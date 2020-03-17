Fifth Third: It Will (Likely) Take Time For The Story To Play Out

I am long Fifth Third, and I recently added to my position on the pullback.

Fifth Third has promising business prospects but the bank will have to contend with several major near term headwinds.

Fifth Third's stock has been a major disappointment so far in 2020 and a recovery will likely not happen over the next quarter or two.

Fifth Third Bancorp's (FITB) stock performance has been lackluster for a significant period of time, and it has been pretty much the same story so far in 2020. To this point, FITB shares have underperformed the broader market by 26 percentage points over the first 2+ months of the current year.

Data by YCharts

Poor investor sentiment for the financial sector (and I should note for good reason) has wreaked serious havoc on Fifth Third's stock price, and many other financial institutions, but I believe that this bank is properly positioned for the future. Yes, it will likely take time for Fifth Third's story to play out but that does not mean that investors should jump ship, especially at today's price.

The Story

Fifth Third is a large regional bank that has a solid bull case. Moreover, the bank recently made a game-changing acquisition - Fifth Third closed its "merger" deal with MB Financial in March 2019 - that has the potential to be a real catalyst for the stock. As I previously described here, Fifth Third will be better positioned for the future with MB Financial in the fold.

Source: Company Presentation, March 2019

And the newly created entity will be better positioned to compete with other large financial institutions in key growth markets.

Source: Company Presentation, March 2019

Fifth Third brought in approximately $20 billion in assets with the MB Financial deal, along with several strong business lines. As such, the newly positioned Fifth Third will benefit not only from the higher deposit base but also from the newly created cross-selling capabilities. Simply put, the "new" Fifth Third has a great story to tell.

The benefits of the MB deal are real but, and yes this is a big "but", the current environment has dramatically changed since Fifth Third finalized the deal.

Where Are We Now? The Near Term Headwinds Are Real

It would be the understatement of the year to say that the financial sector has felt the pain of the COVID-19 impact.

Source: Fidelity

A slowdown in economic activity obviously has a significant impact on the banks, so the negative stock price impact should come as no surprise. However, let's not forget that Fifth Third has taken a proactive approach to mitigating some of the near term headwinds.

Source: RBC Capital Markets Conference, 3/11/2020

Additionally, management previously took steps to diversify the bank's business and position its balance sheet to weather potential upcoming storms.

Source: RBC Capital Markets Conference, 3/11/2020

Management's actions will not eliminate the risks related to slowdowns but, in my opinion, they will help mitigate the potential financial impact. The loss of economic activity will likely be a short-term headwind, in my opinion, but the low interest rate environment will be coming into play for an extended period of time. I do, however, believe that Fifth Third is in a great position to see a quick recovery once the current short-term headwinds fade away. It also helps the bull case that the bank's stock is trading at a steep discount.

Valuation

Fifth Third's stock is attractively valued based on the bank's own historical metrics.

Data by YCharts

As shown, FITB shares are trading at the lower end of the ranges. Moreover, the bank is trading at a discount when compared to its peers based on two key metrics.

Data by YCharts

Fifth Third deserves to be trading more in line with its peer group, in my opinion, so expect for the bank to play catchup as we enter 2021.

Risks

Regulatory concerns always need to be factored in when evaluating large financial institutions, and this includes Fifth Third. I believe that the regulatory environment is actually improving, but this could change in short order.

The Federal Reserve and rates are a concern right now, but investors need to also consider the macro environment. A deteriorating economy would eventually negatively impact the banking sector. Currently, there are some headwinds, but in my opinion, a recession is not in the cards in the near future.

And the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filing a lawsuit against Fifth Third for "creating unauthorized accounts" is a potential risk that should be monitored. I believe that it is too early to assign a dollar amount to this risk factor but, in my opinion, this concern could turn out to be a material development in late 2020/early 2021.

Bottom Line

Fifth Third's stock is down for good reasons. The financial sector has fallen out of favor, but, in my opinion, this is not a legitimate reason to sell your FITB shares. Instead, I believe that the disappointing stock performance over the last year is more of a positive than a negative, of course, if you are willing (and able) to hold onto your shares for longer than the next year because this bank has a strong earnings profile and great long-term business prospects.

I believe that Fifth Third's stock will be a market-beater over the next 18-24 months, so investors with a time horizon longer than the next few quarters should treat any significant pullbacks, especially if they are caused by broader market concerns, as long-term buying opportunities.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FITB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.