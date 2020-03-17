Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc (HCFT) CEO Jim Flynn on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 17, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s fourth quarter 2019 financial results. With me on the call today are Jim Flynn, CEO; Mike Larsen, President; Jim Briggs, CFO; and Precilla Torres, Head of Real Estate Debt Strategies. On Monday, we filed our 10-K with the SEC and issued a press release, which provided details on our fourth quarter financial results. We also provided a supplemental earnings presentation that can be found on our website.

Jim Flynn

Thank you, Brendan. Good morning, everyone. Happy St. Patrick’s Day and welcome to the Hunt Companies Finance Trust earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2019. Thanks again for joining us today. These are certainly unprecedented times. I am sure this would be the most unique St. Patrick’s Day in New York City and around the country perhaps ever, but certainly in anyone’s recent memory or extended memory.

First, I would like to acknowledge the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the related measures being taken to combat the spread. Those of us on the call today are all doing so remotely, as we as a firm are taking all recommended measures to protect our employees, while maintaining our business operations with this little disruption as possible. We currently have the ability to continue to execute on all investment management, asset management, servicing, portfolio monitoring and related functions on a daily basis. Leadership not only in the real estate segment, but across all business lines of ORIX are actively monitoring the situation as it continues to unfold. We are closely watching the financial market and the impact that the outbreak is having on our assets. While the bridge lending market remains competitive, the extreme market volatility and economic concerns associated with coronavirus have created uncertainties around loan risks, pricing and credit. With that in mind, we will continue to be thoughtful, patient and opportunistic in our valuation of CRE debt investment opportunities for HCFT.

I will touch briefly on our year end results. Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.22 million or $0.05 a share, for the full year, $2.66 million or $0.11 per share. Core earnings for the fourth quarter were $1.32 million or $0.06 per share and for the full year at $7.55 million or $0.32 per share. Jim Briggs will discuss the financial results in more detail shortly.

During the quarter, we acquired and funded $121 million of floating rate CRE loans at a weighted average spread of 303 basis points over LIBOR. For the full year, we acquired and funded $300 million of floating rate CRE loans at a weighted average spread of 329 basis points above LIBOR. I am pleased to announce that in accordance with our business plan, we have successfully invested the substantial majority of HCFT’s undeployed restricted cash in Q4 and we remain substantially fully deployed as of today.

Subsequent to the quarter end and as noted in the 8-K we filed with the SEC on January 6, 2020, HCFT announced that its independent directors unanimously approved the entry into a new management agreement with OREC Investment Management LLC, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and the concurrent mutual termination of its management agreement with Hunt Investment Management LLC. A subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, a publicly traded Japan-based financial services company, ORIX USA provides a wide range of innovative capital solutions for clients in the corporate, real estate and municipal finance sectors. ORIX Corporation assets exceed $110 billion and it has approximately $400 billion of assets under management. OREC Investment Management is part of ORIX Real Estate Capital’s finance and investment management platform, which was created through the combination of Red Capital Group, Lancaster Pollard, and Hunt Real Estate Capital. The combined platform has an annual loan production in excess of $9 billion and a servicing portfolio of more than $40 billion.

In connection with the transaction, an affiliate of ORIX USA purchased 1.25 million shares of the company’s common stock in a private placement by the company at a purchase price of $4.61 per share, resulting in the aggregate capital raise of about $5.7 million. We are excited to be part of ORIX USA platform and believe that the platform provides HCFT with support from its strong institutional quality manager, with a strong and very large balance sheet. We look forward to enhancing the scale of HCFT through leveraging ORIX USA’s expansive originations, asset management and servicing platform.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Jim Briggs who will provide further details on our financial results.

Jim Briggs

Thank you, Jim and good morning everyone. On Monday evening, we filed our annual report on Form 10-K and provided a supplemental investor presentation on our website which we will be referencing during our remarks. The supplemental investor presentation has been uploaded to the webcast as well for your reference. On Page 10 and 11 of the presentation, you will find key updates and an earnings summary for the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, we reported net income to common stockholders of $1.2 million or $0.05 per share. This compares to net income to common stockholders of $2.2 million or $0.09 per share for the third quarter of 2019 and a comprehensive loss of $546,000 or negative $0.02 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018. Our core earnings attributed to common stockholders for the quarter was $1.3 million or $0.06 per share. This compares to core earnings of $0.10 per share for the third quarter of 2019 and $0.08 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018. The primary driver of quarter-over-quarter decline in core earnings is that we began Q4 of 2019 with $81 million of undeployed cash in our CLOs and therefore experienced lower interest income due to the fact that our capital was not fully deployed during the quarter.

As Jim Flynn mentioned in his opening remarks, we invested the substantial majority of HCFT’s undeployed restricted cash in Q4 and we remain substantially fully deployed as of today. Therefore, we do not expect to experience this underinvestment drag in Q1 of 2020. Another driver of the quarter-over-quarter decline in core earnings was the timing of loan payoffs and exit fees. In Q4 of 2019, we experienced $45.5 million of payoffs which generated $0.01 per share of exit fees, while in Q3 of 2019 we experienced approximately $102 million of payoffs, which generated $0.03 per share of exit fees. We expect our normalized quarterly run-rate exit fee income to be approximately $0.02 per share.

I would like to note that on our GAAP financials, exit fee income is recognized via interest income if earned by HCFT and via reduction in expense reimbursements to the manager if the exit fees are waived. Our Q4 book value per share was $4.59 compared to a book value per share of $4.61 as of Q3 and $4.60 as of Q2. Since becoming the manager of HCFT in early 2018, we have significantly enhanced the stability of HCFT’s book value and total book value per share has changed by only 1% since Q2 2018 which was our first full quarter as manager.

I will now turn the call over to Mike Larsen who will provide details on our portfolio composition and investment activity.

Mike Larsen

Thank you, Jim and good morning everyone. Expanding on the earlier comments, our focus over the last quarter has been to continue investing in high-quality floating rate first mortgage investments. During the fourth quarter, we acquired 10 months and made future funding advances on 28 loans with total incremental fundings of $121 million. 96% of these loans were multi-family and our overall loan portfolio at quarter end increased from 92% to 94% multi-family. We continue to anticipate the majority of our loan activity will be related to multi-family assets. And we believe this is particularly relevant to note in the current environment. Multi-family assets have historically reflected the greatest resiliency among the different property types during the downturn and we anticipate the same being true during this market uncertainty. This quarter’s new loans had a weighted average initial LTV of 71%, which is consistent with our historical origination activity and reflects our continued focus on ensuring we maintain credit discipline.

New loans originated during the quarter had a weighted average spread over LIBRO of 303 basis points. We have historically obtained interest rate floors on our loans with weighted average LIBOR floor of 173 basis points on our Q4 acquisitions. We currently have LIBOR floors on a 100% of the loans in our portfolio with a weighted average of 156 basis points across the portfolio. Based on the drastic decline in LIBOR of the last 30 days, 99% of our portfolio has a LIBOR floor above current LIBOR. Should current LIBOR rates persist and we are able to maintain LIBOR floors, we anticipate that these floors will positively impact our earnings. With that being said, it’s currently difficult to see with clarity where the market pricing for transition of bridge loans stands and what impact the current market dynamics will have on both LIBOR floors and spreads. Therefore in this environment, it’s difficult to say where the current portfolio economics, including LIBOR floor levels will be maintained. We experienced $45.5 million in loan payoffs during quarter. On a net basis, our loan portfolio increased by $75.7 million at year end and at year end, we invested the substantial majority of our undeployed restricted cash.

Our total portfolio of floating rate loans had an outstanding principal balance of $635 million at quarter end. The portfolio consisted of 51 loans with an average loan size of $12 million providing significant asset diversity. There are no defaults or delinquencies in the portfolio and we have not seen any material changes in portfolio performance over the quarter. However, we will continue actively monitor the performance of the portfolio and the impact the current market disruption may have on our assets.

Our loan portfolio is financed with 2 CRE CLO securitizations with an average cost of financing of LIBOR plus 141 basis points. With the current market uncertainty, this non mark-to-market match term financing provides us with additional stability in the right side of our balance sheet. The reinvestment period on our first CLO ended in February of this year and our second has a reinvestment period that runs through August of 2021. We have been exploring to refinance of our first CLO. However, there is no requirement for us to refinance this CLO. And with the current market volatility, the timing or structure of refinancing is uncertain. We will continue to evaluate our options for refinancing as the status of the capital markets develops.

With that, I will pass the call back to Jim for closing remarks.

Jim Flynn

Thank you, Mike. In summary, we continue to be pleased with the progress we have made today. We still remain positive and optimistic about the company’s long-term growth prospects, but do remain cautious in this period of volatility and uncertainty. We look forward to updating you all in our progress and appreciate your time and your interest. And with that, I will ask the operator to open the call to questions.

Steve Delaney

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Jim, thank you very much for the detailed explanation of the dip in 3Q earnings that was I think front of mind for everyone here. I guess the other thing is current market conditions, operational conditions, Jim, but Mike gave us some inside there. Can you tell me as we went into this over the last month or so, do you have any loans that are in process of closing and is anything happening there in terms of anything moving from a commitment to an actual closing here in the last 30, 45 days?

Jim Flynn

Yes. So, we do have a handful of loans now. As we stated on the call, the HCFT is essentially fully deployed.

Steve Delaney

Yes.

Jim Flynn

But we do have loans as we said in the past that we continue to put on our balance sheet in order to have assets as assets payoffs in the REIT. So we have a handful of loans that are under application and moving through the process and close frankly to under normal circumstances what would be a final commitment in closing. We do expect to close those loans. What I will say is we are speaking with the borrowers and trying to evaluate the current risk of that asset and whether I think need to be re-priced or potentially delayed, but there is no requirement for us to do that. We have certainly taken it back in terms of evaluating the assets and the types of assets that we are looking to finance certainly focused on our best clients or most long-term clients and sponsors and best market to continue to support them. We certainly don’t want to close the door without any opportunity to provide necessary capital, but we are certainly doing so and are much more cautious and perhaps slow might be the best way to describe it just with everything going on.

Steve Delaney

Sure.

Jim Flynn

And to that end, what I will say is sponsors, sponsors have been very understanding in that regard as well as have sellers and in instances where there is an acquisition, there has been a general, fairly easy negotiation and discussion around the issues, where all of the parties are just trying to do the right thing, at least that’s what we have been seeing and that’s certainly a positive.

Steve Delaney

Great. That’s great to hear. Any sense of given that obvious condition where pricing and it’s hard to make commitments when we really don’t know where the market ends up, but do you have a sense for prepays that you are expecting to come through here in the first half of the year in the portfolio?

Jim Flynn

I think it’s fair to say that, I would expect to the extent we have any that are absolutely ready and potentially go to, say, an agency financing where they can price out that perhaps those might try to accelerate many of our borrowers in e-mail or maybe looking to provide a value add in a sale. So in those instances, I suspect that we are just going to have maybe the expansion or not expansion, an extended period rather than a prepayment. So, it does depend on the business plan of the sponsor. Typically, we expect something like 40% over the year. I expect that to be probably a bit lower, but not – certainly not zero.

Steve Delaney

Okay, great. Well, listen, thanks for the comments this morning and everybody stay safe.

Jim Flynn

Yes, you too. Thank you, Steve.

Christopher Nolan

Mike, did you mention that there were no defaults, delinquencies for the fourth quarter or was that in the first quarter ‘20?

Mike Larsen

There are no delinquencies or defaults currently. So, it’s both in the fourth quarter and currently we don’t have any delinquencies or defaults.

Christopher Nolan

And how are you guys sort of thinking about how the defaults or delinquency trajectory will go given the coronavirus trajectory?

Jim Flynn

Certainly Chris that’s a great or at the top of everyone mind not just ours but all vendors and lenders and really across the industry as I pointed out in new financing I think there has been a general cooperative discussion among all of the various parties I think that certainly the timing and the depth and significance of the coronavirus outbreak will dictate the ultimate results here but I would suspect that we will be in a position to work with borrowers on expansions and as they apply for – their tenants applying for federal help with respect to wages getting covered, all of the outstanding underlying support issues I mean that’s where it starts right it is a matter of whether the tenants can pay rent, whether that's a retail tenant, a multifamily tenant, which is where is our the overwhelming majority of our assets are caucus or otherwise so I mean this depends on what kind of support the underlying tenant receives as given the lack of rhetoric in Washington for the first time and really I shouldn't say the lack of, but the decrease in partisan rhetoric in Washington I do expect there to be significant levels of support at the tenant level which should flow through to our borrowers and also there is needs but less certainly be prepared to work with folks. We don't want to see delinquencies and defaults caused by the coronavirus which I think we all hope is a rather short but and temporary bullet in the performance of the asset.

Christopher Nolan

Then final question on leverage given that one of your CLOs is no longer in its reinvestment period, where are you thinking about balance sheet leverage going forward, say the same, go down, what are your thoughts?

Jim Flynn

I mean I think as we have said in the past I think that the leverage ratio today is okay and given the type of leverage we have in our side overtime we suggested that we would like to see that come down a little bit as we grow depending on certainly with the CLO out of the reinvestment period there will be an actual de-leveraging occurring in that vehicle should we choose not to refinance it but I would expect to maintain relatively in line with where it is, but certainly don't expect it to increase if anything it will come down.

Christopher Nolan

Great. That is it for me. Stay safe.

Jim Flynn

You too. Thanks, Chris.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, could you comment on first quarter book value how that is shaping up?

Jim Flynn

Jim Briggs, you want to take that one?

Jim Briggs

Yes, sure. With our MSRs, we will need to see where our value is coming in there clearly with the decrease in rates. We are expecting some unrealized there, which could contribute to a lower book value in Q1 otherwise as we have spoken we have been relatively stable from a value prospective But the MSRs, which is fair value through P&L, we do expect to see some unrealized losses there in Q1.

Unidentified Analyst

And how significant would that be what sort of…

Jim Flynn

It is only a $2.7 million asset. So we're talking in the hundreds of thousand there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay thank you so much. Stay safe everyone.

Jim Flynn

You too. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi, I have a question. What is the average duration of your guys loans?

Jim Flynn

I believe – I don’t know if one of you have the answer to that off hand. I believe it’s around 18 to 20 months, but I want to make sure I am more precise. I don’t know, Mike if you have?

Mike Larsen

Yes.

Jim Flynn

I don’t have the exact number in front of me, but that is right. Our loans typically 2 to 3 year terms with extension opportunities and so it is – they as we model and think about them that are generally in that range, that 18 month.

Mike Larsen

Yes, in Page 14 of our supplemental, which has been posted as of 12/31, it was 21 months if all extensions are exercised by the borrowers?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much.

Jim Flynn

I just want to thank everyone for joining. Obviously, we wish everyone well, good health, be well, be safe and look forward to speaking to you next quarter.

