UPRO: Current Bear Teaches How To Leverage Risk Away

I hope investors reflect on the value of avoiding large declines, so that the proper steps can be taken ahead of future market meltdowns.

Had the strategy been implemented before the current drop in equity prices, portfolio losses would have started to stabilize at this point.

Four months ago, I introduced a novel but simple idea to protect a portfolio against sizable losses through the use of leveraged stock ETFs.

Less than four months ago, I published an article proposing a novel strategy: the use of a leveraged ETFs, whether the ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) or the ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ), to limit steep losses in a growth portfolio. Little did I suspect how well-timed the report would have been, considering the stock market's unwind that was to begin only about twelve weeks later.

Now that the S&P 500 (SPY) is well into bear market territory, down -27% from its all-time high reached on February 2019, I can start to assess in real time the efficacy of what I have coined the "bulkhead approach" to investing.

A quick recap

First, let me review once again what UPRO is, and how leveraged ETFs (also referred to by the acronym LETFs) generally work.

UPRO mimics the daily return of the S&P 500 leveraged to a factor of three. If the stock index is up 1% for the day, UPRO should be up 3% (plus or minus a small margin of tracking error, which has been immaterial, as the chart below depicts). On the other hand, if the S&P 500 is down 1% on a given trading day, UPRO would be roughly 3% lower. Over a period longer than one day, UPRO's cumulative return is the compounded daily return of the fund - which, by the way, is subject to the effects of volatility drag like other risky assets.

UPRO's management fee of 0.92% is certainly on the heavy side, but the cost is arguably consistent with the leveraged target (think of an unlevered fund that charges a management fee of 31 bps, then multiply the cost by three). The LETF trades an average volume of 5.4 million shares per day, making the fund highly liquid.

Last time, I proposed the use of stock LETFs as a central piece in the "bulkhead approach". The strategy entails replicating the performance of a stock index by holding a portfolio that is allocated (1) 1/3 to a 3x leveraged stock ETF and (2) 2/3 to cash. The logic is simple: three times the stock index divided by three should be equal the unlevered index.

Mirroring the performance of the stock market by combining LEFT and cash has the not-so-obvious benefit of exposing only one-third of the portfolio to the risk of total loss. This is the "bulkhead effect" at play, an analogy to the partitions within the hull of a ship that can prevent the vessel from sinking by containing leakage to one single compartment.

This strategy should allow a portfolio to participate in the upside of the stock market one-for-one, while protecting the downside against losses beyond a certain level (for instance, during a recession or severe flash crash).

2020 market crash: a case study

Here's a sample portfolio that would benefit from the bulkhead effect described above:

$100,000 hypothetical investment that is allocated 33.3% to UPRO and 66.7% to a cash-like fund like the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

quarterly rebalance

Had this $100,000 portfolio been created at end of day on December 31, 2019, it would have been worth only $77,508 as of end of trading Monday, March 16. That's certainly not a desirable outcome. However, a pure SPY portfolio of the same size (i.e. the benchmark) would have instead been worth an even lower $74,383. The graphs below illustrate the performance of both hypothetical portfolios in 2020, with the chart on the right zooming in on the March movements alone.

First, I would like to point out that over a period of about ten weeks, between January 1 and March 10, the "UPRO plus cash" and SPY portfolios moved in lockstep. This is an important side observation, since many articles have claimed that "leveraged ETFs are not suited for long-term investing", or that they are "generally designed for daily plays on an index or sector". I presented a different view a while ago, and now observe in real time how LETFs can in fact be used as part of a longer-term strategy -- provided that they are deployed wisely, strategically and conservatively.

But one question remains: why did both portfolios, theoretically designed to produce very similar results, start to perform a bit differently over the past few days (see graph on the right)?

The short answer is that the "bulkhead effect" has started to kick in. As the S&P 500 reaches YTD returns of -26%, the market value of the UPRO position in the 67/33 portfolio has been converging closer to zero. As it does so, the portfolio's losses begin to decelerate, while the long JPST position ensures that the portfolio never loses more than $33,333 of its original value.

Of course, the market losses have not been large enough (yet) for the benefit of the bulkhead effect to be fully realized in the "UPRO plus cash" portfolio. To see what that may look like, I projected hypothetical market returns through the end of the current month to assess how the strategy would fare, in case stocks continue to crater.

Between March 17 and the end of the current month, I assume that the S&P 500 would swing back and forth on its way down, alternating daily losses of -9.0% and gains of +3.5%. My parameters may seem a bit random at first glance. But I chose this return stream to illustrate what a 50% YTD loss in the S&P 500 might look like -- a terrifying outlook that many would now admit to be plausible.

Should the markets behave as described above over the next 11 trading days, the SPY portfolio would be worth roughly $50,000 by March 31. The "UPRO plus cash" portfolio, on the other hand, would dip to about $69,000, just in time for the second quarter rebalance. At this point, each share of UPRO would be worth a mere $5.87, down from $80.36 on February 19. Subsequent drops in the LETF's market price would have only minimal impact on the total value of the portfolio, which in this case would have nearly 100% of its assets allocated to JPST.

See graphs below with the projections described above, remembering that the right chart zooms in on the month of March alone.

Risks and other considerations

A few important observations are worth making at this point.

First, "UPRO plus cash" seems like a reasonable approach to protecting a portfolio against very sizable losses of 20% of more intra-quarter. However, it can also cap the portfolio's upside substantially in the case of a sharp, V-shaped recovery. See graph below.

Allow me to flip my March projections above and assume that the S&P 500 heads higher over the next 11 trading days, alternating daily gains of +9.0% and losses of -3.5% (I merely flipped the signs of my original daily return assumption). In this more bullish scenario, the market value of UPRO will have been too small today to allow the portfolio to recover as strongly as the S&P 500. The performance of both hypothetical portfolios would eventually match up again, once the rebalance was done.

Second, "UPRO plus cash" can produce results that differ greatly from expectations if left unchecked for long. The example below is a simulation of how the strategy (portfolio 1), without any rebalance whatsoever, would have performed between mid-2008 and the end of 2012 -- since UPRO did not exist until mid-2009, I used ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) as a proxy to illustrate the idea. Portfolio 2 in red below is the S&P 500.

Notice that, because the LETF would have lost so much of its value by early 2009, the portfolio would not have benefited as much from the subsequent rebound in equities. Capping the downside certainly has its benefits, but not participating much in the upside can be highly damaging to a growth portfolio.

Lastly, simply jumping in now and assembling a "UPRO plus cash" portfolio does not guarantee that its losses will begin to slow down immediately, as per the 2020 YTD example. Instead, such portfolio would decline in lockstep with the benchmark for the next 20% to 25% drop in the S&P 500, and be protected against further losses that exceed about 33% below current levels.

Key takeaway

I'll admit that using the "bulkhead approach" now, in the middle of the market unwind, may have limited benefits -- or not, if the COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc for much longer. At the very least, I hope investors reflect on the value of protecting their portfolios against sizable losses, whether through the use of LETFs or not, so that the proper steps can be taken ahead of future market meltdowns.

