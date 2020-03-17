GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF) CEO Stefan Klebert on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:GEAGF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 17, 2020 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Oliver Luckenbach - IR

Stefan Klebert - CEO

Marcus Ketter - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lucie Carrier - Morgan Stanley

Sebastian Growe - Commerzbank

Sebastian Ubert - Societe Generale

Akash Gupta - JPMorgan

Lars Brorson - Barclays

Oliver Luckenbach

Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thanks for joining us today for our full year and Q4 2019 conference call. My name is Oliver Luckenbach and I'm the new Head of Investor Relations at GEA. I joined two weeks ago, and I am together with my team very much looking forward to having a very successful relationship with you.

With me on the call today are Stefan Klebert, our CEO; and Marcus Ketter, our CFO. Stefan will begin today's call with the highlights in 2019; and Marcus will then cover the financials before Stefan takes over again for the outlook 2020 and our key priorities. Afterwards, we open up the call for Q&A section.

I would like to start the call today by drawing your attention to the cautionary language that is included in our Safe Harbor statement as in the materials that we have distributed today. And with that, I will hand it over to you Stefan, the floor is yours.

Stefan Klebert

Thank you very much, Oliver, and good afternoon to everybody on the call. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our conference call today.

Before I share all of you on COVID-19 with you, a topic that is of course top of mind of all of us and it impact on our business later in the outlook section. Let me start with our performance in 2019.

I'm very pleased to say that 2019 was a year of strong progress for us. And we have delivered what we promised.

First, we have implemented a new organization structure and setup a new management team. We have given the P&L responsibility to the division's team. As we believe to take it away from them was the main reason for the margin decline in the past.

Second, we have accelerated our restructuring process and reduce the number of FTEs by 400. Half of the total number expected by the end of 2020.

Third, we have achieved or even exceeded all financial targets. That makes us confident that we are on track to restore credibility in the capital markets. However, we know that there are many more steps to come.

Fourth, we have set ourselves midterm target for 2022. And we confirm them today despite the temporary challenges posed by the Coronavirus outbreak. Because we remain fully confident about the future growth prospects of GEA, thanks to its healthy fundamentals and its strong positioning within an attractive and generally growing industry and we will talk about this in more detail later to give you more -- even more confidence in our markets.

Fifth, we are on track with our portfolio planning end of November without that it looks like [ph] engineering and we are expecting more disposals to follow. All-in-all, I can say that we have set the grounds for long-term successful development of the GEA Group.

Let me now come to chart five. I am pleased to say that we have slightly exceeded our sales and ROCE targets. Sales grew by 1.1% to €4.9 billion, versus the initial guidance of a moderate decline and ROCE came in at 10.6%. Slightly north of our forecasted range of 8.5% to 10.5%. Our operating result EBITDA before restructuring measures reached €479 million and was at the upper end of the guided range of €450 million to €490 million.

Please keep in mind that this number includes around €40 million of negative non-recurring special charges. This is very good performance in combination with our strong free cash flow generation or the basis for our decision to propose unchanged dividend of €0.85 per share.

On chart six, I want to share some more information on full year 2019 with you. Let me focus on some key developments. Order intake increased by 0.3% to €4.93 billion and reached the new record level. Book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.01. Sales growth of 1.1% was driven by a strong services business by new machine sales had a compensating effect.

EBITDA before restructuring measures I just talked about on the former slide. So, let me come to net income or net loss. Net loss amounted to €171 million mainly as a result of higher restructuring charges. And the goodwill impairment on our subsidiary Pavan.

With that, I hand it over to Marcos to give you more details on the financial numbers.

Marcus Ketter

Thank you, Stefan and also warm welcome from my side. Let's continue on page eight with some more details on our intake sales and book-to-bill ratio.

Order intake in Q4 2019 increased by 9% to €1.34 billion, which represents a new record volume in the fourth quarter. The growth came from business area equipment where base and medium sized orders were higher than in Q4 2018. Also order intake and business area solutions developed nicely. Here is the driver with large orders.

Sales declined by 2.4% while service sales continue to grow, new machine sales were down by 4.6% year-over-year. The weakness of new machine sales came from both business areas.

At business area equipment, mostly dairy farming with difficult market conditions in the U.S. were the reason. At business area solutions, new machines were almost flat. Strong growth in beverage and utilities was compensated by negative impact in food, chemical and pharma.

Service sales grew by 2.5% with business areas solutions growing a bit stronger. As price increases at business area solutions were carried out a bit later during the year.

To sum it up, order intake was very solid in Q4 2019. Growth was driven by the service business by new machine sales growth.

Now I'd like to draw your attention to page nine. The development of our service business in Q4 2019. Service business grew by 2.5% to a new record level. In the quarter, service sales accounted for 32.7% of total sales, which compares to 31.1% in the last year's reported period.

As in the prior quarters, pricing contributed to the sales growth. In Q4 2019, the effect from pricing was around 2.5%. To sum it up, our high margin service business continued to grow.

Let's go to page 10 with EBITDA, EBIT and ROCE. As you're well aware from 2019 onwards, IFRS 16 is in effect and impacting EBITDA and EBIT. In Q4, EBITDA came to €150 million, down from €157 billion last year.

As in the prior quarter, there were the following effects. First in Q4 2019, with a positive IFRS 16 effect €18 million, which did not exist in Q4 2018.

Second, with the headwind of special FX of €16 million net expenses. These two FX in net was only €2 million.

EBIT declined from €97 million to €93 million. The decline was not as pronounced as on EBITDA level, it was mainly due to expiring purchase price allocation expenses on a year-over-year basis.

ROCE started to slightly improve quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year development is still down due to a decrease in last 12-month EBIT and increase in last four quarters capital employed figure and the phasing in of IFRS 16 rights of use assets.

To sum it up, EBITDA and EBIT were year-over-year lower due to a very strong Q4 2018. ROCE was lower year-over-year, but slightly improved quarter-over-quarter.

Please follow me now on page 11 to the full year EBITDA bridge. Our starting point here is €539 million, and it's calculated from the old definition as follows; Starting at an operating EBITDA of €518 million for 2018, one deducts 42 million strategic project cost and adds back 67 million IFRS 16 impact as well as 5 million carry down on inventory. This brings us then to the number 472, 467 and in total 439.

Volume contributed positively in 2019 with €27 million, while new machines contributed 43 million negatively or service business with €53 million positive, overcompensated that effect. Also margin wise, the service business was the clear driver.

The development of business areas solutions, with new machines contributing negatively by €17 million has to be seen on the back of the cost of €21 million associated with the backlog review we conducted in 2019, without this effect, the margin [ph] development would have been positive.

Regarding R&D expenses, the driver here with increasing personal expenses. Same also counts for SG&A, personal expenses increased by 44 million, and we're only partly compensated by cost reductions in other SG&A costs. This shows the necessity of our program to reduce the headcount by 800 FTE in total.

FX was a tailwind in the entire fiscal year, predominantly from movements of the U.S. dollar. This in total brings us to an EBITDA of 479 million.

To sum it up, in 2019, eliminating our special items of 41 million expenses and 20 million of FX gains, our pro forma EBITDA was 501 million. Additionally, one needs to consider positive special FX of 23 million in the year 2018. Thus, operationally the gap was only €15 million year-over-year.

Let's proceed on page 12, to a net working capital development year-over-year. Net working capital improved by €65 million year-over-year, and the ratio stands now at 14.0%, down 155 basis points. Net working capital and business area equipment reached now €621 million while it was €86 million at business area solutions.

The year-over-year improvement was mainly result of the following factors. Net trade and POC receivables declined by 19 million and 27 million, respectively. Trade payables increased by €80 million, inventories remained flat year-over-year.

We are now already at the upper end of the targeted range for our net working capital ratio. Does this mean that we are done with our aims net working capital improvement? Certainly not. The reduction in net working capital is one of our top priorities, as we have outlined in the last conference call.

You will see further improvements already this year. However, there will be seasonal fluctuations between the quarters.

To sum it up, reaching 14% net working capital over sales already at the end of 2019 shows our capability to reduce net working capital.

Coming from net working capital to cash flow on the next slide, starting from an EBITDA of €150 million. The improvement of net working capital in Q4 2019, contributed €250 million in cash. The improvement came from a reduction of inventories by €168 million, as well as an increase in payables €132 million. Receivables increased, however, by just €51 million.

Cash flow for restructuring was €30 million and resulted from the initiatives which were announced and implemented earlier in 2019. The category above was positive by €50 million and included pension related cash outflows of €9 million and add backs from the net effect of divestments of €16 million. This gets us to an operating cash flow of €372 million.

CapEx of €59 million is about the same level of last year and with other cash, this led to a free cash flow in Q4 2019 of €308 million. Taking into account, lease payments according to IFRS 16 of €16 million and interest payments of €5 million or self-defined net cash flow came to plus €287 million.

A result of the positive net cash flow development, net financial debt of €263 million at the end of Q3 reversed to a net cash position of €28 million at the end of Q4. So, summing up, free cash flow came in strong with €308 million. We were able to close the year with a net cash position of €28 million, both results are driven by an improvement of our net working capital.

Coming now to financing liquidity on page 14. As always, starting on the left side of the slides, GEA is solidly funded on a diversified financing structure. The numbers have slightly changed compared to Q3 2019. The solid cash generation in the fourth quarter has led to a lower utilization of the bilateral credit line by €167 million quarter-over-quarter.

Please follow me now to the right side of the slide. The decline of the equity position is predominantly explained by a negative net income of €171 billion caused by higher restructuring costs and the goodwill impairment at Pavan of €248 million.

The rating leverage stands at 2.9 times according to Moody's consideration at the end of September 2019, and it's deteriorated compared to Q4 2018. But improved sequentially from 3.1 times according to Moody's consideration, as of June 2019. The financial headwind long-term financing instruments and the net cash position are providing sufficient comfort in terms of liquidity.

We are committed to our investment grade rating and our clear target is to maintain this going forward. Thus, there is currently very limited headroom for further leverage.

To sum it up, GEA remains in a solid financial situation regarding its financing structure and liquidity.

And now back to Stefan.

Stefan Klebert

Thank you very much, Marcus. Now we continue on page 16. And to set the frame, I want to share our current view on COVID-19 situation with you.

While the situation in China apparently, we anticipate further impacts in other regions, especially in Europe and also in the U.S. It is hard to reasonably forecast how the direct and indirect economic impact is going to be. However, we anticipate certain effects on global supply chains and work forces.

Coming through the current situation at GEA, after we have been affected by the official shutdown of entire regions in China, all sites resumed to work as per government permissions. Since then all our sites are running.

So far, we have not yet experienced any significant impact on our supply chain. But we already put mitigation efforts in place. However, it is clearly getting more difficult for our service staff to visit customers due to certain travel restrictions. The guidance I will talk about in a minute, reflects our best guess as of last Thursday.

I want to finish this chart by saying that we have put in place a global task force to react adequately. The team assesses the situation on a daily basis, even at weekends, develops mitigation actions and ensures the health and safety of our employees, which remains the company's number one priority.

In addition, we implemented a number of measures, including travel restrictions. We will continue to provide close guidance to employees and take all appropriate steps to protect them as the situation develops. While I'm not in a position to tell you when we will be back to normal, I am pretty sure that this situation will be temporary.

Now, I would like to turn to our outlook which reflects the current situation I have just talked about. In a normal environment of course, we would have expected sales to be slightly above the €4.9 billion, we have achieved in 2019.

However, assuming a certain impact of COVID-19, we guide for a slight decline in sales for 2020. Despite this expected lower sales numbers, we are confident to be able to achieve an EBITDA before restructuring measures in the range of €430 million to €480 million for the following reasons.

First, last year, we had non-recurring special FX of around €40 million, which we do not expect to repeat to the same extent this year.

Second, we expect to benefit from an increase in operational efficiency driven by the release of further FTEs.

And third, we assume a positive contribution from our new global procurement and supply chain organization. It replaces the three formerly independent purchasing organizations we had so far.

Lastly, ROCE is expected to be in a range between 9% and 11%.

Before I close with our roadmap for this year, let me focus on our key priorities for 2020. First and foremost, we will, and we have to manage the impact of COVID-19 internally and on our operations.

Second, we will push to realize the savings from the new global procurement and supply chain organization.

Third, we will reduce our workforce by another 400 FTEs like announced in total 800 employees by the end of 2020. On a full year basis that will be around 600 FTEs.

And fourth, we will continue to increase our operational efficiency.

Fifth, we will divest earmarked low margin businesses to focus our efforts on the remaining operations.

So, we are very confident that we are achieving - achieving these key priorities will be another step to further restore credibility of capital markets into the GEA Group.

Let me finish with our roadmap for 2020. I want to highlight our divisional strategy day, end of June in London, you can expect a deep dive into our five new divisions, giving you the opportunity to learn more about our business, and to get more detailed information about our actions and targets for this division.

With that, I hand it back to Oliver for the Q&A session. Thank you.

Oliver Luckenbach

Yeah, thank you very much, Stefan and Marcos for the prepared remarks. We will now start the Q&A. And operator, please open the line.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] So, our first question is from the line of Klaus [ph]. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, Hi Stefan and Marcos. A couple from me, please. First of all, in your guidance, so a slight revenue declines this year. How much of this is protected by the backlog in solutions versus in for out in equipment. Equipment is obviously much shorter lead times. I'm interested in your lower end scenario for €130,000 sales orders. Now no dive from March onwards. To me, it feels difficult to achieve your lower end. So, I will start there.

Marcus Ketter

Klaus [ph], hi. At BI equipment, we are looking at the end of December at an order backlog here of €770 million. And we're looking at solutions, we're looking at a backlog of €1.7 billion.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, €770 million is invoicing and equipment. And is that roughly, should we expect like a six-month lead time of that backlog to be more, it's to understand Marcus little bit, the duration of the shorter backlog if you like?

Marcus Ketter

Yes, up to six months.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Good. Then my second one is on your saving of €25 million for 2020, I guess is, if I back out to €25 million and if I assume that revenues will fall slightly which I think in GEA's language is 3%, then you get the operational GEA underlying to be around 34%. But I know that there are many moving parts. There are one-offs that are reversing and so on.

But the 34% is not that different versus your gross margin. So, shall we assume that you haven't taken any price pressure in your guidance at this stage thinking more now about the second half, rather than the first half?

Marcus Ketter

No, we have not baked in any price pressure here on our sales figures yet. Will there be any price point, well we see actually the biggest challenge perhaps more on the service side than on the equipment side, then on price pressure. Because it poses a question if we can get to sight of our customers and there actually will be probably more potential challenge here with the Coronavirus then currently what we see from our order intake at the negotiations which are taking place.

Unidentified Analyst

And so typically, I think when we met back in November, you and I, we were talking about obviously the majority of the service business today is still a spare part. So, could you help us Marcus, in terms of how much its service contract, so we could obviously, basically model that it could be delays, both on volume and price from people not being able to travel et cetera?

Marcus Ketter

So, we're looking here at our service figures. It's about 50% spare parts. But of course, they need to be, they need to be built in. So, it's not just selling them over the counter. Usually, we actually, we have to implement them in the machinery and equipment there. And then service contracts are around to 20% below.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, okay. Good. And then I just had one quick one, we talked about the 25 million here, this is from and previous announcement. How much is procurement to the supply chain versus the tail end of the 800 FTEs coming through, we know that 400 people have left, and just trying to understand the 25 million better and whether there is any upside to this?

Marcus Ketter

We -- our assumption for this year is that we're going to have a full year effect of 600 FTEs in 2020.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Marcus Ketter

And then, of course, there's some upside if we are able to release more in the first half of the year. But I think that's a pretty fair assumption. When we say it's 400 by the end of last year, another 400 this year to say, there's a 200 FTE full year effect.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, cool. Very quick one from me, it's last one. The footprint in Europe, could you help us where you are more exposed other than Germany and Italy? So, where exactly is your footprint? We're getting a lot of questions. If we see and we're seeing France closing, Italy has obviously closed down. The manufacturing, the blue-collar exposure. I don't know if you could rank them by country and talk a little bit more about your exposure in Europe?

Stefan Klebert

Stefan is speaking here. So, the -- our biggest number of blue-collar workers is of course in Germany. By far, we have placements in collaboration end market - Netherlands, in France and also in Italy. But I can tell you that even the situation in Italy is very, very dramatic in terms of COVID-19, all our factories are still working, fully operational.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Next question is from the line of Lucie Carrier. Thank you, please ask your question.

Lucie Carrier

Hi. Good afternoon, gentlemen, I have a couple of questions that we go one at a time. And the first one actually was around the dividend and maybe if you could give us some indication in terms of used practices regarding AGM and if we are potentially facing the risk of any delay, considering what is shown COVID-19.

The reason why I'm why I'm asking is because we are seeing several announcement at this time on that front and it would be it would be great for us to understand what you have in mind or what is possible within your article of recitation?

Marcus Ketter

So, we have not made a final decision yet upon it. So, it's still on for April 30th, our AGM. We are monitoring closely actually the situation here in Germany, if it is advisable for our shareholders and all for employees to leave it on, okay, further actually, no, we have not contemplated internally any dividend cut.

Lucie Carrier

Okay. Do you have any -- can you hear me? Hello.

Marcus Ketter

So, did I answer your question. I thought your question was if we postpone the AGM, we have no plans postponing the AGM. However, that if of course a possibility if the situation in Germany deteriorate and it's not possible to do an AGM due to new regulations, then of course - and of course we are more as I said, we are monitoring that closely.

Lucie Carrier

Okay, thank you very much. Just to confirm as to what you were telling earlier to Klaus. You are saying all of your factories in Italy are currently running. Is it the case also across Europe despite what we are hearing in terms of consignment measure and so on?

Stefan Klebert

Yes, I can confirm Lucie that all our factories are working. Our people are working. We have many people in the white-collar area in the home offices working, blue collar workshops are all running. And we hope that this can remain like that.

The only restriction we see as Marcus already said is that we are facing more and more challenges in getting our service technicians on site for customers because a lot of customers are not allowing any more external visitors to their site, we are also thinking of creative solutions, sending our technicians by night when nobody is there and so on. So, there is a lot of activity going on and situation changes daily.

Lucie Carrier

Thank you. And just the last question maybe moving away a little bit from the Coronavirus situation. Can you comment maybe on the latest trends, you've seen new key end markets before that's actually sorted and what you are seeing now in terms of level of demand from your customer, do you see a lot of delays in terms of their decision or maybe not so much just what you think and current rating? Thank you.

Stefan Klebert

Yes, I can tell you that the we had quite a good start in the in the year 2020. So, we are very optimistic that also Q1 at least is - it will be quite a good one. But, of course, as I said, the situation is very dynamic.

But I have to remind you, maybe what our key business at the end is. We are delivering machines where our customers are producing food and beverages. And I mean if there is Corona or no - not people need to eat and drink and as more people are staying at home as more it might increase the demand for processed foods.

So, if people are not going to a restaurant where you can eat fresh fish, fresh vegetables and so on and people staying at home and eating more processed food that might also be a positive impact on our customers.

And at the end and medium and long-term, they also need to invest therefore, in new equipment and they need to service the machineries, they need spare parts. So, I would say there is no doubt at all that our long-term trend and our market demands are intact.

Lucie Carrier

Thank you very much, guys.

Marcus Ketter

Thanks.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Felicita Bismarck [ph]. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, can you hear me. Sorry? Thank you very much. I have a couple of questions. The first one could you give us any indication of what your underlying assumption is on like just European growth or global growth? I know your guidance or is that really just the impact of people being disturbed by the weather supply chains?

Marcus Ketter

So, we set this year, it's going be slightly lower our revenue compared to last year, how it's going to be globally we can't tell you actually, but what we expect with the Coronavirus that there will be a certain slowdown as Stefan said, our end markets are in general intact nevertheless, I mean there will be some impact this year. Therefore, we set slightly lower.

We still think that going forward in the next years that assuming then, when the Coronavirus actually has come down as settled that we will see at least a growth rate of 2% to 3% as we set on all capital markets.

Unidentified Analyst

So, is it reasonable to assume you made like a 500 get cut to your growth assumption, so, to say this and normally and no to feed some negative?

Marcus Ketter

No, we have not specified this and as I've said slightly lower the amount [ph] totally. We are monitoring this right now. Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

On your current trading, did I understand correctly that you haven't seen any impact in February order intake numbers from this?

Marcus Ketter

No, not yet.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, can you confirm that that your debt runs on covenants that are extensions and the adjusted EBITDA after IFRS assumptions?

Marcus Ketter

Say it again, what's with our covenants?

Unidentified Analyst

Do your covenants, they run extension debt, right? They are only based on your financial debt, not on your pension.

Marcus Ketter

They're only based on our financial debt.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and then the last questions I have, can you maybe remind us on your proof capital measures that you have from the AGM last year and if you do think it's a good idea to maybe increase those?

Marcus Ketter

Actually, yes, we will do this. We're going come actually with the AGM invitation out and so you will see that everything which expires will be renewed, this will be our proposal for the AGM.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Marcus Ketter

Thanks.

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Sebastian Growe. Thank you, please ask your question.

Sebastian Growe

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. The first one is around the EBITDA guidance and particularly around the bridge and you indicated in your prepared remarks that you had the 40 million give or take which is non-recurring. So, the starting point is rather, 520 for the EBITDA.

So, my interest is focusing on what you have been assuming so far and the potential decline and service reps to just get a better sense of the overall sensitivity to those very, very high margin business contributions. And then also what have you baked-in, in terms of the headwind from wage inflation for 2020.

And then moving on to portfolio, you have impairment charge for Pavan and their impairment, and your comments, indicating that the top line development has been quite the fixed asset factory. My question is, what are you doing to tackle the margin down, which has been obviously free fall since the acquisition and that would normally suggest to me at least that we should prepare for potentially for the layoffs to come in particular that asset.

And then final one on services, you I think indicated in the prepared remarks that you came in rather late in the quarter with price hikes if I understood that correctly for solutions? Can you just give us a sense of the general price escalation is that you had planned for 2020 and how this is going with customers as we speak?

Marcus Ketter

Okay, first one, we talk about the EBITDA growth, that was your first question? You're talking about the bridge actually from 2019 to 2020? Or was this just in 2019?

Sebastian Growe

Not for the year 2020, from 2019 to 2020 that is [Indiscernible].

Marcus Ketter

2019 to 2020, okay, got you. So where are thought that 479 is EBITDA before restructuring. And, as I said, in my prepared remarks, that we had special items of 41 million. We don't assume to get in 2020, another 41 million one-time effects. Of course, every year they are one-time FX but by far we do not expect that to see that amount.

Then we set €26 million in procurement savings also in our capital markets day, that's also our expectation. And with the 600 FTEs, we also think that there should be a cost savings around 25 million from that.

However, I mean, on the other side, we have last year positive FX of €20 million. So, you need to deduct these, we expect to see a salary increase in total of around 26 million. And then of course, we have a Corona effect, which we estimated in different scenarios and also some additional risk buffer.

And so, when you take both into account, we end up here with our guidance with a midpoint of 455. If we can have all the price increases, which we usually assume we might end up in the higher end and if Corona is getting really worse and negotiations are getting tougher, and all service businesses affected from today's point of view, this might bring us down to the lower end. It's pretty much in flux, as you can imagine, what's going to be the effect of the Coronavirus?

Sebastian Growe

Yeah, that makes sense, and specifically on the service element because I think you stress it a couple of times and in your earlier answers that you provided, can you give us a sense toward what was your planning is looking [Indiscernible] looking service revenues down this year, would you conceptually say eventually only about flat or what is the working assumption there in particular?

Marcus Ketter

Well, we don't have any working assumptions here right now for the service because we expected actually to have steady prices in our planning plus some inflation adjustments. If we can have more, we’re going to try those of course to increase our service as I said, Corona as you might hold off a little bit back to be able to do price increases in service this year.

I think I answered your question to wage inflation. I said that was around 26 million in total. Then you set here Pavan, that the margin needs to be improved, we fully agree to that state. We are working on this. There have been some layoffs and also a -- headcount 800 program which we announced, so we'll bring some efficiency to Pavan, as part of this program here.

Sebastian Growe

Okay, but this is it for the time being or can you just remind us of what is coming up then for potential further provisions that you might take for the year 2020?

Marcus Ketter

Well, we're going to have some - of course, we're going to have SNLs [ph], we're going to have some restructuring charges of around 50 million to 60 million around that number. There's no such thing as something really big at Pavan, I mean we're bringing down the number of employees there, bringing more efficiency and it's sort of workable company, we just really need to focus now on the margin. And that's what we're doing right now.

Sebastian Growe

Okay, fine. Thank you.

Thank you. I was just going to the next question. It's from the line of Sebastian Ubert. Thank you. Please answer your question.

Sebastian Ubert

Good afternoon. Many questions have been answered, but one is still left over, also maybe an update on the current situation in Germany now that schools have been closed. How really does your blue-collar workforce come to work as they need to care about kids and how do you see this going forward? How do you manage this process and what could we potentially see as an impact to your productivity or to your top-line? Thank you.

Stefan Klebert

As I already said, all our factories are running right now worldwide. So, we do not expect a significant impact in the blue-collar world. In the white-collar world, we have a lot of people meanwhile, in home office wherever it is possible. But we have good IT infrastructure in that aspect. And so, we are very optimistic that there is also very limited impact.

And as I said, the biggest challenge is how the services business develops. And of course, in a longer period of time, if we also need to install machines and equipments in our customer site, it's always a question how customers are reacting and can we bring our people in or we also have some topics for instance, that we cannot fly out to the U.S. when we have to finish projects over there or we have to send special welders to the U.S. Things like that. There might be an impact but at the moment it looks still quite good, but the situation as you know is extremely volatile and dynamic.

Sebastian Ubert

Okay. And then may be one follow up question also with regards to the news curve your organization, will we get some more additional data such as order backlog, EBIT by division and maybe also the share of services that will be quite helpful?

Stefan Klebert

Share of service probably not, but we will disclose more information about the divisional structures and also numbers when we -- our Capital Market Day. Because as you know, we just sought it. We also - I mean changing our organization with 20,000 people also is not some which goes from one day to the other. So, we need to have clarity about the numbers. And this will be at the middle of the year. And we have the Capital Market Day, you can expect more details.

Sebastian Ubert

Okay, thank you.

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Akash Gupta. Thank you. Please ask your question.

Akash Gupta

Yeah. Hi, good morning, everybody. Thanks for the time. I have two questions, please. My first question is regarding the project business. Can you talk about risk of liquidated damages or penalties from customers in case if you have delays in finishing projects?

Stefan Klebert

Normally we have in our contracts a force majeure clause. And everybody knows about the overall situation. So far, we have not any negative impact out of that.

Akash Gupta

Thank you. And I have a follow-up on your CapEx and IT investments this year. Can you talk about what sort of flexibility do you have on both CapEx and IT investment? And if the current situations and we enter in a bigger slowdown, do you have room to delay some of these investments into next year and beyond?

Marcus Ketter

We don't see this that we have to delay any investment, right now. So, at the end of last year, we bought the necessary SAP licenses. This year, it's going to be not that much CapEx. because we are programming and setting up the processes for the new SAP template and our other IT projects are actually on their way.

We don't have any liquidity shortage right now. We don't see any material, as we said earlier, any material deviation here of revenue.

Currently, so we don't see the need actually to postpone it. On the other hand, we are watching the situation, of course closely preserving liquidity there, but we will be actually right now executing on our IT strategy.

Akash Gupta

Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question is from the line of Lars Brorson. Thank you, please ask your question.

Lars Brorson

Thank you very much. Hi, Stefan. Hi, Marcus. I've got a few if I can take them one by one. Following up on the service operations defined and the challenges of getting service technicians on site. I mean, I'd be obviously unchartered territory. But just in light of these lockdowns and broader limitation of movements, I wonder whether some way for you to help us understand and quantify the impact and again it's fully appreciating if fluid dynamics meant but for example, if you look at say the number of service visits in Italy over the last couple of weeks say at what does that look like relative to the same period last year?

Stefan Klebert

I have to tell you that I cannot answer this detailed question because of course we are installing some or let's say, many at their reporting, about illnesses, about tested people, about home office numbers and so on.

But, as I said, the situation is very dynamic, and it also can change from day-to-day. So far, I was also in touch with our division's heads and regional heads yesterday and today. So far, it is very limited, but as I said and so now that during the last two or three days, the measurement, the activities which were set in place from all the governance, fortunately I have to say got stronger because I am fully convinced as more consequent everybody now is as faster we are through this crisis, if we adopt and adjust all the measures step-by-step, it will take much longer time.

So, I think we -- the companies are doing a very good job, doing -- handling the case very, very consequently, if public would do it in the same way. I think we would have been through much faster.

If you look now around, if sun is shining, people are still sitting in phase and still hanging around in restaurants. So, and this is not good, and it also makes no sense that we send people to home office and that our service technician cannot access sites, while public is still dancing.

So, we hope that that this will be changed quickly, because this is the only way how we can get rid of the whole Corona disaster in a very short time.

Lars Brorson

Understood. So, I'm going to try another maybe slightly unfair question around the COVID-19 impact on your guidance. And I will applaud you for at least attempting to come up with some guidance most other industrial companies don't. But what you're doing in your sensitivity table in page 153 in the annual report where you tried to gauge specific economic risks and the associated EBITDA impact.

You're obviously categorizing COVID-19 as a "moderate risk" and I pin that into be a €20 million to €70 million impact. I would have thought it needs to say it right up in the right-hand corner of your matrix i.e. at least $120 million impact for 2020. Maybe to ask a little bit differently, if you think back two months ago, as you started to think about the 2020 guidance at EBITDA guidance, that is, can you give us some sense for what you were thinking pre-COVID-19?

Marcus Ketter

So, this is Marcus. Let me answer this question. Before COVID-19 of course, would have expected that revenue would be up, and we would have higher guidance of course I arrange for EBITDA and for ROCE. Well, take a look actually of what's the result? What's the effect? So, if we would take what suggested on the upper right corner in the financial here would be above €120 million or significant would be at least €70 million to €120 million.

When you look here at page 154 at our risk metrics. and we don't see this at this point in time, we see that there probably will be an effect. That's why we chose to arrange with them point of 455 million. And that's why we actually have it classified as we did hear. But as I said earlier, we are monitoring the situation closely and let's see how businesses around the world will be affected.

Lars Brorson

Understood. If I can try a third and final one, please. Just around working capital, you've done well. I think in Q4 and 2019 to manage working capital as you laid out with your corporate wide program in August last year.

It specifically if I can just ask to some of the smaller end markets like oil gas and marine and shipping although they're very small for you, but are you seeing stress among customers in some of these and are you doing anything differently from a working capital standpoint i.e. in terms of collecting receivables or otherwise?

Marcus Ketter

So far we have not seen anything like that, but it usually takes a bit more time actually to come into a liquidity situation unless they have a product they sell cash and carry, which is not the case here with oil and gas and shipping. They also there might be some lag but so far, we have not seen any constraints there.

But as I said, we are monitoring also these customers very closely and see if there's going to be some effect. I would not exclude that there will be some effect in the future, simply we have not seen any yet.

Lars Brorson

Understood. Thank you.

Marcus Ketter

Thanks.

Thank you. The last question is from the line of Felicita Bismarck [ph]. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. I have two more questions please. The first one is, is it fair to assume that you're postponing your investments that you have announced just because pricing you would get right now. And if you didn't want to buy this right now, it's more difficult to find?

And the second question would be, have you baked into the assumption any recovery in this like in Q3 or Q4 or is it do you assume the impact is going to be negative for the entire year coming from COVID. Thank you.

Marcus Ketter

We are still going forward with our divestments, however, also there usually we are monitoring the situation closely. We have got feedback from private equity companies, actually that they are monitoring right now full focus on their portfolio companies. So, whenever there's private equity involve, we need to see actually if there’re still an acquisition mode.

So far, we are pursuing our divestments as planned. But with the COVID, I just said, let's see, especially PE [ph] if what we're doing going forward if they see this as an opportunity, the situation or if they have their hands for monitoring, their subsidiary.

Recovery, no, we have not baked in any recovery yet. But as I said, there's a range. So, if there's recovery, we can have price increases or range goes up to like, 480. It was getting worse. Well, our range is currently going down to like 430. That's, where we are. I think that's the best I can do. That's the best we can do right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you have a similar range for the growth as well?

Marcus Ketter

No, we don't have a similar range for the growth. As you said, slightly gives you 0% to 5%. In that sense, we have probably let's see if we’re going to be at the lower end to 0% to 5%, we don't know yet either.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much

There are no further questions. Please continue.

Stefan Klebert

Okay, if there are no further questions, let me make some final remarks. I think what is important to mention that 2019 was a strong year for GEA, where we really could change many, many things, which put a lot of stress to the GEA organization during the last years.

We established a completely new organization. We changed a lot of people in the management team. We are really now in a setup which allows us to steer and control the company much better.

And above all, I have stated, if there is Corona or not, people need to eat and drink and this is our business. We are producing the machineries, the processes, the equipment for customers who are producing food and beverages and pharmaceutical.

So, the long-term trend for our industry is brilliant, I would say and that's why we are in the medium to long-term, still very optimistic. We will use the time to do our homework, we now have to manage the Corona crisis. This is what we do. We will protect our people. We will do everything to keep our good and qualified people. And at the same time, our intention to limit of course, the negative impact on our organization.

But medium to long-term, this is excellent market in which we are in and therefore we remain very optimistic.

Oliver Luckenbach

Yeah, that concludes our call today. Thank you very much for participating. And if you have further questions, then please come back to the IR team. Thank you very much and talk to you soon. Bye-bye.

