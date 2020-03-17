Bangkok Dusit: Tender Offer In The Spotlight

The current coronavirus outbreak is expected to be negative for Bangkok Dusit in the short term, while medium-term growth drivers like Centers Of Excellence and new insurance partnerships remain intact.

Bangkok Dusit announced a tender offer for Bumrungrad Hospital's shares on February 27, 2020, but Bangkok Dusit is unlikely to be able to own a majority stake in Bumrungrad Hospital.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Thailand-listed healthcare services company Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (OTCPK:BDULF) (OTCPK:BDUUF) (OTCPK:BDUUY) [BDMS:TB].

Bangkok Dusit announced a tender offer for Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTC:BUHPY) (OTCPK:BUHPF) (OTCPK:BUGDF) [BH:TB] shares on February 27, 2020, but Bangkok Dusit is unlikely to be able to own a majority stake in Bumrungrad Hospital with the proposed tender offer, as the majority shareholder does not have the intention to sell. Nevertheless, the proposed tender offer is still positive for Bangkok Dusit, with a higher share of earnings in the short term, and positive synergies from potential collaborations in the medium term.

The current coronavirus outbreak is expected to be negative for Bangkok Dusit in the short term, while medium-term growth drivers like Centers Of Excellence and new insurance partnerships remain intact. A "Neutral" rating for Bangkok Dusit is warranted. While Bangkok Dusit remains a proxy for Thailand's healthcare care sector growth, the stock is trading way above 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis valuation levels, and there is uncertainty regarding the potential impact of the current coronavirus outbreak on the number of patient visits in the near term.

This is an update of my initiation article on Bangkok Dusit published on January 14, 2020. Bangkok Dusit's share price has dropped by -29% from Bt25.50 as of January 13, 2020, to Bt18.10 as of March 16, 2020, since my initiation. Bangkok Dusit, currently, trades at 29.0 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E versus a 15-year historical trough consensus forward next twelve months P/E of 8.9 times during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis. Bangkok Dusit is also valued by the market at 16.9 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, which is still significantly higher than the stock's 15-year historical trough consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.3 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.1%.

Readers are advised to trade in Bangkok Dusit shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the ticker BDMS:TB where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $19 million and market capitalization is more than $8.9 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Tender Offer

On February 27, 2020, Bangkok Dusit announced that the company is making a tender offer for Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited's shares at a proposed acquisition price of Bt125 per share, with the option to increase the acquisition price to Bt150 per share at the maximum.

Prior to the proposed tender offer, Bangkok Dusit had a 24.99% equity stake in Bumrungrad Hospital, and it was required to make a tender offer if it wanted to increase its equity interest in Bumrungrad Hospital to 25% and above, as per securities regulations in Thailand. An article published in the International Medical Travel Journal on March 5, 2020, highlighted that both Bangkok Dusit and Bumrungrad Hospital "have leading market positions, particularly in medical tourism and in private tertiary healthcare catering for middle to high-end customers." Bumrungrad Hospital last traded at Bt114.50 as of March 16, 2020; Bumrungrad Hospital's share price jumped from Bt112.00 on February 26, 2020, to Bt130.00 on February 27, 2020, after the tender offer was announced.

Bangkok Dusit's proposed tender offer for Bumrungrad Hospital's shares requires the approval of Bangkok Dusit's shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on April 10, 2020, to go ahead. The Office of Trade Competition Commission or OTCC also needs to rule that the proposed tender offer is not anti-competitive and does not violate the Trade Competition Act in Thailand.

Bangkok Dusit does have the financial strength to support the proposed tender offer. As of end-FY2019, the company's net debt-to-equity ratio and net debt-to-EBITDA ratio were at relatively comfortable levels of 0.2 times and 1.1 times respectively. It is estimated that Bangkok Dusit needs to spend between Bt86 billion and Bt103 billion, assuming the company successfully acquires all of the remaining 75.01% of Bumrungrad Hospital shares that it does not own. Bangkok Dusit has debt headroom of approximately Bt130 billion, based on the company's net debt-to-equity covenant of 1.75 times.

However, Bangkok Dusit is unlikely to be able to acquire a majority stake in Bumrungrad Hospital with the proposed tender offer. The Sophonpanich family have a 51% deemed interest in Bumrungrad Hospital shares, and local media report have quoted sources saying that the Sophonpanich family has no interest in selling its shares. This implies that Bangkok Dusit is probably at most being able to increase its equity interest in Bumrungrad Hospital to 49% following the tender offer.

Furthermore, Bangkok Dusit's tender offer seems to be opportunistic in nature, as its proposed acquisition price represents a significant discount to Bumrungrad Hospital's 52-week share price high of Bt183.50. Bangkok Dusit's base acquisition price of Bt125 per share implies a trailing twelve months P/E of 28.7 times and a consensus forward next twelve months P/E of 26.5 times for Bumrungrad Hospital. In contrast, Bumrungrad Hospital's historical five-year mean trailing twelve months P/E and consensus forward next twelve months P/E multiples were 43.5 times and 37.1 times respectively.

Nevertheless, the proposed tender offer is positive for Bangkok Dusit both in the short-term and medium-term.

In the near-term, the additional investment in Bumrungrad Hospital is earnings accretive for Bangkok Dusit, as Bangkok Dusit's forward P/E is higher than the implied forward P/E acquisition multiple. Bangkok Dusit's share of earnings from its investment in Bumrungrad Hospital will also grow in tandem with the increase in its equity interest in Bumrungrad Hospital.

In the medium to long term, one can't rule out the possibility of a merger between Bangkok Dusit and Bumrungrad Hospital at the right time and the right price. Even if a merger was not possible, Bangkok Dusit's increased equity stake in Bumrungrad Hospital should eventually allow for more collaborations between the two leading hospital operators in Thailand and lead to positive synergies.

Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak

While the current coronavirus outbreak was initially assumed to be positive for healthcare companies in general, this is not exactly true in reality.

International patients contributed 30% of Bangkok Dusit's revenue in FY2019, and revenue from international patients are likely to decline significantly in these few months as more countries impose travel restrictions as a means of containing the current coronavirus outbreak. For example, United Arab Emirates is among the top five countries where Bangkok Dusit's international patients come from, and United Arab Emirates' citizens have been restricted from traveling to Thailand since late-February 2020.

Furthermore, domestic patient visits are also expected to decrease, as people in Thailand are likely to avoid visiting hospitals for minor illnesses out of fear of coming into contact with other patients infected with coronavirus. At the time of writing, there are 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Thailand on a cumulative basis with a single reported death; 34 patients have already recovered from the coronavirus.

Given the high operating leverage embedded within hospital operations, a small decline in revenue might translate to a relatively larger fall in earnings for Bangkok Dusit in the near-term.

Centers Of Excellence And New Insurance Partnerships Remain Key Growth Drivers

In my initiation article on Bangkok Dusit published on January 14, 2020, I highlighted that the upgrading of selected hospitals to Centers Of Excellence and the increased penetration of the insurance payer segment via new partnerships are medium-term growth drivers for the company.

Bangkok Dusit continued to make progress in these two key areas in FY2019. The company's revenue contribution from Centers Of Excellence, existing hospitals upgraded to become specialists in specific clinical areas, increased from 49% in FY2018 to 50% in FY2019, and Bangkok Dusit recently converted an existing hospital to become a Center Of Excellence hospital.

Bangkok Dusit's revenue contribution from insurance payers increased from 29% in FY2018 to 31% in FY2019. New partnerships with insurance companies such as Allianz Ayudhya Assurance and Viriyah Insurance in the past two years have played a key role in the increased revenue contribution from insurance payers. In the medium target, the company's target is for revenue contribution from insurance payers to increase to 35%.

Valuation

Bangkok Dusit trades at 18.4 times trailing twelve months P/E and 29.0 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E based on its share price of Bt18.10 as of March 16, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward P/E multiples were 37.2 times and 32.1 times respectively. Notably, Bangkok Dusit traded as low as 9.2 times trailing twelve months P/E and 8.9 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Bangkok Dusit is also valued by the market at 18.5 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 16.9 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA. In contrast, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward EV/EBITDA multiples were 23.2 times and 19.7 times respectively. The stock's trough trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis were 5.5 times and 5.3 times respectively.

Bangkok Dusit offers a trailing twelve months dividend yield of 3.0% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.1%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Bangkok Dusit are lower-than-expected patient visits due to the current coronavirus outbreak, slower-than-expected progress in penetrating the insurance payer segment and signing on new insurance partnerships.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.