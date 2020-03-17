A Weak Outlook Could Sink FedEx

Thawing trade tensions with China should help this quarter. The impact of the coronavirus could hurt by the second half of 2020.

FedEx (FDX) reports earnings Tuesday. Analysts expect revenue of $16.94 billion and EPS of $1.48. The revenue estimate implies flat growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Stagnant Revenue Growth

The U.S. economy cannot grow in perpetuity and economic forces are weaker than once thought. The impact of the coronavirus and low oil prices could expose that weakness. Airlines and restaurants have experienced reduced activity as countries around the world attempt to contain the coronavirus. The coronavirus has hurt global supply chains. As a result, global trade has faltered.

FedEx management previously lamented about the collapse of global trade due to the trade war with China. The decline in global trade could hurt the company's top line growth by the second half of the year. Secondly, businesses could delay spending due to uncertainty about the future, pressuring on the company's top line growth.

Last quarter, FedEx generated $17.8 billion, down 3% Y/Y. FedEx Express revenue fell 5% Y/Y due to the loss of a large customer and macroeconomic headwinds. Amazon (AMZN) is no longer banning Marketplace sellers from using FedEx shipping, so FedEx could see an increase in volume this quarter. Revenue from FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight both rose in the low-single-digit percentage range. If business activity declines going forward, then it could reduce the need to send sensitive documents via FedEx. If businesses cut back on spending, then demand for FedEx's premium services could face headwinds. Given thawing trade tensions with China, the company could post solid results, but is it sustainable?

Margins Fell Hard

FedEx's revenue decline was accompanied by rising costs. The company's cost structure is built for growth. When that growth does not materialize, the fall out could be declining margins. Competition from Amazon and UPS (UPS) may have exacerbated the situation, as margins fell hard. Operating income was $554 million, down over 50% Y/Y. Operating income margin was 3.3%, down about 370 basis points versus the year earlier period.

On a segment basis, operating income at FedEx Express and FedEx Ground fell 63% and 42%, respectively. Management is expanding FedEx Ground to six- and seven-day delivery. FedEx is spending money on the expanded service, but will the additional revenue justify the build out? It is difficult to second-guess management. However, FedEx is expanding its services just as the economy may have peaked.

A 3% decline in revenue and 1% rise in costs was bound to crimp margins. The company's two largest costs were salaries (36% of revenue) and purchased transportation (24% of revenue). Management was adamant the economy was strong enough that it did not have to resort to layoffs. However, industrial companies like General Electric (GE) and several railroads have laid people off as their top lines have eroded. It will be interesting to see if management changes its posture on layoffs given the current weak economic outlook.

A recession appears in play. FedEx could show some improvement this quarter, but I expect falling economic activity to hurt by the second half of the year. That does not bode well for FedEx or the transportation sector.

Weak Outlook?

The company could post solid results, given thawing trade tensions with China, but is it sustainable? Transportation services is considered a vital sign of the economy. FedEx's shipping services are often seen as a harbinger for the state of the U.S. economy. Goldman Sachs (GS) sees GDP shrinking by 5% in Q2 due to effects of the coronavirus. I believe them. FedEx could be a bellwether for the economy. Management has a penchant for being brutally honest, even if that honesty is not consistent with rhetoric from the policymakers or the media. If FedEx gives a weak outlook for its earnings or the economy, then it could cause the transportation sector or broader markets to turn down. All eyes will likely be on FDX this afternoon.

Conclusion

FDX is off over 40% Y/Y. A weak outlook on revenue or margins could cause the stock to fall further. Sell FDX.

