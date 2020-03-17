United Technologies Spin-Off Of Otis Elevators Is One To Watch

The industry is not very attractive, but a good price for Otis would be anything below $40 per share once it trades.

My interest in the Magic Formula prompted me to look into Raytheon (RTN) that is set to merge with United Technologies (UTX) which wants to spin-off its elevator division. The spin-off is planned for tomorrow, March 18. As spin-off situations are always interesting, I would like to take a look at this soon-to-be standalone company and take a shot at a reasonable valuation for it.

This division’s brand, Otis, must be a familiar name to most people who frequently use escalators or elevators. It is certainly one of the big global brands in that mechanical/engineering niche.

Aside from Otis, which is part of United Technologies, there are three other major OEMs: Thyssenkrupp (German, part of Thyssenkrupp), Schindler (OTCPK:SHLAF) (Swiss) and KONE (OTCPK:KNYJF) (Finnish). I think that among these, Schindler offers the best value. Otis can offer even better value at $40 if its UTX owners don't care enough about it.

It is also an interesting view on UTX' sum of the parts as share price of $90 suggests $70 for Carrier and the main business (because UTX shareholders receive 0.5 Otis shares per UTX share).

Industry dynamics

The elevator & escalator companies operate through two segments: service (or maintenance, repairs) and new installation/new equipment, also referred to as NI or NE. The service segments are biggest in developed markets which have a high installed base. Certain emerging markets, such as China, are growing fast. In fact, China accounts for 43% of NI globally according to Thyssen Krupp but KONE has a different way of calculating market size and sees China account for 63%. The difference could relate in part to including modernization in new equipment sales on the part of Thyssen.

Either way, it is clear that China is a major factor in the new equipment market and that this growth continues as China urbanizes. Maintenance, repairs and the like are much more spread out, geographically, and this market is big in EMEA, which has a much larger installed base of elevators than the US because Europe is more densely populated. This also explains why three of the big four OEMs are European.

As with equipment, service market estimates differ by manufacturer, but consensus is that EMEA is the most valuable market. KONE has made a nice overview which is shown.

In company revenue terms, the service and NE segments are of roughly similar size for most companies, but the vast majority of profits are generated by the service segments. Otis says that service profit is 2.5x equipment profit over the product’s life cycle. Elevator companies are keen to convert a newbuilt sale into a service contract and they call this the conversion rate. The conversion rate is typically over 90% in developed markets, but lags in China which has a very active market for third party maintenance. In the service area, the major OEMs have a relatively small market share in China.

To some investors, it feels logical to look at the overall margin of the four OEMs in this space and decide that the one with the best margins/returns on capital is the best operator and the one with the most revenue the one with the highest market share. I believe that operators that have a high share of NI have the best prospects for profitable growth. Part of this is that installations outside China are most valuable as they have a higher conversion rate.

One of Otis' competitors, ThyssenKrupp, has recently reached an agreement to sell its elevator business to a private equity buyer. In the run-up to the sale, the company disclosed a lot of interesting information about the company, which is why I can include it in some analysis, but not in any valuation discussions.

Market size/share

In Otis’s own analysis, the company was a runner-up with regards to new equipment bookings in units in 2018. In 2019 that gap must have widened as KONE has seen a healthy increase in the value of orders while Otis faced a small decline. KONE does not distinguish between modernization and new equipment orders but my estimate (based on 2019 modernization/NI split) says that the order intake for new equipment was $7.3bn in 2019. This compares to just $6bn for Otis in the same year.

Market shares according to ThyssenKrupp are shown in the figure below.

The chart above may be distorted by service revenue, an area in which Otis is very strong. Service revenues are not a fair representation of market share in my view as new equipment sales are probably more relevant for making forward projections. The table below shows how much of the company’s sales consist of new equipment. KONE is a leader in this field and Otis is lagging. Schindler’s figures are unknown, but I conservatively estimated equipment sales to be at the same relative level as Otis.

Source: author’s own estimates for Schindler, company data for the others.

My own analysis of the dollar figures of the companies’ equipment business is shown in the chart below. Three out of the big four companies publish their new equipment sales, Schindler relies on conservative estimates.

It looks like KONE is doing really well, based on this chart. This is also reflected in its book-to bill of 1.2. It is tricky though, to compare book to bill ratios of companies, as only KONE and Otis distinguish between NE and Services.

Schindler also seems to be doing very well. Over the past two years, they have grown sales by 5% annually, only to be beaten by KONE, which did 7%. ThyssenKrupp is lagging with 2% growth, while Otis is at 3%. The figures by Schindler would suggest in my view that their equipment share is larger than that of Otis. That is because equipment sales drive growth in both ways: equipment itself and conversion to service contracts.

Most manufacturers are vague and inexplicit about their market shares in each region but KONE publishes its market position to investors.

In broad strokes, KONE's table aligns with the stories told by other companies. More importantly, it should tell us that KONE relies more on China than other major manufacturers. The only manufacturer that provides a sales number for new equipment in Asia-Pacific is Otis. KONE says that the typical major OEM has a 80/20 sales split between equipment and Services in Asia-Pacific. I assume that this is true for KONE as well.

2019 figures. Source: author’s own estimates and calculations.

The fact that KONE's 1# position can be explained by its high market share in Asia is disappointing for two reasons. First, because the Asian market is cooling fast and very China-heavy. This puts an overly large reliance on one market that has been in an unprecedented boom over the past 15 years that cannot last long-term as population growth and urbanization are finite in China. The second reason is that China has low conversion rates, which logically should be compensated for by better margins on equipment for which there is no evidence as KONE seems to be making a rather average EBIT margin on its sales.

I tried to calculate the segment EBIT margins of the companies. Otis is the only one to publish EBIT figures by division and the other companies rely on estimates I made based on the EBIT of the company, Otis’ EBIT segment split, and corporate costs which were allocated pro-rata. My base assumption was that equipment EBIT margins are more or less similar across companies while differences emerge in Services. This is likely wrong, but there are too many variables and small margin assumptions in equipment can cause big swings in EBIT levels.

Source: author’s own estimates. Otis’ figures are adjusted for corporate expenses.

The table above compares adjusted EBIT because two companies are part of a bigger industrial firm and otherwise don’t have comparable reported EBIT figures to rely on. But if we look past that issue, it seems as if KONE and Otis enjoy the highest margins per segment, while Schindler and Thyssen are in a different league. If we look at the total picture, Otis is the winner, but that is purely due to its large equipment share. I think there can be upside in Schindler as my estimates for its equipment division are conservative. If Schindler’s equipment revenue is not a conservative 43% but 50%, its comparable Services EBIT margin jumps to 17%.

Valuation

The primary goal here is to find out the approximate relative value of Otis. Secondary goals are to find out which other stock is relatively cheap and whether the sector is too expensive.

It is my belief that the service segments should have similar (implied) multiples. The NE segment’s variable differs more by company because this segment feeds growth back to the service segment of the same company. This brings us to the table below which shows the implied equipment EV/EBIT multiple for Schindler and KONE under various service EV/EBIT multiples. Also displayed is Otis, for which we don’t have a price since it hasn’t spun-off yet. I have made scenarios for Otis with share prices of $40, $50 and $60.

I think that it could make sense to assign an EV/EBIT multiple of 12 to the Services divisions. In that case, Schindler’s NE business is worth 27x EBIT, while KONE’s is worth 42x EBIT. This is not as outlandish as it seems because KONE’s equipment division generates all the growth in the company, and a lot of it as well. Schindler’s book-to-bill was 1.08 in 2019 vs 1.23 for KONE (which is equipment only). KONE has had book-to-bill ratios above 1.25 for the 4 years prior to 2019. Maybe Schindler’s book to bill would be 1.1 on an equipment-only basis, but that’s speculative still. The figure for Otis’ equipment book-to-bill is 1.07.

Source: author’s own estimates based on March 16 close prices and hypothetical share prices for Otis’ 436 million diluted shares outstanding. FCF yield uses simplified FCF of operating cash flow minus capital expenditure.

So the implication here is that the higher growth rate of equipment is worth a substantial premium. I am sceptical as it mostly concerns equipment sales in China. I think that Schindler looks attractive as it has a very strong equipment presence in developed markets, second only to Otis.

Returning to Otis, it looks like a relatively attractive buy versus its peers at $40 or less, depending on one’s view on fair EBIT multiples for services. I still think, however that the sector is expensive at P/E ratios of 25 and that FCF yields of 5% are steep in an environment where global growth has ground to a halt, but that again also depends on one’s opinion of the relatively attractiveness of the more stable services segments. A higher premium on Services means a better relative value for Otis especially.

To me, it is clear that Otis should not be trading at a premium EV/EBIT multiple to Schindler, so a price of $50 seems already a lot for Otis. This brings us to the dividend yield. We are in this game for the income, after all. Otis plans to pay a cash dividend of 40% of net income.

Otis' pro-forma net income was $979 million in 2019, 40% of that is $392m, divided among 436 million shares makes 90 cents per share, or a dividend yield of 2.2% if the share price is $40. Schindler pays a yield of 2%, while KONE is at roughly 3.6%.

Current market

The pandemic and expected recession make this environment exceptional and uncertain for these elevator companies. Little is yet known, but datapoints can be found in the 2020 market outlooks by Schindler and KONE at their Q4 results announcements. Because KONE’s outlook was issued back in January, it was quite positive about market growth in 2020 (single digit). Schindler’s outlook, published in mid-February, forecasts a market decline in 2020 vs the very modest growth achieved in 2019. The decline is said to be caused by China.

Logically, Schindler’s stock should outperform its listed peer in this downturn because it has the best net cash position. Schindler has indeed outperformed KONE slightly year to date.

Another thought is that the companies should perform in-line with the Euro STOXX 600 because part of their business is cyclical in nature, especially growth depends on new installations (in China) and that’s where KONE has exposure. However, it seems like both have beaten the index YTD.

Another point is that services segments are more stable than the new equipment business, so the implied service multiples should contract less than the multiples for the more cyclical equipment. Based on that, KONE, which has a large share of new equipment, should underperform if we believe that Services (such as elevator maintenance and repair) are less cyclical compared to the value of services growth provided by new equipment sales.

Conclusion

Otis seems to be an attractive buy versus its peers if it trades close to $40. However, if the price is over $50, Switzerland-based Schindler would probably be a better buy and shareholders of United Technologies who receive Otis’ shares would likely be wise to sell them.

I think that this spin-off is an interesting one to watch as the market is in turmoil. The stock market shows wild swings and maybe UTX shareholders will indiscriminately sell their Otis shares as soon as they receive them.

