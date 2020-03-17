Slack: Still Not Cheap Enough, Avoid

As the market continues to sell off, there are numerous more compelling investments than Slack. Sidestep this investment.

Despite the recent sell-off in its share price, this stock is still overvalued.

Slack's revenue growth rates continue to fall. Note, this consistent decline was in place way before coronavirus.

Investment Thesis

Slack (WORK) continues to be dramatically overvalued. As the stock market is in free fall and all stocks are going on sale, there is absolutely no need to overpay for Slack.

I continue to recommend that investors sidestep this investment as there are plenty of meaningfully better opportunities, with vastly superior risk-reward profiles. Here's why:

Guidance: Is It Worth The Premium?

Anyone that has been bearish on Slack is now looking smart. Rest assured, I absolutely do not feel compelled to blow my own horn. All stocks are down, including my own. I'm in the same boat as the reader and I do not hide this fact (as you see at the bottom of this article).

Yet, some things are obviously beyond any doubt:

Source: author's calculations, ***top-end of Slack's guidance range

Slack reported an impressive Q4 2020 that utterly smashed the consensus. Nevertheless, the facts are the facts, and we can see a very clear path of deceleration portrayed above, with Slack's continued deceleration being guided into fiscal 2021.

Further, I wish to note that Slack's overall sequential decline throughout fiscal 2020 was before coronavirus concerns were highlighted. This is critical, so I'll repeat it: there was already deceleration from fiscal 2018 through fiscal 2020.

Slack: Concept vs. Reality

The premise behind Slack is very exciting. Its business model has strong capabilities, as customers invite others to join them in a shared channel - this leads to network effects with is new customer adoption and strong customer retention.

Slack 'breaks down silos' and has increased employee productivity and 'return on communication' - this all sounds awesome in theory. In practice, there are huge problems:

1) Slack's main competitor is Microsoft (MSFT). And even if you don't remember what Microsoft was like in the late '90s, let me assure you, this is not the type of competitor you want your company to come against.

2) The whole concept for Slack is that it needs strong revenue growth rates to succeed on its target to get positive leverage in its business model. If for whatever reason, Slack struggles to gain enough revenue, its business model will struggle to become sustainably profitable.

3) In the event of a global recession, will companies consider investing in their IT infrastructure as their number one priority? I do not believe that to be the case. Right now, companies are fighting for survival. Planning for the future is not where they are looking to deploy their capital.

4) Slack itself notes that it has to do more to bring the awareness of its platform to enterprises. There has been consistent acknowledgment from Slack's CEO Stewart Butterfield on this front. Butterfield is still likely to succeed, but presently I question the time frame.

Valuation - Why This Is Overvalued

For the sake of our discussion, let's play a game where we pretend that Slack's non-GAAP measure actually means anything. In this game, looking out to fiscal 2021, Slack projects its non-GAAP operating loss of $125 million.

However, during fiscal 2021, Slack is still very much in growth mode. However, given that its share price has taken a significant hit, Slack will have to increase the amount of stock-based compensation it makes to its executives. These are pesky, but real cost.

In actuality, we already see how Slack's total number of shares outstanding has rapidly increased compared with the guidance it made earlier this year:

Source: Q1 2020 Press Statement

In Q1 2020, Slack noted that for full-year 2020, Slack would finish with an average of 399.9 million shares outstanding, but going into the end of this year, the total number of shares outstanding would reach 566 million - roughly 40% shareholder dilution.

Source: Q4 2020 Press Statement

However, even if we make the assumption that as Slack increases the awareness of its brand that it will be able to reduce its marketing spend, even in that assumption, Slack is still trading for 10 times trailing sales.

Any way we go around, investing in Slack while it supports a $10 billion market cap leaves investors with no margin of safety.

Moreover, even if we make the incredibly bullish assumption that Slack's profit margins would approach those of Microsoft at close to 30% GAAP operating profits, this would still only mean that Slack's best-case near-term operating profits would reach $255 million annualized.

Put another way, paying $10 billion for something that could in the best-case scenario make $255 million of operating profits leaves investors paying more than 40x (hypothetical) operating profits.

The Bottom Line

Through multiple lines of thought, I demonstrate how shareholders are being forced to make heroic assumptions to find any upside potential from Slack's present valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.