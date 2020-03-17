The Coronavirus Shutdown And The 2020 Recession

Unfortunately, it really is different this time, and things are likely to get a lot worse before they get better.

We are seeing unprecedented volatility and many major global stock markets are down by 20%-40% already.

The "Coronavirus Shutdown" is spreading havoc across global economies, especially in the U.S. and in Europe.

As Economic Conditions Change So Should One's Investment Approach

Roughly seven months ago I put out an article titled “Oh Yes! The Recession Is Coming”. I discussed several troubling factors in the marketplace that were likely to lead the U.S. into a recession within the next 6-18 months. Some of the key factors I mentioned that appeared troubling were:

Inverting yields in the U.S.

Record negative yielding debt around the globe.

Longer-term Treasuries at or near all-time lows.

Increased demand for “safe-haven” assets (gold, treasuries/bonds, defensive sectors, etc.).

Bearish sector performance/rotation.

Significant underperformance in small caps (Russell 2000).

Worsening economic data, especially in housing, manufacturing, fright/trucking/railroad sectors.

Record low, but rising unemployment rate.

Worsening consumer confidence.

Worsening or stagnating corporate profits.

Extreme amounts of consumer, government, and corporate debt.

Prolonged trade war tensions that will likely cause corporate profits to decline further and will make Chinese made goods more expensive for U.S. consumers.

Signs of higher inflation.

The Fed may be behind the curve.

Expensive valuations in the SPX and in most stocks/sectors in general.

A troubling technical image.

The Coronavirus was not on anyone’s radar back then, but the stage already was being set for an inferno to begin. All we needed was the match to spark the fire, and the Coronavirus was it. Now we are in a Coronavirus-induced bear market, recessions in the U.S. and in other key markets are extremely likely to occur this year, and things are probably going to get much worse before they start to get better.

Market Overview

Unprecedented Volatility

The VIX is approaching 90: The last and only time the VIX was ever at around 90 was during the extraordinary volatility and panic we witnessed during the epicenter of the financial crisis of 2008/09.

This implies several elements in my view:

First, we are facing a new type of crisis that the modern world has never seen before.

Second, there's an unparalleled amount of uncertainty concerning the future of the U.S. and global economy.

Third, the VIX could go on and hit new all-time highs from here.

Fourth, no one truly knows what the final economic costs and consequences will be.

Fifth, the “real bottom” in the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) and in stocks in general could be much lower from here.

Speaking of Stocks

The recent moves in global markets have been remarkable. The daily swings we are seeing right now are like nothing I have ever seen before. Yes, I saw roughly 10% intraday moves up and down in major averages during the financial crisis of 2008. However, there were no 12 or 13% down days. Some of the recent daily moves have been simply extraordinary, as the DJIA lost nearly 3,000 in a single session on Monday, the Nasdaq gave up almost 1,000, and the S&P 500 dropped by a staggering 325 points.

U.S. Stock Market Performance

The SPX is now down by 30% from its all-time highs, firmly in bear market territory.

SPX 1-Year

SPX 5-Year

The DJIA is off by around 32% now.

The Nasdaq Composite was down by roughly 30%.

The Russell 2000 index (IWM) ETF is performing worst of all, down by roughly 40% from its highs earlier in the year.

It’s not Just the U.S.

Let’s look at some major markets from around the world:

Germany’s DAX fell by as much as 40% from it’s all-time high in only around a month.

France’s CAC 40 also fell by around 40% in the same time frame.

Russia’s (RSX) ETF has fallen by around 42%.

Japan’s Nikkei has dropped by roughly 30%.

China’s Large Cap (FXI) ETF is down by roughly 25% from its recent highs.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is off by around 22% from its recent highs, England's FTSE 100 fell by around 30% from its top, and the list of markets in bear market territory can go on and on.

The Takeaway

We can see that most stock markets around the globe are not simply in bear markets but are deep in bear market territory. Moreover, the declines have been unprecedented in their voracity, especially in European equities.

40% drops in around one month? Who would have thought this was possible at the beginning of the year? Yes, it’s true that with the continent essentially in lockdown it's extremely difficult to gauge what the overall economic impact will be in the end. However, with 40% drops in such short periods of time and with RSIs around 10 as we see in the DAX, CAC 40, and other European stock markets we are likely going to see a significant short covering relief rally very soon, regardless if stocks continue to trend lower in the intermediate to long term or not.

It may seem somewhat surprising that Asian markets are not down by quite as much as their American and European counterparts but that's due to several factors. First, Asian markets have been trending lower before the Coronavirus debacle began, and second, they appear to be handling the outbreak with fewer economic difficulties than their Western counterparts.

For instance, Coronavirus cases have dropped sharply in South Korea and the mortality rate is much lower than in Italy and other Western countries. In China, the outbreak also seems to be slowing, while the uncertainty, panic, and cases appear to be skyrocketing in the West.

What's going on here? Are Asian countries better equipped to handle these types of pandemics due to their prior experiences with SARS like viruses? In any case, something seems to be working in Asia, and something appears to be broken in Europe and in the U.S.

The big question is can Western powers bring the pandemic under control within the next several weeks before irreversible damage is done to the global financial system? In any case, stock market action and other indicators appear to illustrate that recessions are now inevitable across the European continent, in the U.S., as well as globally.

Coronavirus: Much Worse Than Anticipated

Let’s face it, the Coronavirus is much worse than previously anticipated. Prior outbreaks of similar viruses appear to be far less contagious. For instance, the SARS outbreak of 2002 infected roughly 8,000 people, and MERS only about 2,500. This one (COVID-19), while not as deadly as its prior counterparts seems to be far more contagious, as nearly 200,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed with this extremely infectious strain of the Coronavirus already.

Additionally, due to the absence of adequate testing kits in many countries, far more people could be sick with COVID-19 and not even realize it. Remarkably, this strain of the virus can live on surfaces for several days, can be carried and spread by people with little or no symptoms, and it’s deadly (“official” mortality rate 3%-4%). However, if you notice on the chart above, the percentage of deaths in "closed" cases is 9%.

The bottom line is that people are dying, panic is sweeping the globe, and there's no clear indication if or when this worldwide pandemic will be brought under control.

Why It's Different This Time

This is a crisis like no other because large sectors of the global economy have essentially shut down. Just look at the travel ban the U.S. has imposed. Many European countries are employing similar tactics. New York bar and restaurant owners could be arrested if they continue to serve clients.

Other cities and areas are taking similar measures. Bay Area residents are under orders to stay sheltered in place at all times, but people in San Francisco can take walks if they stay at least six feet away from each other. Schools, sporting events, even liquor stores are shutting down across the U.S.

Now, this is with only around 5,000 confirmed cases and with fewer than 100 deaths in the U.S. What will happen if there are 50,000, or 500,000 cases of the Coronavirus in the U.S.? What will happen if there are tens of thousands of deaths?

In Europe the situation appears even more dire. The entire country of Italy remains under quarantine. All but essential stores and industries are essentially shut down. The entire continent appears to have come to an economic halt. Carmakers and other factories are now silent.

Germany and other countries are announcing border shutdowns. Sporting events, bars, restaurants, and all but essential enterprises are being forced to shut down. I'm in Europe right now and I can tell you that it's very eerie in a million plus population city that's usually vibrant, full of life and entertainment.

Right now, just about all cafes and restaurants appear to be closed, shopping centers, movie theaters and just about everything else. The only things that appear to be open are hospitals and medical clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores, gas stations, and some banks (sometimes). Oh, and churches, synagogues and other religious centers appear to be functioning but under strict guidelines. All other “non-essential” industries have been suspended, and many people are afraid to go outside, even to go get groceries.

Demand Shock, Unemployment, and Supply Shock

Right now, the economy is about to experience a demand shock as consumers are not consuming as they should be. Closed restaurants, clothing stores, bars, shopping centers, closed borders, very little tourism or travel, etc., equates to worsening consumer sentiment and much lower consumer spending. As about two thirds of the U.S. economy is consumer driven a recession appears inescapable.

Let us not forget that mass closings will very likely translate to mass unemployment. Right now, the U.S. has one of the lowest unemployment rates in recent history. Well, that's all likely to change very soon. With mass closings and an essential freeze-up of the economy, many individuals are likely to be laid off or will become underemployed in the process. Therefore, I'm looking for the unemployment rate and jobless claims to skyrocket in future months and quarters. Naturally, non-farm payrolls, which is one of the most widely watched indicators for the economy, is likely to worsen substantially going forward.

If people are looking for a V-shaped rebound in the economy, they will likely be disappointed by the supply shock that will very likely occur in the future. Once the Coronavirus threat is mitigated, things will not simply spring back to business as usual, as prolonged, systemic damage will likely be done to the economy by then. The goods and services industries will probably come well short of the pent-up consumer demand and the rebound in economic activity could take much longer than anticipated.

This phenomenon will likely occur in the U.S. as well as in Europe as many businesses are likely to downsize or simply go bankrupt due to lack of economic activity in future weeks/months, possibly quarters. Therefore, the upcoming recession is not likely going to lead to a swift recovery but could turn into a very prolonged and difficult economic period for heavily indebted developed markets like the U.S. and Europe.

Furthermore, even if the Coronavirus is “contained” in the upcoming months there's no telling what will happen with the disease in the fall, next winter or in 2021. There will very likely be flare-ups, and this pandemic may be much more difficult to control than previously thought. Also, the introduction of a safe and effective vaccine does not appear likely for at least 12-18 months.

Wave of Bankruptcies and the Domino Effect

Ultimately, we could be looking at a wave of bankruptcies in several industries. With $20-$30 oil prices it's not difficult to imagine that much of the U.S.’s shale, offshore drilling, and oil services industry may simply go away. Most of the companies operating in this space simply cannot make money in such a low oil environment.

With Saudi Arabia and Russia flooding the market with endless supplies of oil at a time of decreasing demand it's unlikely that we will see oil appreciate substantially from here any time soon. In fact, I believe the opposite is true. The sharp fall in demand due to the Coronavirus outbreak coupled with increased global supply will likely drive prices even lower, into the mid to low $20s this spring.

Along with oil names we will likely see bankruptcies in airline companies as well as supporting companies for multiple sectors. Yes, oil is cheap, but airlines and their suppliers are not making money if most of the world is not flying. In fact, airlines already are pleading for government bailouts as they start to feel the pain of the "new normal."

Who ever thought Boeing (BA) would be trading at $100? Some people thought it was ridiculous that I suggested the stock could fall to around $255 on the back of its 737 MAX issues. Now it appears that the persistent 737 MAX issue coupled with the Coronavirus debacle have the company in talks with the Trump administration for a bailout.

Will the company go bankrupt? No, I don’t think so because it's an essential manufacturer in the U.S., but many other smaller companies in trouble are far less important and may not get government support when needed. Likewise, many small and medium size businesses may not whether the ongoing economic storm we are witnessing right now.

There's a Lot of Junk out There

There are a lot of junk bonds out there. In fact, the U.S.’s “high-yield” market is worth around 15%, or $1.5 trillion, of the overall $10 trillion corporate bond market. There's a lot of room for defaults in this space and many banks could feel the aftershocks of a domino effect default meltdown.

Will it be as bad as 2008? No, I don’t think so, as the Fed already is pouring trillions of dollars into the financial system as a preemptive measure. Nevertheless, it will be different this time and it will likely get very unpleasant for many companies, possibly for many small businesses and for many smaller banks that do not have such access to the Fed as the big banks in the U.S. do.

The Bottom Line: A Recession Seems Inevitable

Due to the Coronavirus shutdown, recessions in Europe, in the U.S., as well as a global recession seem just about inevitable now. The alarming rapid spread of COVID-19 has brought many countries to their knees and have essentially shut down large portions of consumer-based economies. While no one knows what the final economic toll will be, it will very likely be enormous and stocks are reflecting the uncertainty that is at hand.

We are currently going through one of the most unprecedented volatile stock market environments in history. As corporate profits decline going forward so should stock multiples. This will very likely lead to a falling EPS environment coupled with multiple contractions as there will be economic contraction instead of expansion in the near to intermediate term.

Therefore, stocks are not done going down in my view. Right now, the Shiller P/E ratio is around 24, still relatively high by historical standards, as the median is around 15.77. The P/E ratio on the SPX is around 19, which is still quite high given the current economic conditions. Also, the historic median is only around 15.

Thus, if these averages were to return to their historic medians it would require the Shiller P/E to fall by around 35% from current levels, and the regular P/E would need to drop by around 20%. Also, in a contraction these ratios could overshoot to the downside as they often do during recessionary conditions.

Nevertheless, for the sake of staying conservative, let’s presume that the ratios drop down to the median without overshooting. Thus, we will probably see the SPX decline by an additional 20%-35% from here. In point terms, this will bring the S&P 500 down to around the 2,000 in a best-case scenario and could drop the SPX all the way back down to around 1,625 in a more sever case.

Either way, stocks are likely going substantially lower from here due to:

Much worse than expected Coronavirus fallout

Demand and supply shocks

Consumer spending slowdown

Sharp rise in unemployment

Worsening economic indicators

Possible wave of bankruptcies and defaults

Drop in corporate profits

Multiple contractions

As well as other elements

