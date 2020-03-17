Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/13/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/13/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Kala Pharm (KALA);

Energy Transfer (ET);

Encompass Health (EHC), and;

Compass Diversified (CODI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Drive Shack (DS);

Prospect Capital (PSEC);

Mohawk Ind (MHK), and;

Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Splunk (SPLK);

SBA Comms (SBAC);

Cloudflare (NET);

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE);

DexCom (DXCM);

Easterly Government Properties (DEA), and;

BlackLine (BL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

TriNet (TNET);

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE), and;

Aramark (ARMK).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Meet (MEET).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Valueact DIR Hawaiian Electric Industries HE B $69,820,216 2 Ra Capital Mgt DIR,BO Kala Pharm KALA JB* $49,999,996 3 Balcaen Filip DIR Mohawk Ind MHK B $20,637,560 4 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $15,935,748 5 Agi T DIR,BO TriNet TNET AB $14,872,612 6 Anthony April Kaye Bullock CEO,PR Encompass Health EHC B $7,336,848 7 Davis Ray C DIR Energy Transfer ET B $4,975,650 8 Anholt Inv BO Compass Diversified CODI B $3,923,928 9 Barry John F CEO,DIR,BO Prospect Capital PSEC B $3,346,439 10 Edens Wesley R DIR,BO Drive Shack DS B $2,638,829

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Mantle Ridge O Aramark ARMK JS*,S $553,428,056 2 Sprecher Jeffrey C CEO,DIR Intercontinental Exchange ICE AS $15,262,996 3 Spanicciati Mario DIR BlackLine BL S $9,176,385 4 Sayer Kevin R PR,CEO,CB DexCom DXCM S $5,395,432 5 Luxor Capital BO Meet MEET S $4,516,454 6 Blackford Quentin S COO,CFO DexCom DXCM AS $3,127,448 7 St Ledger Susan PR,OO Splunk SPLK S $2,116,276 8 Zatlyn Michelle COO,DIR Cloudflare NET AS $1,625,184 9 Bagwell Kurt L PR SBA Comms SBAC S $1,217,237 10 Crate Darrell W CB,DIR Easterly Government Properties DEA S $1,100,540

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

