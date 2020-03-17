Diamondback Energy: The Worst Is Yet To Come

I see a concerning future for US oil producers like FANG, and it is wise to avoid this sector. Only short-term trading may be considered.

Diamondback's board of directors announced a 100% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.375 per share. But, the recent oil price rout will force the company to cut it significantly.

FANG announced fourth-quarter 2019 results better than analysts' expectations on healthy oil equivalent production. However, the situation has changed drastically in the past few weeks.

Courtesy: Diamondback CNBC

Investment Thesis

The Midland, TX-based Diamondback Energy (FANG) is a large-cap Permian pure-play E&P. The company is a perfect example of what Saudi Arabia and Russia are targeting right now.

Since Saudi Arabia could not come to an agreement with Russia on cutting further oil production to match a sluggish demand, Saudi Arabia reversed its strategy.

The Kingdom now announced that it would be flooding the market with discounted oil to regain a large part of the market that it has lost.

Right after the decision was announced, oil prices collapsed rapidly and have reached a low today barely above $28 but climbed off the low since then and are now above $30 again.

The investment thesis attached to this type of company is not bright. Of course, FANG offers a strong case when it comes to long-term potential. Still, with oil prices well below the breakeven level, the company should be avoided in terms of investment. In contrast, the extreme volatility of the oil sector makes the stock an excellent short-term trading tool.

While the recent earnings are essential to analyze, the situation has changed drastically in a few weeks, and it is crucial to consider those results as little obsolete owing that oil prices have collapsed.

Diamondback Energy owns over 342K net Midland and Delaware Basin acres in West Texas and New Mexico, with over 7,600 net horizontal locations across seven core development areas.

The Midland Basin with four locations:

Midland/SW Martin NW Howard Spanish Trail North Glasscock

The Delaware Basin with three areas:

Pecos ReWard Vermejo

Also, Diamondback Energy owns two subsidiaries:

Diamondback is involved with another project called "Limelight" Prospect, where the company bought 24K acres.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the company produced 301.3K Boep/d or 27,718K Barrels of oil equivalent. (Oil represent 64.7% of the total output).

Travis Stice, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Diamondback ended 2019 in a position of strength, achieving 5% oil production growth quarter-over-quarter, along with our highest oil realizations of the year. This, combined with our industry leading cost structure resulted in 18% quarter-over-quarter EBITDA growth and 31% quarter-over-quarter adjusted EPS growth.

VNOM and RTLR and FANG have collapsed recently.

Data by YCharts

Diamondback Energy - 4Q'19 Quarterly Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Diamondback FANG 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues and others in $ Million 537 633 864 1,021 975 1,104 Net Income in $ Million 157 307 10 349 368 -487 EBITDA $ Million 367 661 378 866 893 -156 EPS diluted in $/share 1.59 2.50 0.06 2.11 2.26 -3.04 Operating cash flow in $ Million 387 413 377 666 809 882 CapEx in $ Million 561 1819 788 820 1,204 890 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -172 -1407 -411 -154 -395 -8 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 508.4 214.5 126.0 326.0 100.0 123 Long term Debt in $ Million 2,332 4,464 4,670 4,472 4,774 5,371 Dividend per share in $ 0.125 0.125 0.1875 0.1875 0.1875 0.375 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 98.8 123.3 165.1 165.0 162.8 162.0 Oil Production 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 123.0 182.9 262.6 280.4 287.1 301.3 Oil Composite realized price ($/Boe) 43.11 36.72 36.38 39.39 36.59 39.48 OIL % 72% 71% 68% 68% 65% 65% Oil in Bo 8,120 11,968 16,115 17,402 17,064 17,937 NG in Mcf 7,804 12,952 21,684 21,439 26,271 28,219 NGL in Boe 1,893 2,689 3,908 4,538 4,974 5,308 Total in Boe 11,314 16,816 23,637 25,513 26,417 27,718

Source: Diamondback Energy release and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net debt and Oil & Gas Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and others were $1,104 million in 4Q'19

FANG announced fourth-quarter 2019 results better than analysts' expectations on healthy oil equivalent production. Revenues for the quarter were a record of 1,104 million with a net loss of 487 million. The fourth-quarter cash operating cost was $8.77 per Boe, up 8.3% from the prior-year of $8.10 per Boe. The company's adjusted net income per share was $1.93 in the fourth quarter. Capital expenditure in the quarter totaled $748 million.

Diamondback's board of directors announced a 100% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.375 per share. The current annual dividend yield of the company is now 6.39% after the rapid collapse of the stock price.

2 - Generic Free cash flow was a loss of $8 million in 4Q'19. The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

It is the most compelling financial element that presents the issue attached to the company business model and its efficiency.

The graph above is telling us that Diamondback is spending too much, and it is chronic, which means it is recurring consistently over a long period. This situation is not recommended and is about to get worse with weaker oil prices about to stay for a long while.

It puts negative pressure on the stock because, at this rate, the company cannot afford to pay the dividend, cannot repay the debt load, or initiate a meaningful share buyback. The situation is so tricky that CapEx that has been cut and dividend hiked a few weeks ago are now in jeopardy.

3 - Net debt is $5.248 billion in 4Q'19 Note: Cash on a FANG's standalone liquidity is $2.1 billion with cash and cash equivalent of $123 million.

The debt is high but still manageable with leverage at 1.5x.

The debt situation will have to be scrutinized with recent development and future numbers that are drastically lower.

4 - Quarterly Production was 301.3K Boe/d in 4Q'19

Production reached a new record in 4Q'19 with 301.3K Boep/d, which is a new record.

The percentage of oil is now 64.7% in 4Q'19. Average oil composite in 4Q'19 was up sharply from a year ago quarter and up sequentially as well. However, the oil price composite is tumbling in 2020 and is raising grave concerns.

5 - Guidance 2020 from Presentation

The company also indicated a preliminary 2020 guidance:

Net production will be between 310.0 K Boep/d and 325.0 K Boep/d.

The total CapEx budget for 2020 will be $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion (including $200 million to $225 million for the midstream).

However, the company is cutting its CapEx with oil prices down significantly.

Diamondback is reducing activity immediately from nine completion crews to six and expects to drop two drilling rigs in April 2020 and a third later in the second quarter of 2020. The Company has already dropped one completion crew as part of its original 2020 plan, but is now releasing two more completion crews as a result of the recent and expected oil price weakness.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short term)

Diamondback Energy's financial situation has deteriorated rapidly since the company announced its fourth quarter of 2019 results. It has come to a point where the company's financial profile has changed quickly for the worst.

With oil prices at or below $30, the whole US oil sector is now in deep trouble, and the only way to survive is to cut CapEx immediately to match cash flow and reduce the dividend to nearly zero.

The US oil producers are probably the first intended victims of this oil price total collapse. Saudi Arabia has been patient and was willing to cut production to support oil prices, but this strategy has changed drastically now.

Let's face it. US Shale has been a problem for OPEC+ for far too long, and the only way to force the US players to scale back production is to impose some order and control by pushing oil prices much lower for a while.

This time I see this strategy working because unlike a few years ago, the US oil industry is much more mature and doesn't have the same resources to fight the severe financial effects of such a rout.

Technical Analysis (short term)

FANG was forming a descending wedge pattern with line support at around $56 and line resistance at about $71.

FANG experienced a support breakout early March due to Saudi Arabia's decision to flood the market with supply after a failed attempt to find common ground with Russia. FANG quickly dropped to about $24, which is possible support but must be confirmed. The stock collapsed and has reached an oversold situation now with RSI at around 16.

The WTI price is now below $30, which is putting extreme pressure on FANG with a breakeven price much higher. Unless Saudi Arabia and Russia are softening their stance and start to cut supply again significantly, this situation is about to get worse for US producers, and we should expect more downside later on.

Technical analysis is not perfect in these extreme cases because the regular flow of data has been severed, and the general market trading behavior has been interrupted. A more day to day approach based on daily news is preferable, in my opinion.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,865 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading short term FANG only.