets the fund has for each unit of preferred share or debt. The asset coverage ratio of funds is far from set in stone and changes on a daily basis. It is driven by factors such as changes in NAV, common stock rights offerings or at-the-market offerings, senior security refinancing or issuance, etc.

A Look At Nuveen Preferreds

In the table below we list four Nuveen preferred CEFs alongside some of the metrics published in their last report on 31-January, most notably the regulatory leverage figure. What we also do in this table is to update the asset coverage metrics based on Monday's NAV close and assuming nothing else has changed with regard to the fund's capital structure. Using this assumption the current asset coverage of three of the funds currently lies below the regulatory minimum.

The funds use credit facilities and repos as a source of leverage. However, for the purpose of regulatory leverage, only the credit facility counts as debt. In order to reflect the repos as an additional source of leverage, Nuveen publishes a secondary metric which they call Effective Leverage.

The last column in the table is our estimate of the loss to fund investors, assuming the fund had to deleverage, in order to maintain 300% debt asset coverage. Below we discuss some of the ways that CEFs have of dealing with decreasing asset coverage so our calculations do not imply these losses have actually been realized.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Nuveen

To look at the historical dynamics of the asset coverage, let's take the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) as an example. Again, keeping the capital structure static, we estimate the fund's daily asset coverage from the date of the last report until Monday's close.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Nuveen

Dealing With Decreasing Asset Coverage

CEFs have a number of options at their disposal for dealing with decreasing asset coverage.

First, they can deleverage and sell down assets to repay borrowings in order to increase asset coverage ratios. This is the most damaging to fund investors as it may lead to permanent loss of capital due to the fund having to potentially sell assets at depressed prices in order to raise cash.

Their second option is to basically do nothing and see asset coverage ratios move below the regulatory minimum. Once this happens, however, funds can no longer pay distributions. While this is far from ideal, particularly for investors who rely on fund distributions for income, it may not be such a bad choice. Keeping distributions within the fund may actually benefit fund investors if the fund reinvests those distributions at attractive prices, particularly if the managers are good at picking individual assets. The fund can also use the cash to repay outstanding borrowings which would improve asset coverage ratios and bring forward the point when the fund can start paying out distributions once again.

The third option available to funds is to replace regulatory leverage instruments like credit facilities, loans, preferred stocks and debt with non-regulatory leverage instruments like repos and derivatives. The legal landscape around this is slightly murky (to us, at least) but this is the kind of financial engineering that allows PIMCO funds to maintain higher levels of effective leverage than other funds.

Options For Investors

Does this mean that investors should completely avoid CEFs? Not really. Below we explore some options from aggressive to more conservative.

First, investors who think the current drawdown is close to an end may want to take advantage of CEFs and potentially benefit from their current leverage as well as relatively wide discounts. If the market bounces back quickly, this strategy will likely have the strongest total return.

Secondly, and further down the conservative spectrum, investors can choose to go with funds that are less leveraged and are less at risk for deleveraging. Among the four funds above, this choice would be the Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund which is still well above the regulatory minimum asset coverage ratio under our assumptions.

Thirdly, investors may want to opt for open-end funds that carry no leverage and so are not going to be caught out by deleveraging. In the preferreds space we like the active First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF which boasts higher historic returns at lower volatility than the larger passive ETFs in the sector.

Fourthly, and most conservatively, investors can go for CEF preferreds, many of which carry investment-grade ratings and trade at mid single-digit yields.

Conclusion

The sharp drawdowns in the CEF market have increased the chances of asset coverage breaches and forced deleveraging. More conservative options for investors that want to dip into the market include funds with relatively low leverage such as JPT, open-end funds such as FPE and equity CEF preferreds. Here, we like the Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund, 5.25% Preferred and Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust, 5.875% Series B.

Check out Systematic Income and get access to our unique suite of interactive tools that uncover the fund markets (CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds) as well as preferred stocks and baby bonds. Follow our systematic allocation framework for a rational top-down and bottom-up approach to income investing that highlights the most attractive sectors, fund types and individual funds. Follow along with activist CEF investors, track UNII and coverage metrics, check out our target-yield portfolios and systematic strategies, slice and dice funds - and much more. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPI, GRX.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.