Netflix: Glocal And Original

Overview

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) continues to impress despite rising competition from the likes of Disney/Hulu (DIS) and Amazon (AMZN). Revenue grew by ~27% YoY to $20 billion at the end of 2019 while profitability has also improved. In the last few years, Netflix has been investing significantly to produce high-quality original content to strengthen its competitiveness. This strategy has been successful, given the 24 nominations its original films have received in the 2020 Academy Awards. In FY 2020, we expect the combination between continuing focus on high-quality original content and “glocal” expansion to be the catalyst that drives subscribers growth and margin expansion. The stock is recently down ~25% from the 52-week high due to broader market sell-offs triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, which actually benefits the stock due to expected increase in indoor time and instead serves as a good entry point.

Catalyst: High Quality Originals and “Glocal” Expansion

In the last few years, Netflix has been investing close to $9 billion to shift its focus away from licensing to producing its own high-quality original content. The strategy has been successful in strengthening Netflix's competitiveness against the likes of Disney and Amazon. Netflix’s original films received 24 nominations in the 2020 Academy Awards, which was the most nomination received by any major studio in 2020. The strategy is also commercially successful. Despite the significant investment, the company finished FY 2019 with ~160 bps expansion in net profit margin and 27.6% YoY revenue growth. Moreover, improving cash flow outlook also provides a clear line of sight to a positive cash flow profile in the next few years. The ~8% YoY growth in cash burn rate in 2019 is, in fact, the lowest ever in its operating history. At the same time, Netflix's overall consumer base has responded positively to what the company has done. Various popular SVOD platform reviews we found on the internet generally rate Netflix as the best option. In December 2019, CNET (2.53 million YouTube channel subscribers) ranked Netflix number 1 in its top 5 SVOD platforms of the year. Netflix is also the Editor’s Choice and the highest-rated service in PCMag’s 2020 streaming services review.

At the moment, the US and Canada markets are both Netflix’s core market where it generates just over half of its revenue in 2019, though subscribers growth has slowed down in recent times. The international markets, on the other hand, are the future of Netflix business. Aside from making up over 30% of Netflix’s business, Asia Pacific and EMEA have been Netflix’s fastest-growing markets to-date with ~55% and ~37% revenue growth in 2019. Beyond 2020, we predict Asia Pacific and EMEA to make up 50% of the business as Netflix continues to expand internationally with its “glocal” approach. With the glocal approach, Netflix works with award-winning foreign directors to produce high-quality and proven original content. Its streaming platform then acts as a discovery and recommendation platform that allows its global viewers to find these content. In recent times, Netflix’s original foreign series and movies, such as Naked Director from Japan and Kingdom from South Korea, have received strong ratings (7.9/10 and 8.2/10 ratings in IMDB) and increasingly become global hits. Furthermore, South Korean's The Parasites' Best Picture win in Oscar 2020 is a signal that foreign movies are progressively accepted by the mainstream audiences. In our view, the fact that there are a lot of overlooked and underrated quality foreign films is one of the key motivations for the glocal strategy. There is little surprise that an original Spanish crime drama series (La Casa De Papel) could become a popular title in the Netflix's top ten list of more than 70 countries.

Another key part of the glocal approach is increasing accessibility of Netflix's platform in mobile-dominated and price-conscious emerging markets such as India and Southeast Asia. Recently, the company launched a mobile-only subscription plan in those regions at a lower price point than its other plans. The good thing, however, is that Netflix will keep its premium brand positioning. To put it in perspective, Netflix's mobile-only $3/month plan in India is still more expensive than Amazon's and Hotstar's ~$14.5/year plan. Given the lower ARPU but premium positioning, we think that Netflix has a more sustainable approach to boost its international growth.

In the long run, the commitment to producing award-winning originals in International markets will serve as a business strategy to both establish stronger entrance barriers and quality-driven brand identity. In India alone, Netflix spent ~$420 million to produce original content last year while its local competitors, Hotstar (owned by Disney), only spent $17 million. Given its diverse global viewers, Netflix's high investment in originals is meant to standardize the quality of its unique content and to maintain its monopoly of the premium end of the market. The brand identity will then attract global viewers who are likely to subscribe as soon as they discover the premium content they can not find elsewhere.

Risk

Currently, the International markets already make up more than 50% of the business while being less profitable than their domestic/US counterpart. Its international contribution margin is roughly ~15% while its domestic one is ~36%. In that sense, Netflix’s aggressive expansion into the lower ARPU markets can put more pressure on its international contribution profitability even more. At the same time, Netflix may potentially consider raising its domestic subscription price to support its international margin. Over the last few years, Netflix has, in fact, increased its domestic subscription prices a few times despite increasing competition. The increase in award-winning content production is also a subtle hint that Netflix is moving further towards the premium side of the price-quality positioning map. Every year since 2017, Netflix’s domestic ARPU has risen significantly faster than any other segment’s due to consecutive price increases. While the impact on revenue growth is quite negligible, the 54% decline in domestic paid net membership additions in 2019 is a red flag.

Domestic Growth Opportunity in Linear vs Non-linear Viewing Competition

The weakening domestic subscriber growth means that Netflix needs to consider becoming less dependent on the price increase to sustain its profitability. Nonetheless, the overall domestic SVOD (Subscriber Video on Demand) adoption trend is in Netflix's favor.

While the increasing competition is a major risk factor for Netflix, the data from Ampere Analysis and RM show that US consumers increasingly view the existing SVOD platforms as complements than substitutes. In 2015, an average US household was paying for only 1 to 2 SVOD platforms. This figure is expected to increase to 3 to 4 platforms in the next five years.

Moreover, another study also tells us that looking at the trend of SVOD adoptions (non-linear video viewing) in relative to pay-TV service (linear video viewing) adoptions is much more relevant when discussing the overall competitive landscape.

(source: LRG research)

The LRG research indicates that while 87% of homes had pay-TV service in 2009, the number dropped to only 75% as of 2019. It becomes quite clear that pay-TV service providers are losing a lot of subscribers to the SVOD players. More importantly, 26% of US households that still have not adopted SVOD services as of 2019 represents an untapped opportunity for SVOD players. As such, Netflix's differentiated positioning and market-leading status may put it in the best position to secure such growth opportunity.

Valuation

Based on its ~12.7 EV/EBITDA, Netflix appears to be a cheaper stock relative to Disney and Amazon while being the fastest-growing one as well. This is not a relevant comparison, however, given SVOD is not the core business of Amazon and Disney.

(NFLX's valuation metrics. source: stockrow)

Therefore, given the lack of pure-play peers, PE/G ratio may serve as a good alternative approach considering the company's predictable revenue and earnings growth track record. Considering the 73.8x P/E and 54.1% YoY earnings growth, Netflix currently trades at ~1.36x PE/G. Since its PE/G multiple is higher than 1x, Netflix trades at a premium relative to its fair value. The solid fundamentals and execution of the growth strategy, however, justify the valuation.

(NFLX's profitability metrics. source: stockrow)

Netflix has been making a major investment in producing and marketing its original content over the last few years. By the end of FY 2019, however, we have learned that this investment has been paying off. Besides a strong ~29% ROE, operating and net profit margins have expanded significantly since 2016. Net profit margin, in particular, increased by over 700 bps. In recent times, the management's execution has also been solid, having beaten its EPS guidance and grown the top-line by ~27% in the last four quarters. Furthermore, the ~54.7% expected earnings growth and forward P/E of 52.55 means Netflix is trading at ~0.96x PE/G, which is a fair valuation from a forward-looking standpoint.

Conclusion

The major catalysts such as high-quality original content and localized international expansion strategy (glocal) will drive revenue growth and margin expansion in 2020. Through its successful investment in original content strategy, Netflix is on the right track to achieve further profitability and cash flow positive in the coming years. The 24 Oscar nominations is a validation of the quality of its original content. Furthermore, the glocal expansion approach will drive sustainable growth in the faster-growing International markets. Netflix grew its revenue by ~27% YoY to end 2019 with $20 billion of revenue while profitability has improved. The strong fundamentals and execution track record further justify its ~1.36x PE/G valuation. The broader market selloff from Coronavirus outbreak in recent times that sent the stock down ~25% from its 52-week high provides a good entry point. The stock is currently trading at a slight discount to its fair value at ~0.96x forward PE/G. Driven by the ongoing catalysts, we expect the stock to trade at a higher forward premium in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NFLX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.