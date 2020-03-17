Capri: No Luxury Here

The situation is a gamble as Capri is one of the last in line to become a beneficiary of a bail-out of the economy.

The situation is very dire as a result of the Versace deal which is now becoming really expensive for investors.

Capri (CPRI), or perhaps still better known as Michael Kors to many, is one of the key victims of this market sell-off, not just because it is a luxury brand, but even so because international travel is essentially halted and luxury items are not in great demand. Even the wealthy feel the massive pain from the crisis on financial markets, all induced by the Coronavirus.

Shares of Michael Kors famously peaked around the $100 mark early in 2014 as shares fell to $40 in 2015-2017 as demand for the namesake brand was falling and investors were not impressed with the diversification strategy of the company. Shares rebounded to a high of $70 in the summer of 2018, before falling off to levels in the high-thirties as recent as January, with shares now having fallen to just $9 and change.

The Numbers

To get a glimpse on the outlook for Capri, let's first look at the actual numbers, as Capri reported third quarter results early February. For the third quarter, the company reported 9% revenue growth thanks to the Versace acquisition. That deal is actually the main cause of concerns, although we will touch upon this later.

For the fiscal year of 2020, of which three quarters have already passed, Capri saw sales around $5.65 billion, operating margins of 13.7% and earnings of $4.45-$4.50 per share, assuming a modest interest and modest tax bill.

This outlook already specifically included some headwinds due to the Coronavirus, although mainly focused on China with two thirds of the company’s stores being closed as of early February. Believing this impact was initially limited to China, Capri saw a headwind of about $100 million in sales and an earnings impact of $0.40-$0.45 per share to full year results, with all the headwind seen in the fourth quarter.

Adjusting for the China impact, Capri would earn close to $5 per share which works down to $750 million, of course, looking very compelling given that shares trade at just $9 and change!

The Debt Situation

The reason for the complete collapse in the share price is not just the collapse in (near term) sales, yet the debt incurred with deal-making, mostly the Versace deal. Capri ended the third quarter with $237 million in cash and $2.11 billion in debt, for a net debt load of $1.9 billion. Important with this debt load is that about a billion is of short-term nature, as the second concern is that of nearly $1.8 billion in operating lease liabilities appearing on the liability side of the balance sheet as well.

With net earnings seen around $750 million, that suggests EBIT alone comes in at $850-$900 million and does not yet include the D&A part of the EBITDA definition, as the $1.9 billion net debt load seemed very manageable. Yet that is the case until sales will undoubtedly take a huge hit, as I would not be shocked to see >50% revenue declines, making it impossible for the firm to maintain profitability. I have to stress that the company has not made any more public statements on the current operations, yet this seems quite realistically if you ask me.

So we have two worries and that is the amount of debt, but perhaps more so the fact that about a billion is short-term debt, with cash holdings equal to just 20% of the short-term debt, as the complete fall in earnings capacity and thus cash flow certainly poses a challenge if the company cannot tap credit lines. With regard to this, the company has borrowed $548 million on its credit facility, yet according to the 10-Q filing from the third quarter this requires a maximum leverage ratio of 3.75 times. Depending on the Q4/Q1 results, the outcome of this calculation could swiftly move for the worse, although if the company could manage leverage ratios, it has availability of up to a billion under the current agreements.

Hence, if the crisis could more or less end this summer and travel/spending could rebound over the summer, Capri will be able to make leverage ratios, yet this is highly certain by all means as a more prolonged period of shutdown would likely bankrupt the company. The only positive is that there are weaker companies out there and other sectors of the economy could be hit hard, although it seems hard to see how a luxury company should benefit in such an environment, let alone be eligible for some sort of rescue action/bailout.

All Problems Originate From Italy

In October 2018, Michael Kors acquired Versace at more than $2 billion, creating a portfolio with its namesake brand, Jimmy Choo and of course Versace. That was a very high multiple for a business with little over $800 million in revenues and EBITDA of just $68 million. Following the deal, Capri operated with about $2.5 billion in net debt. Even as the company has been deleveraging towards $1.9 billion, it is this deal and the incurred debt which is the main source of trouble now.

On top of the modest deleveraging (remember that we are 18 months further in time and the company has only spent a small part of its earnings power to deleverage), it is exactly this deal which is causing the issues. Not only will Versace be hit hard by the issues in Italy, the anticipated turnaround has not happened. After all, Versace is still only reporting sales at a rate of $800 million. These sales are lower than the results published when the company was announced, as Versace is still posting modest losses.

The financial leverage and lack of earnings contribution prevents Capri from deleveraging as the numbers illustrate the extent of the pain. Equity of the company is currently valued at around $1.5 billion, for an enterprise value of around $3.5 billion, or 0.6 times trailing revenues. In this light, this valuation looks modest for what was a very profitable business, as Capri paid 2.5 times sales for Versace which not only was posting losses, it now very much might bankrupt the company.

While that deal looked somewhat reasonable on paper, if the company would execute, the simple reality is that the integration has not gone very well. Furthermore, the former namesake Michael Kors brand has been struggling as well, yet instead of trying to shift this and cut debt in the light of disappointing operating performance, the company resorted in part to share repurchases.

That might have been the right way to go if shares/trading conditions were merely dipping, yet it hurts very badly during this period of turmoil and debt concerns become very real. Furthermore, one would be able to make much more accretive share repurchases today if the balance sheet would allow this, although it is a fair argument that shares would not have fallen that much in such a scenario.

Hence, I am still cautious, although an unexpectedly soft and strong recovery could make this a great buy of course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.