Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (YIN) CEO Wenbin Chen on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Andrew. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining Yintech's fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings conference call. Our earnings release was released earlier today and is now available on our IR website.

On the call today from Yintech are Mr. Wenbin Chen, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Raphael Qian, CFO; and myself, Investor Relations Director. Mr. Chen will review our business operations and company highlights, followed by Raphael Qian, who will go through the financials and guidance. We'll all be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows. Questions can be asked in English or Chinese. If you ask your question in Chinese, please translate into English yourself afterwards, or I may have to do the translation.

Before beginning, we would like to remind you that discussions during this call contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Further information regarding potential risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yintech's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Yintech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

During this call, we will be referring to several non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with the U.S. GAAP. For information about these non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures, please refer to our earnings press release.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Wenbin Chen. Mr. Chen will speak his remarks in Mandarin, I will translate for him. Mr. Chen, go ahead.

Wenbin Chen

Thank you, Yvonne, and thanks to everyone for joining us on the call today. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we experienced strong demand in our primary products, despite a modest decline in total revenues compared with the previous quarter, mainly due to less trading days as a result of China's National Day holiday. Net commissions and fees generated by commodities and securities business increased by 41% year-on-year.

As in trading gains, we achieved a total revenue of RMB450 million, nearly 10% higher than our high-end guidance. Overall, we are happy with the results.

Next, I would like to spend a bit more time talking about some major changes and breakthroughs we made in strategies, operations and product developments in 2019. And finally, I will share my personal perspective on markets and opportunities that lie ahead to us in 2020.

In the past of 3 years, we have experienced 3 landmark transformation in our business model upgrade. Namely from single stock commodity trading focused in 2017 to horizontally expanding to both commodities and securities in 2018 and further deepening our full scale transitioning with the introduction of financial mobile app.

While pursuing developments, we're questioning and seeking for the optimized value of the company. In the second half of 2019, we officially launched initiative of upgrading our company, our mission, value, vision and values. Finally, we came to form new counter values as below.

The new mission, making investment and trading simpler, more professional and enhance the happenings of the investment and trading leads us to transform from marketing-driven business model before 2019 to products and accountant-driven model in and beyond 2019. The new vision is a lifetime companion to guide customers’ investment and trading, it’s our positioning for who we are. The new values, customer centric, embrace their change, team work, innovation, focus, duty, serious in life and happy working will guide us to continuously improve our internal management to strengthen our capabilities, leading us to achieve our strategic goals and ultimately realizing our vision and mission.

With respect of business model transformation, especially in the second half of 2019, while maintaining solid growth of the two category of business lines. We formed company's financial product metrics based on mobile apps and WeChat mini programs for each of our product lines, including securities, gold and futures. This product brings together more than 30 million highly active and highly sticky funds and user groups. Among this product, the Gold Master, a Gold T+D trading and information app has accumulated massive traffic and industry leading influence in the segmented business areas.

The number of funds of our securities and product metrics is also increasing on monthly basis. And we're also accelerating the upgrade of our futures and product. This sales developed act has injected stable potential clients to us. In the future based on the mobile app, we are expecting to incubate more of these lines and eventually transform from marketing driven business to product incubation business line. This effort combined with our incremental investments in content, compliance, marketing and technology in 2019 are the key factors driving revenues from key category of business lines to grow by nearly 50% year-on-year. And for the first time, we returned to profitability since our transformation in the second half of 2017 with consolidated net profits reaching RMB130 million.

As process improved, our balance sheet is getting healthier as well. In 2019, our net operating cash flow exceeded RMB100 million, a significant improvement from last year’s RMB65 million and free cash flow turned positive. As of the end of 2019, our cash and short-term investments reached [RMB2.1 billion], an increase of 21.3% over the same period. Maintaining ample cash position has been our core competency and ability to withstand external risk in order to give back to shareholders and boost investors’ confidence.

We spent a total of US$2.65 million on stock repurchase throughout the year. And at the same time, our Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.30 per ADS to shareholders for 2019 including a special dividend of $0.20.

Thanks to the advantages in developing customers using mobile apps and our diverse portfolio of securities, futures and gold offerings, we were able to guide customers to switch investment varieties and cross-selling among our product lines by following market dynamics. In particular, as in the second half of 2019 we have timely grasped and guided customers to seize the opportunities of volatility in the gold and securities and prioritized our resources to the Gold T+D and security advisory business accordingly. Thereby revenue contribution from Gold T+D in 2019 was more than 3 times that of the same period and financial advisory revenue growth of more than 100%. Our own asset management business has created considerable revenues for the company while sustaining industry leading performance.

Our futures and overseas securities brokerage services contributed solid revenue and actively benchmarking Tier 1 companies. They are both expected to accelerate with favorable macro environment.

In 2019 we provided financial products and services to a total 90,000 individual clients. And the proportion of those purchased more than two of our products increased from 3% in 2017 to over 16% in 2019, of which the proportion of purchasing more than two -- three products has increased year-by-year. We believe that our enhanced customer development capabilities and the current product line -- product and increasing customer conversion capabilities at mid-end and excellent service capabilities at back end allow us to navigate market downturns and take the most profit by swiftly adjusting business lines, eventually maintaining solid growth, regardless of market ups and downs.

In addition, as we previously communicated, we are never stopping investing in technology and compliance, as well as the application of cutting edge technology, such as big data, AI, blockchain and business intelligence in various of our business scenarios.

In 2019, we conducted prior implementation of blockchain in the field of financial advisory services, becoming the first of its kind in the industry to introduce blockchain technology into compliance. We also received recognition from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Small and Medium Securities Regulatory Commission and the Investor Protection Bureau for our active participation and promotion in the field of investor education.

Looking forward to 2020, we expect that market cap of A-share has a good chance to rebound with a whole ton favorable financial policies and regulations coming into play, including the implementation of the new securities law in China, pushing for healthier and more rational reform of China A-share relatively to mature counterparts.

The final U.S. trade war and WTO triggering more loose market access to foreign financial institutions and Asia potentially possess provisioning to be a preferred reseller in target market caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, as well as China continues strong GDP growth in the globe. As a company with overseas and domestic presence, cross-industry business lines, and diversified the financial product portfolio, Yintech is expected to take advantage of these favorable policies and regulations to grow further and faster.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Raphael Qian, our CFO, to discuss our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, as well as providing guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020. Mr. Qian, go ahead.

Raphael Qian

Hello, everyone, I'm glad to speak with you on today's call. Overall, we delivered better than expected Q4 results, showed the impressive turnaround in our earnings in full year 2019 and kept growing our assets, increasing our cash position and generating more returns on equities to our shareholders.

In such a highly volatile global capital market environment, especially seen in recent weeks from the COVID-19 epidemic, it is safe to say we maintained a quiet healthy and strong balance sheet that gives us lot of possibilities to further expand our business both organically and through financial arrangements.

Next, I will walk you through our results starting from Q4 2019, first, followed by full year 2019, and finally, I will take you to look at our Q1 2020 guidance. We finished Q4 at RMB447.2 million in total net revenues, down 10.8% sequentially as due to less trading days in the quarter, as Mr. Chen mentioned. And up 51.5% Y-o-Y driven by strong demand of our commodities and securities services.

Total customer trading volume was RMB699.3 billion up 67.8% Y-o-Y, primarily due to an increase in trading volume of spot commodities and a decrease of 32.4% Q-o-Q mainly as a result of the decrease in trading volumes of spot commodities. Effective fee rate for the quarter was slightly up at 0.038% compared with 0.038% last year and 0.033% in Q3.

Now turning to our expenses, they were RMB429.5 a decrease of 58.7% Y-o-Y mainly because of decrease in impairment of goodwill and intangible assets and an increase of 16.3% Q-o-Q as a result of increases in adverting and promotion expenses as well as employee compensation and benefits.

As a result, net loss for the quarter was RMB12.9 million compared with net loss of RMB732.2 million in Q4 last year, and net income of RMB113.7 million in Q3. This translates to diluted loss per ADS of RMB0.36 compared with RMB10.39 Q-o-Q and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB1.30 Y-o-Y.

Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS was RMB0.25 compared with RMB1.52 in Q4 last year, and the non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of RMB1.40 in Q3.

Now, let me walk you through our full year 2019 financial results. Our total revenues for the year was RMB1,691.8 million up 54.5% from 2018, mainly due to the increase in net commissions and fees. Net commissions and fees for the year were RMB1,399.6 million up 48.6% from 2018 due to our clients’ growing demand of our commodities and securities products and services.

Customer trading volume for the year was RMB2,665.6 billion up 54% from 2018. Effective fee rate for the year slightly decreased to 0.036% as compared to 0.038% in 2018. Expenses for the year was RMB1,433.3 million down 27.1% from 2018 mainly because of decrease in impairment of goodwill and intangible assets.

Net income for the year was RMB130.6 million compared to net loss of RMB873.4 million for 2018. Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB1.14 compared with diluted loss per ADS of RMB12.03 for 2018. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS for the year was RMB1.74 compared with non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS of RMB2.64 for 2018.

Now, comes through our balance sheet. As of December 31, 2019, we had RMB2.1 billion in cash and short-term investments compared with RMB1.7 billion as of December 31, 2018. Total shareholders' equity was RMB27.7 billion, compared with RMB26.3 billion as of December 31, 2018.

Finally, let's look at our guidance. Based on the information available as of the day of this press release, we provide the following Q1 2020 guidance. Revenues from commissions, interest income and other revenues will be the range of RMB380 million to RMB400 million an increase our 54.2% to 62.3% from the first quarter of 2019. Revenues from trading gains will be in the range of RMB70 million to RMB90 million.

This concludes our prepared remarks for today. Operator, we'll now open the call to questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Hunter Diamond of Diamond Equity Research. Please go ahead.

Hunter Diamond

Firstly congratulations on the very strong results in overall tough environment. So I had a few questions regarding just the results and some of the business developments. One of the things highlight on the call was the spending on apps and online learning content to create areas of growth, big data, AI blockchain. I'm just trying to get additional color which areas you’re really seeing opportunity and sort of the timeline on when you're looking to release new offerings in those areas?

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language].

Yvonne Young

Okay, I'll translate first. Well just Wenbin Chen mentioned in his script that we have invested a lot of efforts and resources and capital in the production of some app products based on the portfolio of products we have now, including the securities, Gold T+D, and futures. So all of the efforts we made are based on making the better user experience and trading information to the users and investors who have purchased these financial products.

Well, let me give you more color on our progress in these three products specifically. The first on securities, we have developed securities product metrics and not only for the mobile users, but also for the PC users. So this is a target to provide better trading experience and also information platform for the securities trading investors. Secondly, for the futures product. This is also investment information and trading service platform targeting for retail investors in China, especially interested in the futures. And third, the overseas securities brokerage product, which is kind of app product targeting investors from Hong Kong and U.S., for those who are interested in trading stocks in overseas markets. We have invested for two and three years. And currently we have seen very impressive progress and breakthroughs in the recent months.

And finally, the Gold T+D product is also -- just now I shared a lot of more details already in my remarks. It's already an industry leading trading and information platform that has accumulated massive traffic. So we are very confident that the investments in these 3 products will make more breakthroughs. And by developing these products to both the mobile users, also the PC users, that will help us to gain more information of customers’ trading activities and help us to better serve our clients in the future. So this is first of about app products.

Hunter we are not sure we answered your questions because these are our primary focus for investments in the app products and that's what Mr. Chen highlighted in his remarks.

And regarding the investments in blockchain AI and big data, those are some other investments that we are working on. And especially we highlighted the blockchain in the last quarter and also in this quarter because we are the first company that introduced blockchain into the compliance in securities advisory. So, we believe that we have this already industry leading presence in adoption of leading, cutting edge financial technology. So this is another area we are focused on.

Hunter Diamond

Okay. Perfect. Thank you very much for the additional details. So just going on that point, obviously, the gold trading is probably I would imagine a very strong technology and app offering right now given that gold is near its highs and investors are looking for safety. I'm just confirming in line with that with COVID-19, it sounds like the company doesn't anticipate, at least from the press release and the call, major impacts, because most of the operations are online. And that you have offerings that are very useful in all market scenarios. Is that sort of the way that the company sort of guide? I mean do they feel that it's going to have fairly limited impact versus other peers such as NOAH that have a lot of physical locations in China?

Yvonne Young

Yes, that's a good question. I'll translate for Mr. Chen. [Foreign Language].

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language].

Yvonne Young

Okay, I’d like to share my views or my perspectives on how the COVID-19 impacts our business in three perspectives. The first is impact to our business operations. Well, currently we see a lot of benefits from this COVID-19 epidemic, which makes us -- our business more -- move our business from offline to online in terms of internal communications and offline working. Things from marketing, research and development, customer surveys and as well as working tools are all based on the online platforms such as WeChat working software. So this is quite obvious change. We have seen that benefits in terms of improving our operating efficiencies.

Secondly, in terms of communication with our customers, in the past, some of the customers tend to use our communication tools to talk to us such as phones or others. But thanks to the COVID-19, our customers have used to -- using the online software and also the online app to coordinate with us. So we have seen a tendency that more and more of our clients are communicating with us online and leverage the rich information we provided on our apps products.

And thirdly, regarding the impact to the market environment, well as I introduced in my remarks, we see overall it's a very positive impact on our business and we have seen that volatility of Asia securities, as well as Gold T+D and futures products have experienced very dramatic increase of trading volumes and volatilities. So at the very beginning or on the first day, the China-Asian market experienced a strong drop in terms of market cap. But after that immediately the Asia picked up strongly. So we have seen a relatively stable trading of A-share since the first day. And well, even in one day, the trading volume is over RMB100 million. So, we have seen a very clear sign that the highly volatility of these 3 major financial products that we provide services to the customers has experienced a very huge volatility and we see this is a very positive sign for the company and the customers to benefit from these market dynamics.

So, overall in conclusion, we’ve seen that from operating perspective customers’ communication habit perspective and also impact to the market dynamics, we think that we benefit a lot more from this coronavirus outbreak rather than some negative impact that many of the companies experienced.

Hunter Diamond

Thank you for the additional details Yvonne. And my final question and then I'll open the line up for other investors. Just in terms of guidance, I know the company, as an analyst, you guys gave first quarter revenue top-line guidance. The company I know was profitable for the year, but the quarter was not. Is the company -- going forward, as investors, should we sort of anticipate I imagine some few quarters being negative, few being slightly negative and positive, as the company decides whether to invest or buy back shares. Just any clarity on sort of the profits going forward would be useful?

Yvonne Young

Yes, thank you. Let me translate. [Foreign Language].

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language].

Yvonne Young

Yes, okay. Well, let me translate. We see some volatility of bottom-line profitability on quarterly basis in 2019 and in certain quarters we lost money, but in other certain quarters we made profit, right? But looking into 2020, we think that we see improvement of our business, especially after we have made some initial success in our business transformation. We have seen more stabilized our top line growth. As you can see from the Q1 guidance, we deliver relatively a quite strong Q1 guidance year-over-year comparison. So, with the improvement, with the further success of our business transformation, with further improvements of our top-line in 2020 and our bottom line will also improve a lot from last year. So, we expect that in early stage that our business will be profitable again in 2020. Hopefully, we can deliver a very good bottom-line result each quarter. Our CEO, Ms. Chen will give more color.

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language].

Yvonne Young

Yes, well, I think it's relatively -- is relatively for you, you can make your modeling based on analysis of our cost structure. You can bring down the cost by 3 sections. So first one is marketing and promotion cost. The second one is labor cost. The third one, other expenses, especially tax expenses. So, for the first, marketing and promotion cost, with the increase of this cost, it’s highly possible that this investment in marketing will drive revenue on the top-line as well. So the proportion of investments in advertisement and promotions will highly lead to the same proportion or even higher revenue growth. Then secondly, in term of labor cost, we have relatively stable total employees in the company around 3,000. So, we see increase of the employees, expected a certain level of increase in the revenue as well. But we at current expect a relatively stable employee size, around 3,000 or some, a little higher than that. But we don't expect a very big increase in the total employees. And thirdly, on the tax expense, well it's very hard to explain, because this is a very much accounting kind of issues that we have trying to reconcile between the China tax rules and U.S. GAAP rules. So, this involves some adjustment of tax between China and U.S. tax policies, and accounting rules. So, I will not spend more time to elaborate on details of how we develop these financial results for the tax adjustments. But this is all fully compliant with the U.S. laws and regulations.

So, these are the three major reasons, you will see the volatility of our cost structure on quarter-over-quarter basis. But as our CFO mentioned just now, you will highly expect a very -- a better bottom-line results in 2020, both on Q-over-Q and year-over-year basis.

Hunter Diamond

Okay. Thank you very much, Yvonne. That's very useful in terms of just modeling and thinking about the company going forward. That's all I have in terms of questions. And again congratulations on the strong fiscal year.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from [Scott Powell of Skyline Corporate Communications]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

My question is, I would like to know if you could elaborate a little bit more about some of the drivers for 2020 first quarter guidance. You mentioned revenues being driven by commissions, interest income and trading gains. Can you explain some of the drivers of those factors that go into revenue and also what you expect in terms of additional milestones over the course of 2020 and what investors should be expecting?

Yvonne Young

Okay. Let me translate. [Foreign Language].

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yvonne Young

There are 2 divers that make us very confident to give the Q1 guidance -- revenue guidance. So firstly, as I shared with you that we have transformed our business model since second half of 2017, and after 2 or 3 years we have a relatively stabilized business model and we have seen that the new upgraded business model demonstrate the strong resilience of the business and we will further continue and maintain the success we made. And we made solid growth by -- under this new upgraded business model on one hand.

On the other hand, we have seen, as I shared a lot, we have seen the volatility of the global financial markets, including securities, gold and the futures. So, this high volatility and dynamics in this capital market will benefit a lot to our company and client. So, we will -- timely guided our clients to grasp the opportunities to treat, to benefit from these market dynamics and to make the most profit from that. So, this is another advantage, we think that we can sense the opportunities and seize the opportunities on timely basis and guided on our clients to trade under these such favorable market dynamics.

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language].

Yvonne Young

There are two primary focuses for us in 2020. Firstly, as I shared with you that we have made some initial progress in our business model upgrade in 2019, and this is upgraded business model has demonstrated its effectiveness in bringing -- taking our business to the next level. So in the 2020, we will continue to focus on and further strengthen our business model. And hopefully it will take us to the next stage of development.

And secondly, in terms of market dynamics, just now I already share with you, I want to further emphasize. We think that we are facing an exceptional opportunity in the face of these highly volatile global financial markets, I think from the securities, spot gold as well as futures. This is exceptional opportunity, in the past 10, 20 years, we have never seen before. So we will seize these opportunities as much as we can to guide our customers, to benefit from these market volatilities as well. And both the company and the clients can take advantage from these market dynamics.

As a company that's doing primarily the brokerage business, we've seen that the volatility of the market is very, very strong and positive triggering point to the company. And so, unlike some other companies, they have a negative impact to the business, we've seen a very positive impact to our business, from both operational and customers trading behavior change as well as the industry change three perspectives of both positive factors to our business. We'll seize these very precious opportunities to grow our business and to become stronger in 2020.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, Yvonne. Appreciate the color and the perspective. And I know you've discussed this a bit already. And it's very interesting to see how Yintech is, A, not feeling the negative impacts of the virus that a lot of other companies and industries are feeling; and B, some of the steps that the company has taken to actually take advantage of some of the market volatility. I think for American investors, we are experiencing the negative impact of the virus that China probably experienced a month or for several weeks back. Maybe could you help American investors understand what's going on actually in China, here in the U.S. we're seeing significant disruptions as it relates to mobility, infrastructure transportation. But it sounds like China has sort of moved beyond a lot of the negative impacts of the virus. So could you maybe for just -- for American investors explain the situation there and the impacts of the virus in China? Are your employees able to get to work or is infrastructure and transportation and things functioning properly? And is it just the fact that now you're able to take advantage of some of the volatility in the global markets, whether it's the European stock markets or the U.S. to benefit Yintech. So if you could just maybe provide a little bit more color on the situation there and some of the additional opportunities that it creates for Yintech?

Yvonne Young

Yes, sure. Okay. Let me translate. [Foreign Language].

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language].

Yvonne Young

Yes. I'd like to share my views on 2 perspectives. Firstly is, how we -- how the COVID-19 impact our business operations. I already talked some previously in the call. I'd like to share more on how the epidemic help our company improving the efficiencies. Firstly, majority of the employees have got back to work as normal in Yintech. And efficiencies of our work has improved instead, rather than has negative impact. And we have seen that the employees has used -- formed a habit to work online. So, this help us to better utilize the technology to improve the working efficiencies as a very, very positive signal to our business operations. And secondly in terms of the situation in China right now, we have seen that the government has put a lot of measures, very strict control on the increasing of the new cases. So you have seen that we have controlled new cases to a very low number. You can rely on the official number the Chinese government published to gain that information. But as far as we can see that the new cases have decreased to single-digit. And so this is very effective measures that Chinese government put in place to control the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic. So we are all very optimistic to see the situation evolving in China.

And in terms for impact, for the five major cities in China we have offices including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. We have seen that the majority of the employees are back to normal and returned to work as well. So we don't see any abnormal situation in the company in these offices.

And so, these are the -- secondly we’re seeing how this impact to China. And thirdly, we have observed that a lot of new cases -- not a lot of, but some new cases were importing some overseas. So this is new phenomenon occurred in China. The Chinese government has also seen this new situation and has adopted some measures to have very strict control on the new entrance of the overseas travelers to China. So we have seen that some very effective measures have been put in place. And we believe that over time, the situation is getting better and better in China.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks a lot, and I'll let other investors ask questions. But congratulations and it's very encouraging to hear the company's outlook for 2020 and the steps that you're using to capitalize on the current market conditions. So best wishes going forward.

Yvonne Young

Thank you. [Foreign Language].

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Yvonne Young for any closing remarks.

Yvonne Young

Thank you. Thank you everyone for joining the call today. If you have any more questions, because of the limited time of this call, please feel free to contact me. You can find my contact information at the end of the earnings release. Thank you, everyone. Have a good night. And you may now disconnect.

