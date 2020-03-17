Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/13/20

|
Includes: CODI, DS, EHC, ET, IFF, KALA, MHK, PSEC
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Marketplace
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/13/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Kala Pharm (KALA);
  • Energy Transfer (ET);
  • Encompass Health (EHC), and;
  • Compass Diversified (CODI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Drive Shack (DS);
  • Prospect Capital (PSEC);
  • Mohawk Ind (MHK), and;
  • Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Splunk (SPLK);
  • SBA Comms (SBAC);
  • Cloudflare (NET);
  • Intercontinental Exchange (ICE);
  • DexCom (DXCM);
  • Easterly Government Properties (DEA), and;
  • BlackLine (BL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • TriNet (TNET);
  • Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE), and;
  • Aramark (ARMK).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Valueact

DIR

Hawaiian Electric Industries

HE

B

$69,820,216

2

Ra Capital Mgt

DIR,BO

Kala Pharm

KALA

JB*

$49,999,996

3

Balcaen Filip

DIR

Mohawk Ind

MHK

B

$20,637,560

4

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$15,935,748

5

Agi T

DIR,BO

TriNet

TNET

AB

$14,872,612

6

Anthony April Kaye Bullock

CEO,PR

Encompass Health

EHC

B

$7,336,848

7

Davis Ray C

DIR

Energy Transfer

ET

B

$4,975,650

8

Anholt Inv

BO

Compass Diversified

CODI

B

$3,923,928

9

Barry John F

CEO,DIR,BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$3,346,439

10

Edens Wesley R

DIR,BO

Drive Shack

DS

B

$2,638,829

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Mantle Ridge

O

Aramark

ARMK

JS*,S

$553,428,056

2

Sprecher Jeffrey C

CEO,DIR

Intercontinental Exchange

ICE

AS

$15,262,996

3

Spanicciati Mario

DIR

BlackLine

BL

S

$9,176,385

4

Sayer Kevin R

PR,CEO,CB

DexCom

DXCM

S

$5,395,432

5

Luxor Capital

BO

Meet

MEET

S

$4,516,454

6

Blackford Quentin S

COO,CFO

DexCom

DXCM

AS

$3,127,448

7

St Ledger Susan

PR,OO

Splunk

SPLK

S

$2,116,276

8

Zatlyn Michelle

COO,DIR

Cloudflare

NET

AS

$1,625,184

9

Bagwell Kurt L

PR

SBA Comms

SBAC

S

$1,217,237

10

Crate Darrell W

CB,DIR

Easterly Government Properties

DEA

S

$1,100,540

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.