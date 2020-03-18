Retirement Advisor: A More Ideal Retirement (Podcast)
In research on the end-of-life regrets of elderly Americans, the trip they did not take was one of the highest-ranked items.
That is something we can relate to in these days of travel restrictions.
It’s easy to regret the inability to exercise an option we recently had in our grips.
It is harder though more worthwhile to re-connect with what currently remains available, but which was neglected when you were “free.”.
This podcast (5:34) suggests the extra time in quarantine with those closest to us can guide us to how we can achieve a more ideal retirement, one that more precisely defines which pursuits generate the greatest “happiness” returns.