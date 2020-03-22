Don't Panic: Focus On Growing Your Income

Everything in the market is down, and everything is down a lot.

When those around you are losing their heads, make sure you keep yours.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Panic is in the air as everything in the stock market is selling off indiscriminately. All selling off more than 20% in less than a month -most of it coming in the past two weeks.

Data by YCharts

Even the FAANG power stocks have not been spared.

Data by YCharts

If you are counting on capital gains for income, we hope you don't need to sell this month. Will waiting until next month help? Maybe. The bear market is being fueled by fear and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus. As long as headlines continue to strike fear into investors, we will see more price volatility.

The end of the world has been greatly exaggerated. We are still collecting an income stream substantially larger than the market average.

Down, But Not Out

Are our portfolios down? Of course they are. When everything is down 30%-plus, it doesn't really matter what strategy you use.

This month, 25 of our common equities are paying dividends, 19 of our preferred shares are paying dividends, six of our baby bonds are paying us interest and one regular bond is paying interest. In other words, our portfolio is making 51 income payments to us this month alone. (March 16 is our biggest payday). If someone invested in non-dividend investments, they have zero cash flows unless they sell at a significant discount.

This is where dividend investing shows its strength. While the rest of the market is panicking and selling, we have a built-in income stream without selling a single share.

What To Do With That Cash?

We do not know how much further the market might drop. As we have suggested before, we suggest that investors be patient. Slow is smooth, and smooth is fast - check your allocation levels, and move into sectors where you have been underweight because they were too expensive.

There are deals literally everywhere we look. So it's best to look at where you want to be allocated after the bear market recovers.

Fixed Income

There are numerous opportunities to lock in fixed income yields above 10%. We are particularly attracted to "busted convertibles" or traditional convertibles. These are preferred shares that cannot be called and have conversion options that are unlikely to be triggered for the foreseeable future or only occur at the investor's option. Essentially, you have a perpetual preferred, with no call risk, meaning you can collect the dividend indefinitely until you decide to sell.

EPR Properties, 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (EPR.PE) is one example of these rare preferred stocks that cannot be called. Currently, EPR-E is trading at a yield in excess of 14%.

We have discussed frequently how we view EPR as a high-quality property REIT. Their occupancy rate has never dropped below 97%. EPR ended the quarter with no balance on their $1.5 billion revolver and more than $500 million in cash.

EPR is an investment-grade rated company with tons of room on their debt covenants and no maturities until 2023.

Source: EPR

This is a company that just last year refinanced their 2022 Notes early to drop their interest rate from 5.75% to 3.75%. With just a small step-up in risk, today we can enjoy 14%-plus yields in perpetuity.

Is EPR going to see a lot of their tenants closed, possibly for months? Yes. Is EPR going to be asked for some rent concessions? Very likely. Is that going to kill EPR's balance sheet? No. EPR has $500 million in cash on hand and an empty $1 billion revolver. They have the liquidity to make whatever deals are necessary to help their tenants through these troubled times, or to fund the expenses to find new tenants.

In the short-term, there will be pain. In the long-term, EPR-E is going to be a fantastic investment that will outperform the market with dividends alone, and has over 100% upside.

There are numerous other opportunities in preferred shares right now as the market panics.

Agency mREITs

Agency mREITs have fallen along with the broader market. In part, this is caused by the "sell everything" mentality, and in part it's due to the rally in Treasuries that does have an impact on their book value.

In general, agency MBS will go the same direction as Treasuries. As Treasuries rally, MBS will as well. However, they tend to be somewhat slower. This means that agency mREITs which short Treasuries as a hedge will have larger losses from the hedges than they will gain from the increase in MBS prices.

This is very similar to the issue that occurred after August of last year. We predicted back then that agency mREITs would make up the book value and have increasingly strong earnings results. We were getting a steal on AGNC (AGNC) at a 12% yield. Mr. Market doubted us and the prices hit lows.

Agency mREITs went on to report a blowout Q4, far surpassing the expectations of the market. Mr. Market is a slow learner and has given us a new opportunity to buy AGNC at an amazing20% yield. Just like last time, we can expect that AGNC will have a hit to their book value, but their spreads will continue to improve thanks to the cost of debt marching much lower.

Below is a look at the DTCC GCF Repo Index, tracking the yields of the overnight repo rate.

Source: DTCC

Agency mREITs are going to see a remarkable improvement in results and that's going to lead to dividend increases.

Conclusion

Now is not the time to sell. There's blood in the streets and we do not know exactly where the bottom is going to come in, but it's probably closer that most expect. Our strategy is to utilize our dividends, retained cash, and external money if possible, in order to acquire high-quality conservative investments that can be held long term.

We think it's too early to average down into oil, as this sector will continue to struggle until there's some resolution to the Saudi/Russia price war. There are many other great deals on the table and oil is likely to remain down for a longer period of time. Oil rates remaining low will continue to pressure the industry and increase the risk of dividend cuts.

Perpetual preferred shares that cannot be called should be a top priority as these types of investments rarely go on sale. For them, this is a once in a decade or even longer opportunity.

Agency mREITs also should be high priority as they carry very little credit risk, even if the coronavirus sticks around for longer than we expect. Their performance will be based entirely on the Treasury yield curve. With the Fed aggressively cutting the target rate, and the strong likelihood of continued QE, conditions are going to be prime for them to have cash flow growth. The book value hits will prove temporary, and when the market realizes that a sector is seeing improving results, even as other sectors falter, it will flock to it. Agency mREITs will not only provide a high current yield, but there's also a very strong likelihood of dividend increases by the end of the year.

Don't panic. Keep your head about you as the market is losing theirs. Pick your targets, wait for those dividend payments and grow your income. Will we catch the bottom with every buy? No. Nor is that necessary. Build into these positions over time.

The major benefit of our strategy is that every month we will have a new round of dividends being deposited into our accounts to take advantage of these staggering deals. While others huddle in fear, licking their wounds, fretting about "losing" X% of their portfolio, we can buy the deals to ensure that our income this year will be larger than last year whether the S&P is at 2000 or 3000 at year-end. If they go down more, the dividends we have coming in will be able to buy more and increase our income at an even faster rate. A bear market is not something to fear for an income investor - it's an opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, EPR, NLY, EPR.PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.