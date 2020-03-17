TEGNA May Be Able To Sell While The Selling Is Good

Like any stock it will probably be pressured by ongoing coronavirus fears, so I am timing my entry and not buying quite yet. But when I do go back into the market, TEGNA is on my list.

The affiliate broadcast model seems risky to me going forward, as it cannot match the fee potential or targeted advertising of streaming.

Allen's bid materially improves TEGNA's prospects for a deal because it is unlikely to require significant divestments, unlike the other two.

In the increasing sense of panic that OPEC+ and coronavirus have unleashed on the market, you don’t expect to find many tickers that are actually up since the week before. Mostly those are natural gas stocks, that are looking increasingly viable as oil producers cut production left and right.

But another winner last week was TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) which just barely stayed in the green Friday to Friday, $17 to $17.01. Considering the plunge in the overall market over that week, however, that is no small achievement.

Does TEGNA’s strength make it a buy?

The Best Of A Shaky Bunch

Well, I’m not entirely sold on the idea of affiliate OTA broadcasting at all in this brave new media world, but if you were going to hang your hat on it, TEGNA would probably be your best bet. The company is the top broadcasting affiliate in the top 25 markets. What’s more, its broadcasting distribution is not uniform: its affiliate agreements are heavily concentrated among CBS and NBC, which are respectively the most viewed channels overall and the most viewed channels in the demo group.

So it’s no real surprise that word is out that someone wants to buy it. More than one someone, in fact.

And Then There Were Three

The initial burst of market optimism was triggered when Gray Broadcasting (GTN) made an offer to purchase TEGNA outright, with a combination of cash and stock. That news alone sent TEGNA stock up almost 30%, even as the whole market was collapsing around it.

The bulls got further evidence that the stock appreciation might have staying power when Apollo Global Management (APO) made a competing bid of all-cash, giving TEGNA two potential suitors to potentially play off each other in a bidding war.

Now, word is in that a third bidder, Byron Allen, has thrown his hat in the ring as well. This third bidder is hands down the most auspicious of the three for the stock’s prospects, as I will discuss, but first, we need to understand why TEGNA is not quite ready to pop the champagne yet.

Important Qualifiers

We need to temper this buyout enthusiasm with a few qualifiers. First, TEGNA is not really at the center of a “bidding war,” in the traditional sense - at least not yet. All three offers it has reportedly received have come in around $20 per share. The difference in the offers is in how the compensation would be given.

Gray is offering stock with some cash, allowing TEGNA shareholders to keep some exposure to the OTA TV broadcasting sector and share in the upside of the deal, if there is any. Apollo is offering a straight-up buyout of all cash, allowing shareholders to exit the OTA sector if they’re less keen on the sector’s future than their suitors. So far, we haven’t seen anyone really say they’re willing to go much over that price to secure the deal. Maybe that’s what’s coming next... then again, maybe not.

Second, the deal would not be a sure thing, even if agreement is reached. In addition to the usual DoJ snafus - which I’ve absolutely given up trying to predict, since there seems to be no rhyme or reason to how the DoJ approves or seeks to block mergers - there is also the FCC, which places limits on how many stations in each market a single corporate owner can control.

Divestment Disincentives

This means that divestitures of some sort would almost certainly be necessary, regardless of what the DoJ decides, and those would presumably also take time to negotiate.

Nor could the value of the divestitures be known for certain. Recall Disney’s (DIS) agreement to divest Fox’s (FOX) RSN empire as a condition of approval. Those channels were supposed to fetch $20 billion in a sale, and wound up fetching barely half, $11 billion that is, in the final deal to Sinclair. And then a further $400 million discount had to be agreed when DISH (DISH) announced it was walking away from the Fox negotiations before the transfer could be completed.

Remembering all of that, which essentially raised the price of the merger by $9.4 billion to Disney, whoever ultimately comes away with these TEGNA stations may well insist on language where the payout depends on what the divestitures are able to fetch on the open market.

This would be a further risk factor hanging over TEGNA, and the divestment might well come in under expectations. I’ve expressed before my view, shared by many other analysts, that the station affiliate model may be coming under more enormous pressure than it can take. Not everyone is as keen as TEGNA’s suitors to dive into this sector with both feet.

Allen's Attractive Bid

Understanding those points, however, is precisely why Byron Allen’s bid is so important to TEGNA. Unlike Gray or Apollo, his bid checks all the boxes.

Allen’s company is much smaller in the broadcasting world than either of the other two companies, which should greatly help to minimize any risk factors from divestment. While Apollo and Gray’s deals come with various asterisks, Allen’s bid should be reasonably free and clear of doubt or regulatory overhang.

I’m not entirely sure Allen could get by with no divestment at all, but even if he couldn’t, any such requirement from the FCC is likely to be sufficiently small that it poses little risk to the deal’s value.

Allen’s bid is also all cash. That is, hands down, the route TEGNA shareholders should prefer. It is far better than the stock in another broadcaster Gray Television is offering. As I said before, I’ve grown increasingly skeptical of OTA affiliates' prospects. I’ve written whole articles on why before, so this explanation will only cover the basics.

Fee-Free Is Fun-Free For Investors

For one thing, they’re essentially giving away their product for free, at a time when CBS, for example, is selling access to its broadcast channel for $5.99 a month through CBS All Access. NBC and the others aren’t quite at this point yet, but it’s clear that they charge substantial fees to cable/satellite carriers to carry their content.

OTA affiliate broadcasting thus has a fundamental hole in its business model: it offers something for free that its partners charge a hefty penny for elsewhere. Logically speaking, its partners should only be willing to tolerate that if affiliates' generosity doesn’t endanger their own revenue stream. “Fine,” they say, “you can give it away, but we expect to make as much off of a subscriber with you as we would with a cable or satellite company. The shortfall is your problem.”

Even if they’re not quite that uncompromising, as broadcasters continue to raise their fees, it's going to get harder and harder for affiliates to justify their old-fashioned, fee-free business approach.

Advertising

Especially when that approach has another flaw: advertising. OTA broadcasts deliver the same ad to everyone and cannot be calibrated to a particular household. Meanwhile, advertising targeting on digital platforms is becoming ever more sophisticated. Therefore, content providers are going to continue to make their way towards the streaming revolution and deliver content directly to each household with targeted ads.

At that point, though, it’s a little unclear what they would need the affiliates for.

Investment Summary

I now consider it reasonably likely that TEGNA will complete a sale in the next 12 months with minimal downside from the $20 figure being quoted. With TEGNA currently trading at $15 for a $20 buyout offer, I consider TEGNA a considerable bargain in the market, but the question is, is it as good a bargain as it’s going to be?

Pressure on the overall stock market remains substantial, and could yet drive a better buy-in price. While I consider TEGNA undervalued, I am going to wait a little longer to buy in since I think I can get it for even less. When I do decide to go shopping, however, TEGNA is on my list.

