STORE Capital: Why I Finally Purchased This Blue-Chip REIT

It is the above reasons that served as my rationale for recently opening a position in STORE Capital.

Between its 5.3% yield, 6-7% AFFO growth potential, and 2.1% annual valuation multiple expansion, STORE Capital is positioned to deliver annual total returns of 13.4-14.4% over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in STORE Capital is the fact that the company is trading at a 19% discount to fair value.

Despite the risks associated with an investment in STORE Capital, the company continues to deliver solid operating results and maintains an investment grade balance sheet with an above-average management team.

Although STORE Capital went public in 2014, the company has established itself as a blue-chip triple net lease REIT during that time.

Image Source: I Prefer Income & I Prefer Income Filter

As a dividend growth investor, one of the sectors with the best blends of immediate income with dividend growth potential is the REIT sector.

But given that there are so many options to choose from within this particular sector and there are numerous sub-industries, it can be difficult to pinpoint specific REITs for further investment consideration.

Using the filter above, I specify for a yield greater than 5%, with dividend growth greater than 5%, and a payout ratio of less than 75%, which I believe offers a desirable combination of yield, growth, and dividend safety.

I was able to narrow down my list of investment considerations from 154 to just 3.

For the sake of this article, I will be revisiting STORE Capital's (STOR) dividend safety/growth potential since I initiated coverage last June, the company's operating fundamentals and risks, as well as the valuation aspect of an investment in STORE Capital at its current price relative to my estimated fair value.

The Dividend Remains Safe And Mid-Single-Digit Growth Potential Remains Intact

Regardless of whether a stock is perceived to be a blue-chip or not, I find that it is always prudent to examine the safety of a stock's dividend, especially when a stock is trading at a yield of two and a half times the S&P 500's yield of 2.15% as is the case with STORE Capital.

In FY 2019, STORE Capital generated $1.99 in AFFO/share against $1.36 in dividends per share paid during that time, for an AFFO payout ratio of 68.3%.

In the current fiscal year, STORE Capital is guiding for $2.05-$2.09 in AFFO/share. While this would represent a 4% growth rate at the midpoint compared to the previous fiscal year, it is important to note that STORE Capital has a history of being conservative in its guidance.

Long-time readers will note that in my initial article on STORE Capital, the company was guiding for midpoint AFFO/share of $1.93 in FY 2019 compared to the $1.99 that it would go on to generate.

Even in using STORE Capital's midpoint guidance of $2.07 in AFFO/share and assuming $1.44 in dividends per share paid out in FY 2020, this would equate to a 69.6% AFFO payout ratio.

Overall, STORE Capital's dividend remains as safe as it was when I last examined the stock.

Given that STORE Capital has delivered a 3-year average AFFO growth rate of nearly 7% according to I Prefer Income and that the company's dividend payout ratio will likely remain about the same over the long term, I believe that a 6% long-term dividend growth rate is realistic.

Solid Operating Fundamentals, Investment-Grade Balance Sheet, And A Proven Management Team

Image Source: STORE Capital Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

STORE Capital reported solid operating results in Q4 2019 and FY 2019 overall.

STORE Capital reported $441.2 million in FFO for FY 2019, which was a 23.4% increased compared to FY 2018.

More importantly, STORE Capital's diluted AFFO/share managed to increase to $1.99 in FY 2019, which was an 8.2% YOY increase compared to FY 2018.

Image Source: STORE Capital Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

STORE Capital's impressive operating results in FY 2019 were driven by a very strong and relatively stable 99.5% occupancy rating, which was only a 10 basis point decline compared to FY 2017 and FY 2018.

As detailed by CEO Chris Volk in STORE Capital's most recent earnings transcript, the company's median new tenant Moody's risk credit rating profile was Baa3 and the overall contracts rated investment grade remained stable at 75% in FY 2019.

The company's weighted average annual lease escalation increased 10 basis points from 1.8% in FY 2018 to 1.9% in FY 2019, which is another encouraging sign for STORE Capital because this will improve one of the company's mechanisms to grow AFFO going forward.

Image Source: STORE Capital Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

STORE Capital also maintained a market-leading dividend protection, with an AFFO payout ratio a bit under 70% during FY 2019.

Besides STORE Capital's lease escalations, another growth mechanism for the company is its ability to reinvest its excess cash flows after it pays its dividend.

The remaining ~30% of cash flows can be reinvested at a 7-8% cap rate, which is enough to generate 2.1-2.4% annual AFFO growth on top of the 2.8% annual AFFO growth at a 1.8% annual lease escalation.

These two growth mechanisms produce gross internal growth in excess of 5%, which by itself is impressive, though that isn't where it ends with STORE Capital as evidenced by its investment grade balance sheet.

Image Source: STORE Capital Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

STORE Capital maintains investment grade Baa2/BBB credit ratings from Moody's, S&P, and Fitch on stable outlooks.

STORE Capital's unencumbered assets to unsecured debt ratio of 4.3 is considerably stronger than its investment grade REIT peer average of ~3.

STORE Capital's debt service coverage of 7.0 is once again much stronger than the investment grade REIT peer average of ~5.

When I take into consideration that the company maintains a stable occupancy rate, a significant majority of STORE Capital's contracts are investment grade, and that the company boasts impressive debt ratios, STORE Capital's investment grade credit ratings from the major agencies aren't all that surprising.

Image Source: STORE Capital Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

Yet another strength of STORE Capital over its investment grade REIT peers is that the company enjoys the largest gross cap rate spread over the cost of debt (7.8% cap rate against a 4.1% borrowing cost), which is as a result of its ability to leverage its investment grade credit rating in a low interest rate environment, as well as management's discretion to select the highest return investment opportunities.

Image Source: STORE Capital Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

STORE Capital maintains a very strong investment pipeline in excess of $12 billion going into 2020 to complete future acquisitions and drive AFFO growth, which is also reasonably well diversified across dozens of industries.

As illustrated above, STORE Capital has had no difficulty in finding lucrative investment opportunities in part because of its investment grade balance sheet.

The company completed nearly $1.7 billion in acquisitions in FY 2019 at a near 8% average cap rate, which is encouraging because as time goes on, STORE Capital will need to continue to increase its acquisitions completed in order to continue to support the incredible AFFO growth that it has produced since going public.

STORE Capital's industry leading AFFO payout ratio, company friendly lease escalations, investment grade balance sheet, and large investment pipeline lead me to believe that the company is well positioned to deliver 6-7% AFFO growth in the years ahead.

Image Source: STORE Capital Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

Another distinctive strength of STORE Capital is that the company's upcoming lease expirations are more defensive compared to peers such as Realty Income (O).

Whereas most of STORE Capital's peers will have to contend with 15%+ of lease expirations in the next 5 years, STORE Capital's lease expirations are far less, which theoretically makes it easier for the company to renew its leases at more favorable terms and insulates the company from downside risk in the event that a portion of those leases are unable to be renewed at favorable terms or renewed at all.

Image Source: STORE Capital Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

The final reason for my optimism toward STORE Capital is the fact that the company is led by an executive management team with unparalleled experience, which is headed up by President, CEO, and Director Chris Volk.

Mr. Volk possesses over 30 years of industry experience and previously served as the co-founder, CEO and Director of Spirit Finance Corporation, as well as the President and Director of FFCA.

Not only does Mr. Volk possess decades of relevant experience, but every member of STORE Capital's executive management team possesses at least two decades of experience that is relevant to their current position with the company.

When I factor in the stable operating fundamentals of STORE Capital, its investment grade balance sheet, and proven management team, I believe the company is capable of being a great long-term investment if acquired at the right price.

Risks To Consider:

Although STORE Capital has established itself as a blue-chip in the short amount of time that it has been a publicly traded company, that doesn't mean the company doesn't face its share of risks that potential and current investors need to be aware of and occasionally monitor.

The first key risk facing STORE Capital is that as a triple net lease REIT, STORE Capital's success is largely dependent upon the success of its tenants (page 13 of STORE Capital's most recent 10-K).

As is the case with most businesses, an immediate risk to STORE Capital is that of the threat that COVID-19 poses to the company's tenants and indirectly to STORE Capital.

Because STORE Capital has exposure to industries such as restaurants, furniture stores, and movie theaters, it is important to note that efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 could result in difficult operating conditions for some of the company's tenants.

The efforts by health officials and consumers to slow the spread of COVID-19 could result in reduced revenue for consumer-oriented businesses in the immediate future, which could pose significant financial challenges for some of STORE Capital's tenants if the virus isn't contained and consumer confidence/spending begins to contract.

As a result of a tenant's bankruptcy or inability to pay its contractual rent obligation, this could necessitate renovations on some properties (and increased renovation expenses in the short-term) and/or a reduction in rent in order to attract new tenants (page 18 of STORE Capital's most recent 10-K).

If any combination of the above events manifest themselves, this could result in unfavorable financial results to STORE Capital in the short term and/or long term.

Another key risk to STORE Capital is from a concentration risk standpoint as the company generated 32.9% of its 2019 ABR in 5 states (10.7% in Texas, 6.4% in Illinois, 5.4% in Florida, 5.2% in Georgia, and 5.2% in Ohio) and 14.5% of its 2019 ABR from tenants operating in the restaurant industry (page 15 of STORE Capital's most recent 10-K).

From a geographic concentration perspective, it is important to note that any natural disasters in states where STORE Capital has a significant presence or downturn in local economies could result in unfavorable operating and financial results to STORE Capital.

Additionally, from an industry concentration point of view, it is worthy of mentioning that any modification of existing regulations or introduction of new regulations governing industries such as the restaurant industry or changes in consumer preferences could indirectly threaten STORE Capital if its tenants are significantly impacted by such events.

Another significant risk to STORE Capital is from a selective investment and growth standpoint, which is that the company only acquires about 7% of the properties that it evaluates (page 16 of STORE Capital's most recent 10-K).

While this is a benefit to STORE Capital in that it speaks to the company's discipline that has helped it succeed, it could be a double-edged sword as the company continues to grow in size and scale, and needs to invest more in order to continue growing at the rate that it has been.

If STORE Capital isn't able to continue acquiring high-quality properties that are trading at reasonable valuations on a scale necessary to sustain its strong growth, this would result in a decline in the company's overall growth prospects and dividend growth, which would impact total returns going forward.

The final risk to STORE Capital relates to the financing of its business (page 21 of STORE Capital's most recent 10-K).

Although STORE Capital has been able to obtain favorable financing terms in the past and current financing conditions are satisfactory, that is no guarantee that the company will continue to have access to affordable capital.

Should interest rates rise or STORE Capital be unable to fully refinance maturing indebtedness with new indebtedness, this could result in increased interest expenses for STORE Capital and also require it to make a lump-sum payment on debt at maturity. These events could prove to be unfavorable to STORE Capital's operating and financial results at any given time.

While I have discussed a few key risks facing an investment in STORE Capital, I certainly haven't discussed all of the risks. For a more in-depth discussion of the risks associated with an investment in STORE Capital, I would refer interested readers to pages 13-31 of STORE Capital's most recent 10-K and my initial article on the company.

A Wonderful Company Trading At A Discount

Even though STORE Capital is a high-quality stock with an investment grade balance sheet and proven management team, an investor can't pay any price for the stock and expect to do well over the long term, which is why I'll be examining a couple valuation metrics and using a valuation model to determine the fair value of STORE Capital's shares relative to the current stock price.

Image Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I will be using to determine the fair value of shares of STORE Capital is the yield to historical yield.

STORE Capital's forward yield of 5.25% is 26.5% higher than its historical yield of 4.15%.

Assuming a reversion to its historical yield of 4.15% and a fair value of $33.73 a share, STORE Capital is trading at a 21.0% discount to fair value and offers 26.5% upside from the current price of $26.66 a share (as of March 14, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I'll be utilizing to arrive at a fair value for shares of STORE Capital is the price to non-GAAP earnings to historical price to non-GAAP earnings ratio.

As illustrated above by data from I Prefer Income, STORE Capital's price to NGE is 12% lower than its historical price to NGE.

Factoring in a reversion in STORE Capital's price to NGE to its historical price to NGE and a fair value of $29.86 a share, STORE Capital is priced at a 10.7% discount to fair value and offers 12.0% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will be using to assign a fair value to shares of STORE Capital is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend per share. In the case of STORE Capital, that amount is currently $1.40.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the rate of return that an investor requires on their investments. While this can vary significantly from one investor to the next, I require a 10% rate of return because I believe this adequately rewards me for the time and effort that I devote to researching and monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM that are a matter of data retrieval and subjectivity, determining the long-term DGR requires an investor to take into consideration a number of factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether the payout ratios are likely to contract, expand, or remain the same over the long term), future AFFO growth, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a company's balance sheet.

When I consider that STORE Capital's AFFO payout ratio is rather safe and that the payout ratio is likely to remain roughly the same over the long haul, I believe that it is reasonable to conclude that long-term dividend growth will roughly mirror whatever AFFO growth the company is able to deliver.

Given that STORE Capital remains well positioned to generate 6-7% annual AFFO growth going forward and the balance sheet remains investment grade, I believe a 6% long-term DGR is a reasonable expectation.

Upon plugging the inputs above into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $35.00 a share, which implies that shares of STORE Capital are trading at a 23.8% discount to fair value and offer 31.3% upside from the current price.

When I average the three fair values above, I compute a fair value of $32.86 a share.

This indicates that shares of STORE Capital are priced at an 18.9% discount to fair value and offer 23.3% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: A Blue-Chip REIT With An Attractive Entry Yield And 13-14% Annual Total Return Potential

Although STORE Capital's streak of dividend increases is dwarfed by its more established peers such as W.P. Carey (WPC) and Realty Income, that is only because the company was founded in 2011 and IPOed in 2014.

Given that STORE Capital is half the size of W.P. Carey in terms of market cap and about a quarter of the size of Realty Income, there is clearly plenty of room for growth in the company's future.

STORE Capital's operating fundamentals remain intact as a result of the company's stable occupancy rate, proven management team, and investment grade balance sheet.

Further supporting the case for an investment in STORE Capital is the fact that I estimate the stock is trading at a 19% discount to fair value based on valuation metrics from I Prefer Income and the DDM, which is a stark contrast to the previous article when I believed the company was slightly overvalued.

STORE Capital's 5.3% yield, 6-7% AFFO growth potential, and 2.1% annual valuation multiple expansion position the stock to deliver annual total returns of 13.4-14.4% over the next decade from the current fire sale price.

The aforementioned reasons prompted me to finally initiate a position in this wonderful company, which comprises 1.9% of my dividend portfolio weighting and accounts for 1.7% of my annual forward dividend income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR, WPC, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.