The Chemist's Quality Closed-End Fund Report, February 2020: A Few DxY Senior Loan Funds To Consider

Slim pickings in the top DxYxZ list, but DxY reveals some funds that still have attractive combinations of yield and discount.

Note: This article was released to CEF/ETF income Laboratory members on February 21, 2020.

Chemist's "Quality" Closed-End Fund Report

Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500-plus closed-end funds [CEFs] for further due diligence and investigation.

Based on feedback from members, it seems that a very many number of investors, understandably, place a great emphasis on coverage and return of capital. While I'm not going to rehash the entire ROC argument here (it is suffice to say that the issue is much more complicated than "ROC = bad"), some investors may consider a fund with over 100% coverage to be attractive simply because they know that the distributions are being covered by earnings. Such a fund may be at lower risk of a distribution cut, which can cause devastating impacts to a fund's market price and may even afford to raise its distribution in the future.

What does the "Quality" label indicate? Simply put, it means that the distribution coverage is greater than 100%. However, please note these caveats: Firstly, coverage ratios are calculated using earnings data from CEFConnect. Although there are sometimes discrepancies with CEFConnect's data, this allows us to automate the calculation process for the entire universe, and we consider it to be sufficient for a preliminary screen anyway. Before buying or selling any fund, it is recommended to independently verify the coverage ratios from the individual fund annual/semi-annual reports themselves. Secondly, having a coverage ratio >100% does not guarantee that the fund's distribution is secure. Many funds reduce their distributions periodically in line with market conditions in order to maintain good coverage. Thirdly, a coverage cut-off ratio of 100% is, ultimately, an arbitrary number. A fund with 99.9% coverage will be excluded from the rankings, whereas funds with 100.1% coverage will be considered, even though only a sliver of coverage separates the two.

The coverage ratio is calculated by dividing the earnings/share number provided by CEFConnect on the "distributions" tab by the distribution/share. CEFdata also provides earning coverage numbers as well.

I hope that these rankings of quality CEFs will provide fertile ground for further exploration.

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

Data were taken from the close of February 20, 2020.

1. Top 10 widest Quality discounts

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest discounts and coverage >100%. Yields, z-scores, and leverage are shown for comparison.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z Lev BE Cov (NUO) Single-state Munis -10.36% 3.37% 0.2 35% 1.07% 101% (BFZ) California Munis -10.25% 3.25% 2.2 39% 1.06% 109% (NJV) Single-state Munis -10.15% 3.23% 0.9 7% 0.94% 109% (MPA) Single-state Munis -10.11% 3.79% 2.1 39% 0.99% 111% (NXJ) Single-state Munis -9.80% 4.13% 2.5 37% 0.99% 102% (NUM) Single-state Munis -9.72% 3.72% 1.7 37% 1.02% 101% (MUC) California Munis -9.51% 3.64% 1.7 39% 0.93% 108% (NMY) Single-state Munis -9.51% 3.81% 2.4 37% 1.05% 106% (NKG) Single-state Munis -9.36% 3.45% 2.5 36% 1.09% 107% (NQP) Single-state Munis -9.28% 4.19% 1.6 38% 1.02% 100%

2. Top 10 best Quality z-scores

CEFs with the best (most negative) z-scores are potential buy candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields, and leverage are shown for comparison. Only funds with coverage >100% are considered.

CEF Category Z P/D Yield Lev BE Cov (PMX) National Munis -1.8 6.62% 4.47% 44% 1.19% 109% (JHY) High Yield -1.8 -0.59% 1.99% 28% 1.13% 229% (NCB) California Munis -1.7 -3.97% 2.98% 9% 0.76% 122% (PNF) New York Munis -1.5 8.09% 3.76% 44% 1.30% 108% (PZC) California Munis -1.4 7.35% 4.07% 56% 1.25% 101% (BKK) National Munis -1.3 -1.10% 0.83% 3% 0.59% 315% (NUW) National Munis -1.2 -3.72% 2.85% 7% 0.65% 114% (BBF) National Munis -1.0 -3.81% 4.35% 38% 1.17% 110% (BSL) Senior Loans -0.9 -1.89% 7.44% 34% 1.77% 112% (PMF) National Munis -0.7 10.33% 4.30% 45% 1.23% 101%

3. Top 20 highest Quality yields

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 20 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount, and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, and [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount, and z-score data for consideration). Only funds with coverage >100% are considered. To make the charts more manageable, I've split the funds into two groups of 10.

CEF Category Yield P/D Z Lev BE Cov (BGH) High Yield 9.37% -1.61% 1.4 30% 2.02% 111% (IVH) High Yield 8.52% -6.59% 2.4 31% 1.56% 102% (BGB) Senior Loans 8.48% -3.77% 1.8 38% 2.18% 109% (BGX) Senior Loans 8.42% 2.40% 1.8 39% 2.04% 105% (ARDC) Senior Loans 8.16% -7.70% 2.7 30% 2.03% 111% (PDI) Multisector Income 8.02% 20.01% 0.7 40% 1.89% 105% (TEI) Emerging Market Income 7.99% -6.21% 1.4 0% 1.14% 102% (TSLF) Senior Loans 7.90% -8.47% 2.3 28% 1.85% 110% (AIF) High Yield 7.59% -6.24% 3.5 34% 2.25% 106% (AFT) Senior Loans 7.47% -8.35% 2.7 35% 2.26% 109% (HNW) High Yield 7.47% -7.42% 1.6 31% 1.47% 103% (BSL) Senior Loans 7.44% -1.89% -0.9 34% 1.77% 112% (NSL) Senior Loans 7.33% -7.80% 2.2 38% 1.42% 101% (JSD) Senior Loans 7.11% -6.60% 1.5 39% 1.46% 105% (HYI) High Yield 6.96% -2.38% 2.7 0% 0.88% 101% (DCF) Multisector Income 6.80% 2.49% 1.3 30% 1.47% 108% (ETG) Global Equity 6.47% -1.61% 1.6 22% 1.22% 127% (FPF) Preferreds 6.46% -2.30% 0.6 30% 1.33% 103% (BWG) Global Income 6.23% -7.69% 3.7 33% 1.35% 101% (JPI) Preferreds 6.20% 0.21% 1.3 31% 1.29% 102%

4. Top 10 best combination of Quality yield and discount

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount. However, I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "DxY" metric, the better. Only funds with >100% coverage are considered.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z D x Y Lev BE Cov (TSLF) Senior Loans -8.47% 7.90% 2.3 -0.7 28% 1.85% 110% (ARDC) Senior Loans -7.70% 8.16% 2.7 -0.6 30% 2.03% 111% (AFT) Senior Loans -8.35% 7.47% 2.7 -0.6 35% 2.26% 109% (NSL) Senior Loans -7.80% 7.33% 2.2 -0.6 38% 1.42% 101% (IVH) High Yield -6.59% 8.52% 2.4 -0.6 31% 1.56% 102% (HNW) High Yield -7.42% 7.47% 1.6 -0.6 31% 1.47% 103% (TEI) Emerging Market Income -6.21% 7.99% 1.4 -0.5 0% 1.14% 102% (BWG) Global Income -7.69% 6.23% 3.7 -0.5 33% 1.35% 101% (AIF) High Yield -6.24% 7.59% 3.5 -0.5 34% 2.25% 106% (JSD) Senior Loans -6.60% 7.11% 1.5 -0.5 39% 1.46% 105%

5. Top 10 best combination of Quality yield, discount, and z-score

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount, and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount, and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "DxYxZ" metric, the better. Only funds with >100% coverage are considered.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z D x Y x Z Lev BE Cov (NCB) California Munis -3.97% 2.98% -1.7 0.2 9% 0.76% 122% (BBF) National Munis -3.81% 4.35% -1.0 0.2 38% 1.17% 110% (NUW) National Munis -3.72% 2.85% -1.2 0.1 7% 0.65% 114% (BSL) Senior Loans -1.89% 7.44% -0.9 0.1 34% 1.77% 112% (NYV) New York Munis -9.23% 2.84% -0.1 0.0 0% 0.75% 111% (DSM) National Munis -2.69% 4.40% -0.3 0.0 34% 0.82% 105% (JHY) High Yield -0.59% 1.99% -1.8 0.0 28% 1.13% 229% (BKK) National Munis -1.10% 0.83% -1.3 0.0 3% 0.59% 315% (KSM) National Munis -5.96% 4.20% 0.0 0.0 40% 1.12% 104% (BFO) Single-state Munis -0.51% 0.25% 1.1 0.0 0% 0.63% 1086%

Commentary

Closed-end funds are getting expensive! There are slim pickings in this month's Quality D x Y x Z list, being filled mostly with muni funds. Three of those are term funds due to terminate in 2020: JHY, BKK or BFO, which explains their apparently massive coverages; during the final year, distributions ramp down as expiring bonds are replaced with low-yielding cash alternatives, and/or in an effort to meet the target NAV.

Instead, take a look at the D x Y list for funds that still have potentially attractive combinations of yield and discount. In that top 10 list, we already own Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC), a "dynamic" bond fund that can invest across the credit spectrum (including CLOs), in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio. ARDC yields 8.16% with a discount of -7.70% and 111% coverage. However, the z-score is high at +2.7 which suggests that it is relatively overvalued compared to its recent history. The distribution history for ARDC shows that it is relatively stable, having decreased its distribution by only -8% since inception in 2013.

Data by YCharts

Besides ARDC, there are four other senior loan funds in the "Quality" D x Y top list: TSLF, AFT, NSL, and JSD. I wanted to compare their NAV performances across various time frames to see whether any of these stand out.

Over the last 1-year, the best-performing fund was AFT at a +8.20% return followed closely by ARDC (+8.12%).

Over 3 years, ARDC is best at +19.44%.

Across 5 years, ARDC is again the leader at +34.96%. Note that this graph does encompass the 2016 correction, where we see that ARDC had the worst drawdown. So ARDC should be considered as a higher risk/reward holding compared especially to offerings such as Nuveen's NSL and JSD which are more of the "vanilla" type of senior loan funds.

In my opinion, with rates headed down again, senior loan funds could be a potential contrarian play. Because senior loans are floating rate, these funds could also add interest rate protection to your portfolio as they have nearly zero duration.

Data by YCharts

The aforementioned senior loan funds have strong distribution coverages and are still trading at ca. -8% discounts, which provides some margin of safety in terms of both income and valuation. With CEF discounts being so tight across the board currently, funds that still possess this attractive combination of yield, discount and coverage could be worth your while to investigate for further due diligence.

Note that all of these funds have positive z-scores (indeed, this is true for the entire top 10 D x Y list!), meaning they are trading at a narrower discount than their 1-year averages. This might suggest that a dollar-cost averaging strategy, in order to take advantage of potentially better entry opportunities in the future, could also be prudent.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.