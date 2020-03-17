Universal Forest Products Acquires Quest For Premium Millwork Expansion

Given the apparent U.S. economic recession beginning now and the stock's full valuation, my bias is Neutral.

UFPI has building out its commercial construction unit with the addition.

Quest provides premium millwork design, fabrication and installation capabilities for a variety of industry verticals.

Quick Take

Universal Forest Products (UFPI) has announced the acquisition of Quest Design & Fabrication for an undisclosed amount.

Quest has developed business units that offer design, fabrication and installation of premium millwork.

With the deal, UFPI bolsters its commercial construction business segment with a high end provider of millwork to builders, design studios, hospitality, healthcare and corporate offices.

However, given the likely contraction in the U.S. economy already underway and the stock’s apparent full value, my bias is Neutral.

Target Company

Houston, Texas-based Quest was founded to provide a wide range of commercial millwork services with a focus on premium projects.

Management is headed by president and CEO Jon Deutser, who has been with the firm since May 1995 and was previously president of Paragon Homes, a home builder in the Houston, Texas area.

Quest’s primary offerings include:

Millwork Design

Fabrication

Architectural

Installation

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for millwork in the U.S. is forecast to reach $27.8 billion in 2020.

This represents an annual growth of 0.7% in 2020. The average annual growth rate from 2015 to 2020 was only 0.4%.

Below is a chart of the historical and 2020 industry results:

The overall level of commercial millwork is dependent on capital expenditure budgets in businesses as well as residential housing starts.Notably, the millwork industry grew more slowly than the manufacturing sector from 2015 to 2020, according to the report.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

UFP didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K; also, management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 UFP had $186.9 million in cash and short-term investments and $631.7 million in total liabilities of which $160.9 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $264.4 million.

In the past 12 months, UFP’s stock price has risen 27.3% vs. the U.S. Building industry’s fall of 3.3% and the U.S. overall market index’ drop of 6.5%, as the UFPI chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eight of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $2,090,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,160,000,000 Price / Sales 0.46 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.49 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 6.91 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $236,580,000 Revenue Growth Rate -1.63% Earnings Per Share $2.91

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $37.72 versus the current price of $35.14, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

UFPI acquired Quest’s operating assets in order to expand its commercial construction unit’s offerings.

As UFPI CEO Matthew Missad stated in the deal announcement,

Quest is a great fit in our commercial construction business unit, which is a key component of our new UFP Construction segment. Architectural millwork is part of our growth runway in commercial construction. Their high level of value-add and focus on premium products dovetails with our growth goals. Their talented leadership team plans to scale this business with existing UFP Industries customers through our existing facilities. Our growth strategies and cultures align very well, and we look forward to working together to quickly improve our businesses.

Quest’s focus on the premium end of the market no doubt added to its desirability, with likely higher margins to offer UFPI.

Plus, UFPI can always move down market or to adjacents.

The deal makes strategic sense even though we don’t know how much UFPI paid for it.

UFPI’s stock looks fully valued at its current level, according to the generous assumptions of my DCF.

Given the uncertainties in the U.S. economy over the next six to twelve months, and the likelihood of a recession due to the coronavirus outbreak, my bias on UFPI is Neutral.

