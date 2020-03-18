Boeing Bleeds In Complex Crisis

In a January report, we put the price range of Boeing shares in the $76-$233 range based on a 15-month grounding with a midpoint share price estimate of $155. What we observed was that the market simply refused to price in the Boeing 737 MAX as share prices were mostly supported by investor mix and market sentiment. With that sentiment reversing due to COVID-19, Boeing shares saw steep declines. In my view share prices declined to the right range for the wrong reason. Everybody has their view on this price movements but the fact is that Boeing shares tanked 45% vs. the 20% decline on the stock market.

In this piece, I will look at how the Boeing 737 MAX costs feather into the stock price of Boeing and I will tell you about how I got my Boeing shares, the mistakes I made and the opportunities I saw.

Source: KUOW

As I said, Boeing share prices moved to the right range for the wrong reason. That creates a lot of uncertainty. Will Boeing share prices move up as sentiment improves or will they remain depressed? As much as I’d like to say I have a conclusive answer on that, the fact is that I don’t. I can only do what I have been doing for a year and counting now and that is provide unique cost estimates based on the latest insights in the status of the Boeing 737 MAX.

As schedules have been slipping and market environments have been changing, our assumptions and estimates have changed as well. Boeing 737 MAX crisis costs and timeline remain a moving target and as a result no estimate we provide is definite, but it should provide investors with at least some form of guidance, guidance that Boeing hasn’t been giving to investors to a satisfactory degree.

Duration of the grounding

Source: The Seattle Times

In late March 2019, we expected Boeing and the FAA to clear the MAX for commercial service by June. However, underpinning that return-to-service window was our assumption that only a fix to the MCAS was required. As we know that assumption was invalid. Boeing had the MCAS fix ready by the end of May, so our initial estimate was not far off were it not that the redesign of the MCAS was not sufficient and the FAA required additional changes. In April 2019, we increased the expected grounding duration from three months to seven months, even before Boeing had given a timeline. As we eyeballed the progress on the Boeing 737 MAX recertification activities more closely, we’d put our new estimate for the grounding durations on at least 12 months.

However, we also know that in June 2019 the FAA required Boeing to address additional concerns and that sparked wider review and improvement of the flight control system software, and likely at this moment a wider review of the Boeing 737 MAX is ongoing. That's an engineering, testing and recertification effort that could take a year to complete measured from the moment a thorough redesign of the flight control system software was required. With that information we put the grounding duration at 15 months. Since then, problems with the wire separation and bug introduced by the flight control system software were found in combination with simulator training being recommended for the Boeing 737 MAX and we have put our new estimate at 18 months in the best-case scenario.

Broadly speaking there are two cost components. The first one is the cost associated with a reduced production rate and the second one is the cost related to grounding and customer compensation. Each cost component consists of various other components.

Cost of lower production for Boeing

Source: Airwaysmag

Before the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX, we expected that Boeing would deliver around 3,935 Boeing 737 aircraft until 2024. This includes the end-of-production life Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft as well as Boeing P-8A Poseidons. Correcting for this, the number of aircraft to be produced during the 2019-2024 time frame would be 3,795 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. I think that's a number that clearly shows why the consequences of this crisis are so big: This is a crisis affecting one of the most popular aircraft that was to achieve record production in 2019. Instead, production was cut in April 2019 and eventually halted in early 2020.

Currently it's not quite known what the ramp up schedule for the Boeing 737 MAX will look like and there are nearly 400 jets that need to be prepared for delivery once the Boeing 737 MAX is recertified. Assuming that Boeing prioritizes those delivery preparations, it could take 18 months for Boeing to complete delivery of the already-produced jets. Assuming a recertification by September-October, it could mean that Boeing’s production line will be closed for a total of nine months, though we believe Boeing will restart production some months prior to ramp up production to 42 aircraft per month once all aircraft that already had been produced are delivered. After that a step up to a production level of 47 aircraft per month would occur in the 2022 and record production of 57 aircraft per month would be reached in the second half of 2024, five years later than initially planned. All with all, we expect that Boeing will have a production capacity of roughly 2,530 jets instead of 3,795 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft until 2024 which is a reduction of a third.

So, Boeing will have a capacity reduction of 1,265 units in the coming years. What this means is that effectively in the coming years Boeing will see production being a third lower than it earlier anticipated. In terms of revenues, this means that Boeing will see slightly more than $63.6B lower revenues for the Boeing 737 MAX program. On profit (not accounting for additional costs in the accounting quantity), the profit reduction would be ~$12.5B and $14.75B if we take into consideration that program margins will be lower going forward. For a company that does $100B in sales in any regular year and >$10B in annual profits, a $15B headwind to profits is significant even if we spread it over a number of years.

Obviously, assumptions for the production ramp up play a big role in the determination of the missed revenues and profits. Currently, driven by COVID-19, I'm expecting a 50% slower ramp up pattern in the best case.

Cost of grounding and missed profits for airlines

Source: Seattle Times

The next cost component is the cost of grounding. This includes costs for putting the aircraft into storage, required maintenance on return-to-service, continued depreciation, the costs of having these aircraft not in service (missing out on revenue) and the aircraft that are currently not being built and their associated profit losses.

Typically, a single-aisle aircraft makes 4-5 flights a day at an industry average load factor of 85%. Calculations on missed profits as well as fuel savings for these flights varies from airline to airline and from region to region. Admittedly, there's quite a bit of fluctuation in profitability between airlines, but obviously to get maximum compensation, airlines will be claiming they are missing out on big profits due to the grounding. According to IATA's jet fuel monitor, the average barrel price for jet fuel is $80 or $1.90 per US gallon. After extensive analysis processing an array of variables, we observed that there's $800 million in missed profits simply because the grounded aircraft which already were delivered to carriers aren't carrying any passengers.

The next cost component is related to the aircraft currently being built that also cannot be put into service and the aircraft that will not be built during the grounding due to the decreased production rate. This is a growing pool, so we must take into account the compounding nature of the missed profits. Due to the scale of the rate reduction and the duration of the grounding this is the most significant contributor to the grounding costs. It’s also the cost component for Boeing with most flexibility in negotiations, making it potentially the biggest contributor to the Boeing 737 MAX crisis costs but also the biggest unknown in the sum. We have $1.5B in missed profits because the produced aircraft are not in revenue service and another $11.7B million because there are aircraft that were supposed to enter service that will not be produced.

Important to note is that not all airlines have the same level of profitability. In this analysis, we used the most conservative assessment.

The last two components are associated to bringing the aircraft to storage, assumed to cost roughly $55 million and at least $100 million to do all necessary checks and updates on the aircraft once they are cleared for revenue service.

The tricky part is that there are possible reductions due to reduced demand for air travel and lower oil prices. We currently estimate the following relief in liabilities:

$1B from COVID-19.

$400 million related to lower oil prices.

Total costs and share price connection

Figure 1: Cost components Boeing 737 MAX crisis (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Assuming a 18-month grounding as the optimistic estimate, we are estimating the Boeing 737 MAX crisis to cost Boeing $28.9B. Roughly $14.8B is related to lower production and associated margin contraction and $12.3B is related to airlines missing out on capacity as well as growth and fuel burn savings and cost components such as storage and maintenance.

I do recognize the fact that the cost estimate could eventually significantly differ from the estimate we provided here, but it's still interesting to see what our calculation model returns especially given that this is a crisis that nobody has been able to put a cost estimate on. As said, there's $14.8B in costs related to missed profits for Boeing and $14.8B in costs for customers and unrealized profits. Out of this $14.8B, $8.6B already has been recognized by Boeing, and so, on paper, an extension to the grounding would significantly drive up Boeing’s liabilities.

Source: Towards Data Science

The big question is where Boeing should be trading and this is a tough question to answer, even for an analyst. What we should take into consideration is that in our new projection the MAX production costs are spread over an additional year because it takes an additional year before the delivery flow is recovered. As a result it means that the averaged costs per year are more moderated. If you are looking for a name that has value now, you can scratch Boeing from the list. That is the harsh but honest reality. Boeing used to be a $100B revenue company with a 10% to 11% margin. So, you are looking at a company that had roughly $10B in profits and now stacks tens of billions in debt and cost overhangs like it is nothing. What we did was calculate the share prices for 3-4 years from now and we came to $30-$385 per share. That’s not really promising for a company that traded at $446 prior to the MAX crisis took full effect. If we rate that back, not via a DCF analysis but we did use a discount rate, then we get to $240-$245. Boeing admitted that it will render some $4B in costs related to starting up production again and these will be rendered throughout 2020. Keeping that in mind we would get to $220-$240 per share, but that's when we discount the costs as well. If we simply apply it at a 23 price-to-earnings ratio which we have used in this analysis, then we get a share price of $90 to $95 per share.

For now, I’d say that using IATA standard profits, the upbeat price target for Boeing is $240-$245 granted that market sentiment returns and Boeing really executes on their planning. If the market takes another leg down, then you can watch for $90-$95, which I believe is not an unlikely scenario at this point given the wider concerns on the markets. Currently there's a 12-month consensus price target of $330, I’d say that has little to no fundamental connection.

Now, the difficult thing is that even in our quite comprehensive model we can make different assumption regarding how the compensation is structured. So, you can actually come up with a low cost, mid- and high cost scenario:

Conclusion

The difficult thing with Boeing is how to properly value it. We could value it with some $4B in additional costs in 2020 as Boeing restarts production. There's big implied downside. If we would solely use the costs of lower production profits on the Boeing 737 MAX program, lower production volumes and customer compensation patterns and take into consideration that the full MAX crisis that started last year will take 5-6 years then we get to a price target of $240-$245 for Boeing in a positive scenario but $90-$95 in a more pressuring scenario. What should be considered, however, and that's what our projections can’t take into account, is the degree of uncertainty in the MAX schedule. We have currently assumed that due to what seems to be an upcoming airline crisis, Boeing will not be able to ramp up production as fast as earlier anticipated but there also are other risks connected to Boeing and that are the risks of airline industry knock-on effects on other aircraft programs, continued cost overruns on Defense programs and reduced Boeing Services activity due to lower single aisle production.

While there seems to be upside, market headwinds could further deteriorate and actually turn into a scenario in which investors will provide additional selling pressure valuing in the $4B in start up costs for production. Even if that's not the case, we have serious industry-wide concerns and concerns about Boeing specifically with the side note that the one-year target prices are based on values in the future discounted to provide value today. Absent of that discounting, I have no clue how Boeing has any value as a company.

If I look at the risk profile, I'm not sure whether Boeing is a name you want to invest in. However, if you believe in the long-term trajectory and recovery then shares look more attractive. I don’t give Buy or Sell advice, but maybe it's a good time to tell a bit about my Boeing position. I initially bought Boeing at $60-$80 and once it reached $100, people started saying share prices would collapse for sure. I was quite new in investing at the time and I thought that the people I was listening to with years of expertise under their belt must be right. I sold my shares against better judgment. I immediately started looking for a platform where I could find proper analyses instead of people selling because a share price went from double digits to triple digits. I ended up on Seeking Alpha looking for analysis, but couldn’t find any. I bought back the Boeing shares via a levered product based on the little understanding I had of the business and deepened my knowledge. That’s how I became a contributor and started sharing my analysis on this platform. In the process, Boeing shares dropped below a level that automatically triggered a sell of my levered product and again I bought back marking the opportunity for investors.

The important thing to realize for investors is that even for someone with insight in the industry it takes many wrong decisions before you make the right one. This industry is complex, more complex than many people like to admit. As investor, especially in these volatile times, look at the risk you are willing to take and look at your investment horizon. Are you feeling confident investing based on value that might materialize in the future or not? When my levered Boeing instruments hit their margin call it got triggered by panic selling because there were doubts about the Boeing 787 ever becoming profitable on unit basis as well as a gross misunderstanding on how the accounting works. For me that became the re-entry point. So, what's the selling point for someone could be your rewarding entry point. Ignore the emotions, look at the numbers and decide whether what the fundamental picture and the prospects show are worth to you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.