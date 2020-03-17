EQT Corp. Surges As The Bearish Natural Gas Thesis Is Dead

This is only the start of the move, as the market is still digesting the ramifications and longer-term impact of much lower than anticipated crude oil prices.

The aftermath of these events is already playing out, with dry natural gas prices up 9.4% last week, $WTIC crude oil prices down 23.1%, and natural gas equities surging higher.

The recent collapse of oil prices will further impair a liquids production decline, which was well underway.

The primary bearish thesis on dry natural gas prices was that never-ending associated gas production growth would forever impair prices.

I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called "considerable period" on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy..." - Stanley Druckenmiller "Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know how much more about a company if one buys earnings."- Walter Schloss "A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017) "Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."- Sir John Templeton "Life and investing are long ballgames."- Julian Robertson

Introduction

Wow. What a past two weeks. Four of the past six trading days have seen historic moves in the SPDR S&P 500 Index (SPY), as shown below.

(Source: Wikipedia)

In the middle of this stretch of historic market volatility, which is not hyperbole as shown by the $VIX below, something interesting has started to happen.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Specifically, we have started to see significant outperformance from the beneficiaries of some of the recent developments.

More specifically, natural gas equities, one of the most downtrodden, beleaguered sectors of the entire stock market, a contrarian trade even for contrarian investors, have sprung to life.

For perspective, EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT), the largest dry natural gas producer in the United States gained 49.1% last week, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF lost 9.5%.

What prompted this enormous price divergence?

From my view, it is the combination of two events. Specifically, natural gas production was already declining, and secondly, the Russia/Saudi oil price war, which sent $WTIC oil prices by 23.1% last week, has combined with the spread of COVID-19, to effectively impair oil prices for the foreseeable future, simultaneously, putting the nail in the coffin of the primary bearish thesis on dry natural gas prices.

Investment Thesis

Already declining lower-48 dry natural gas production was supplemented by the Russia/Saudi oil price war, and the spread of COVID-19, to change the secular view on natural gas prices from a bearish to bullish view. With oil prices anywhere below $50 WTIC, liquids production growth, and therefore, associated gas production growth is challenged.

EQT Corp. Shares Surge Higher

Last week, EQT Corp. (EQT) shares gained 49.1%, significantly outperforming SPY, which declined 9.5% for the week.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

From a bigger picture view, the phoenix-style renaissance of EQT shares is barely noticeable on a long-term price chart.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The move up last week is still noticeable; however, you get the point from the longer-term view that the leading natural gas producers have suffered a miserable run of longer-term performance.

In fact, if you look at the stock prices charts of the top-40 independent U.S. producers, particularly the largest producers, the carnage is almost unbelievable.

For reference, here is the top-40 list of independent natural gas producers.

(Source: Natural Gas Supply Association)

Just looking at the top-ten Q3 2019 producers and their respective stock price performances dating from January 1st, 2016, the stock price declines are staggering.

EQT Corp. - Decline of 66.4%

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) - Decline of 47.2%

BP (NYSE:BP) - Decline of 23.3%

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) - Gain of 10.5%

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) - Decline of 94.7%

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) - Decline of 95.8%

Ascent Resources (private company) - Private

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) - Decline of 72.3%

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) - Decline of 88.2%

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) - Gain of 13.8%

With the exception of Cabot and CNX Resources, these leading natural gas producers have seen their share prices collapse since January 1st of 2016. By the way, these calculations of performance are from today, March 17th, 2019, from stock prices at approximately 9:45 AM EST.

Why have these stocks collectively performed so miserably?

Natural Gas Prices Have Been Anemic

A big part of the answer is that dry natural gas prices have been anemic, as the long-term chart below shows.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

However, last week, as almost everything was in decline, dry natural gas prices rose 9.4%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) rose 10.7%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

What prompted this surge?

Two things have caused this price surge in natural gas shares, in my opinion. First, crowded trades are unwinding, and there was a crowded short interest in natural gas equities, and these equities benefited from a reduction in long/short managers gross exposure.

Secondly, crude oil prices declined aggressively last week, as the spread of COVID-19 and the Russia/Saudi oil war both combined to torpedo oil prices. For the week, $WTIC oil prices declined 23.1%, and the United States Oil Fund (USO) declined 20.3%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Declining oil prices are particularly bullish for dry natural gas prices, because roughly 35% of dry gas production in the U.S. comes from associated gas production.

Lower-48 Dry Gas Production And Liquids Production Was Already In Decline

Adding to the narrative, even before the widespread outbreak of COVID-19, and the Russia/Saudi oil war, production of dry natural gas and liquids was already in decline.

This can be seen from the EIA's Drilling Productivity March 2020 Report, which my colleague Lothar Grall has eloquently distilled into the two graphs presented below.

(Source: Lothar Grall, The Contrarian)

Keep in mind, this data is from the EIA's Drilling Productivity Report from March of 2020, and production was already in decline for dry natural gas and rolling over for liquids before COVID-19 became a full blown pandemic, and Russia and Saudi Arabia got into a full scale oil war.

Closing Thoughts - COVID-19 And The Russia/Saudi Arabia Price War Ignited A Fire That Was Ready To Burn

Dry natural gas prices have been in a roughly 14-year bear market, and Wall Street sell-side firms like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have remained bearish on dry natural gas prices, primarily because they believed that oil production growth, and the resulting associated gas production growth, would keep a permanent lid on dry natural gas prices.

The decline in rig counts, completion crews, and frac spreads already challenged that narrative, as Lothar's graphs show above.

(Source: Natural Gas Intelligence)

Simply put, lower-48 dry gas production, and liquids production were already rolling over, as they were responding to the normal roughly 6-month lag to the decline in rig counts shown above.

Now, the plunge in oil prices is going to cause liquids production to take a dramatic dive lower, when it was already declining, with firms like Exxon Mobil, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV), formerly EnCana, all dramatically slashing their oil-focused capital expenditures.

This is sending natural gas prices higher across the futures curve, with the 2021 price strip rising from roughly $2.20 to $2.40, according to the CME Group.

(Source: CME Group)

This rise in long-term strip prices, which is just beginning, in my opinion, as the market digests the recent crash in crude oil prices, and its ramifications, is incredibly bullish for the leading dry natural gas producers, and this is the primary reason that EQT Corp., the largest dry natural gas producer in the United States, saw its shares rise 49.1% last week, during a week of broader market turmoil.

Bigger picture, I think it's only a matter of time until a historic capital rotation from growth-to-value takes place, led by a rotation from the most loved and in-favor sector today, technology, to the least loved, and most out-of-favor sector today, which is of course, the energy sector.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With this investment backdrop, the hidden historic opportunity, the proverbial forthcoming golden age of active investing, lies in cast-aside, out-of-favor, non-correlated equities - including energy equities, which are historically loathed. More specifically, from my vantage point, there's a generational opportunity in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers. Several of these were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet they have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of three times or more. These producers have collectively lowered their breakeven profitability levels dramatically vs. their peer group from a decade ago. As a result net income and, more important, free cash flows, should surge at higher natural gas prices - particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQT, AR, BP, CHK, CNX, COG, OVV, OXY, RRC, SWN, UNG, XOM, AND SHORT SPY IN A LONG SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.