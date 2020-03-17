Used Virus Panic To Double Down On GrafTech

We doubled down on EAF because even with reduced demand and take or pay contract issues, the valuation is too compelling.

We have been focused on trading in the last few weeks with those who follow us. We played a lot of defense, hedged, played options, volatility, and guided many through this. From a long oriented standpoint, we waited to do much buying, but one name we added too is one we want you to be aware of. Today, we are revisiting GrafTech (NYSE:EAF), a name we have made two very profitable trades in here at BAD BEAT Investing. That is what we do, wait for the right opportunity to tilt the odds in your favor. Some uncertainty surrounding the coming years has given investors pause, but we believed this stock would bounce from the $9 level. Well, the COVID-19 selloff in equities gave us the opportunity to double-down at $5 in this quality company. We think it is a great at $6 buy with a solid dividend and low payout ratio, very cheap valuation, and good management.

You may recall that this company IPO'd not even two years ago and has been volatile ever since. We made a trade on it for a quick double digit gain in late winter 2018, and then played it again in summer 2019. We are revisiting the name after the stock has dropped to levels that we think are too cheap to ignore. In short, we like the name and love it in the mid single-digits. We see the potential for a rapid-return bounce here. At the very least, you are buying value.

You may be familiar, but the company itself is a bit of a niche play. The company makes graphite electrodes for electronic arc furnace, or EAF steelmakers.

These electrodes are key in the production of EAF steel. You may remember, last year, we covered some of the big declines in the steel names. It's a key component for these steelmakers. With the steel markets having been hit of late, GrafTech felt some pain, and then dropped after earnings to that $9 level, and selling ramped in the last 3 weeks.

Let us be clear, what this company provides is a vital piece of the steelmaking process. Not only is this electrode crucial as input material, there really is no way to swap them for something else. What is more the cost of that in relation to total production costs is limited as well.

This demand and supply niche creates strong market forces for those supplying this furnace to charge premium prices. And GrafTech does just that. EAF steel production is responsible for roughly half of total steel production outside of China.

GrafTech's processes have competitive advantages too. Among the major advantages are that this is cheaper to produce, as it relies on scrap availability and is more environmentally friendly as well.

In addition, the company enjoys massive margins and strong earnings, but the outlook beyond 2020 got a little cloudy and investors overreacted. Barring a massive economic breakdown, we believe shares are a buy.

As of now, the stock is rallying a bit. Shares are a buy right now, even as they start to rally a touch. We think that, if we are patient, we can get a solid entry in the single digits and catch a bounce once again.

The play

Target entry: $6-$7

Target exit: $8.50

Stop loss: $4.9

Time frame: ~1-3 months

At $6, the common stock is sufficient to play the name

Discussion

Can this company continue to enjoy the massive earnings it has seen, or will growth cease, or even contract? It is generally believed growth will slow, but this is now much more than priced in.

The company believes that these big profits can be maintained not just by very high replacement cost of manufacturing sites, but more so because critical knowledge to set up these operations is hard to come by. With the exception of China, no new capacity has been added for some 3 decades by now. Until proven otherwise, we are taking it as truth. With the capacity issues, we have seen a very favorable price environment. The company also makes vital products. The electrodes that it sells are vital for steelmakers. And of course, steel is vital to the growth of nations and industry worldwide. The price of these electrodes has exploded in recent years, which caused margins to expand big time for GrafTech.

In addition, GrafTech locked in profits by signing long-term contracts with users. That has become an issue for the future which we will discuss. While these profits are locked in, cash flows generated from them will take time a few quarters. In addition, there is the risk that customers might even go bankrupt if steel spot markets revert to much lower prices. Because they would be paying too much input costs, and selling at big losses. It's an off chance.

So, how much are we talking here? It is sizable. In fact, the company has locked in more than 450,000 MT of production between 2020 and 2022 at prices close to $10,000 per ton, for >$6 billion in contracted revenues. That is simply a massive number. How massive? This compares to prices averaging just $2,500 in the first half of 2017 before the boom in prices took place. So, the company has locked in pricing for the next 4 years. Huge.

In 2018, the prices of Ultra High Performance graphite electrodes soared on the spot market. This caused customers to purchase more graphite electrodes than they ultimately needed, and demand far outstripped supply. Today, the position has reversed. Meaning that, presently, the steel industry has a glut, which GrafTech's management believing the industry will take until H1 2020 to de-stock and return to normality. That has pressured the name too.

Performance

The company had a really strong 2018. 2019 was strong as well, but there was some contraction. However, cash flow remained strong. Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2019, were to $1.79 billion compared to $1.89 billion in 2018. Q4 itself was really strong and saw a top and bottom line beat versus consensus. Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 also increased to $416 million, compared to $532 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Lower net sales were driven primarily by lower sales volumes, reflecting demand as influenced by lower crude steel production levels.

While forward contracts are locked around 10,000 per MT, that is where prices approached in Q4. The weighted average realized price of graphite electrodes rose to $9,937 per MT in 2018, including $9,950 per MT in the fourth quarter, but was lower in 2019 due to lower demand. Net income for 2019 was to $745 million, or $2.58 per share, compared to $854 million, or $2.87 per share in 2018. It was worth noting 2017 EPS was $0.03. Doing the math, the company trades at just 4X trailing earnings.

Adjusted EBITDA is also immensely positive. In 2018, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was over $1.0 billion again. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $235 million compared to $325 million in the prior year period, a reflection of lower sales.

Finally, cash flow from operations really started to ramp up in 2018, and that continued in 2019 with $805 million in fiscal year 2019, down slightly from $837 million in 2018. Fourth quarter cash flow from operations was nearly flat at increased to $221 million in the quarter up from $224 million in the prior year period. Considering the pain in sales and EPS, the cash flow metrics were highly impressive.

We love the shareholder-friendly nature of the company. Fantastic dividend with a low payout ratio and share repurchases.

Shares are down huge since the IPO, boosting current shareholder value. This is WINNING.

Oh and did we mention the significant debt reduction?

Overall, we are impressed with the performance and expect a solid 2020, but there are risks. However, the value is fantastic.

Value metrics

Intrinsic value is in the $30 range based on future cash flows. As such, anywhere under $10 is a bargain. The stock is also attractive on a PEG ratio and, obviously, the trailing PE basis. Relative to the industrials sector, every valuation metric of importance has a high rating based on SA's proprietary scores. The measures are impressive. Take a look at Stephanie's valuation calculations:

The only measure around average to above average is the price to sales while enterprise value to sales are also a touch above. However, it is quite clear the value case is there.

Looking Ahead - Take or Pay Agreements A Key Strategy, But A Key Risk

Of course, if we are talking about investing in the name, or in our case, catching a reversal here, then we need to ensure the future looks bright. We touched upon strong future revenues, but there is uncertainty surrounding the future of Take or Pay in the coming years. GrafTech has successfully sold approximately two-thirds of its cumulative long-term production capacity through three- to five-year, fixed-volume, fixed-price take or pay contracts. These contracts provide reliability of long-term graphite electrode supply for customers and stability of future operating results for shareholders.

Take or pay agreements will make up the bulk of the company's total sales going forward. This is a big positive as these are high dollar and high-margin contracts.

During its earnings conference call, the company noted that certain customers to which it sells cumulative capacity via long-term take-or-pay contracts have filed for bankruptcies or are experiencing financial difficulties, which it expects will "impact contracted sales volumes to a degree moving forward." That had the market a bit spooked since pricing is already less favorable. In response to this, along with some variability permitted within certain LTA provisions, the company adjusted its 2020 estimate shipments of volumes.

The other reason shares tanked after earnings? I think it was this question on the conference call:

Arun Viswanathan Great. And just 2 more quick ones. So I guess last quarter also you've mentioned bankruptcy amongst some of your customers are a very few number. And then you also mentioned potential renegotiation of the long-term contracts. This quarter, you further mentioned the bankruptcy. Are you still seeing potential renegotiation of any of your long-term contract terms? <GREAT QUESTION> David Rintoul So I need to perhaps just politely modify your choice of words. Renegotiation, I don't believe, is the exact word we used. What we said last quarter, and we remain steadfast with, is - if the customers have difficulties, we are willing to discuss how we can assist them in getting through those periods. We've had some discussions with a few customers on that front, expect that they'll - those kind of discussions will be an ongoing part of 2020. So they're not, it is borne renegotiation, per se. It's an agreement in some cases, where contracts could be extended, that's one solution we've given folks. So it really depends on the customer as to how we help them out in that respect. <THE MARKET DOESNT UNDERSTAND THIS, IT IS CLOUDY> Our goal, of course, is to ensure that our shareholders are allowed to, at the end of the day receive the value for those agreements that were negotiated a few years ago. I think it's important also to point out that all of those agreements on a net-net basis, if you look from inception, customers are still on a net-net basis in a - despite current market changes, they're still on a positive place. <CLOUDY AGAIN> So those contracts are doing exactly what they intended to do for both parties.

Expectations 2020

In terms of expectations, we see 2020 revenues coming in at $1.54 to $1.58 billion, which includes current contracts, adjustments to lower pricing, and potential lack of contract revenue if a customer goes bankrupt. Factoring in expenses, we believe adjusted EPS will approximate $2.15 to $2.25 per share. Thus, at $10 per share, we are looking at 4.2x forward earnings. That is still cheap. As we look ahead to 2021 and 2022, please note we see EPS growth returning.

Approximately two-thirds of GrafTech's cumulative long-term production capacity for 2020 through 2022 is sold on fixed-volume, fixed-price, take or pay contracts. These contracts provide reliability of long-term graphite electrode supply for customers and stability of future operating results for shareholders. As of December 31, 2019, GrafTech had cash and cash equivalents of $81 million and total debt of $1.8 billion. The primary use of cash is expected to continue to be shareholder returns and debt repayment. The debt is well covered by operating cash flow, and interest payments on debt are well covered by earnings.

Take home

Great name to trade here. Shares are attractive in the $6-$7 range in our estimation. Keep watching the steel markets as GrafTech is loosely correlated with them. We think if you let the stock come down, you can do some buying again and run a swing higher.

