Sandy Spring Bancorp: Merger Benefits To Counter Tough Environment

Sandy Spring Bancorp's (SASR) earnings are expected to witness flattish growth this year as exogenous factors are expected to be countered by benefits from the upcoming acquisition of Revere Bank. The biggest exogenous factor that will hurt earnings is COVID-19 that is likely to pressurize net interest margin and constrain organic loan growth. The negative implications of the pandemic are expected to be negated by the merger of Revere Bank that will lead to higher earning assets and non-interest income. In addition, net interest margin will receive some respite from the acquisition through purchase accounting accretion. The December 2020 target price suggests a significant price upside, which makes SASR a feasible investment for a holding period of more than nine months. Risks from COVID-19 are expected to remain high in the next three to four months; hence, a neutral rating on the stock is appropriate for the near term.

Benefits from Merger to Mitigate Impact of Interest Rate Fall on Margin

SASR's net interest margin, NIM, is expected to face downward pressure from the monetary easing this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised threat of an economic recession, which is the driver for Fed funds rate cuts. As SASR's balance sheet is asset sensitive (meaning yields are more responsive than costs are to interest rate movement), the interest rate fall is going to have a negative impact on NIM. However, the acquisition of Revere Bank in the second quarter of this year is going to offset some of the pressure on NIM. The merger is likely to lead to significant purchase accounting accretion that will boost NIM in the second quarter. As inferred from details given in the fourth quarter conference call, the merger can increase NIM by 10bps. Further relief for NIM is expected to come from the management's commitment to move away from expensive brokered deposits, as mentioned in the conference call. Considering these factors, I'm expecting SASR's NIM to decline by 17bps in the first quarter, followed by 5bps in the second quarter of 2020 on a sequential basis. The following table presents the forecasts for yield, cost, and NIM.

Revere Bank to Drive Loan Growth

The decline in NIM is expected to be countered by a surge in earning assets on the back of Revere Bank acquisition. According to the latest press release on the topic, the acquisition is expected to lead to the combined entity owning total assets of around $11.4 billion, up 33% from the December 2019 balance. Apart from the acquisition, there is very little chance of increase in loans as organic loan growth is expected to be lackluster this year. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant loss of private business activity are likely to be responsible for dampening of credit demand. In addition, I'm expecting high competition to hinder loan growth because in the last quarter too, SASR chose to lose potential customers instead of engaging in competitive pricing and hurting margins. Competition is expected to be high due to the lowering of interest rates that has encouraged refinance activity. Overall, I'm expecting net loans to increase by 33% this year, as shown in the table below.

Growth in Non-Interest Income to Undermine Increase in Non-Interest Expense

The merger with Revere Bank is expected to boost fee income this year, thereby driving the bottom-line. Fee income is also expected to be propelled by the recent acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson, RPJ, a financial planning and investment advisory firm. As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects the acquisition, which was completed in February 2020, to add $1.3 million to wealth management income in a quarter. SASR also hired new employees last year, which will help grow revenues in 2020. As a result of these factors, I'm expecting SASR's non-interest income to increase by 46% year over year in 2020.

The positive impact of growth in non-interest income is expected to be countered by an increase in non-interest expenses. Due to merger-related expenses and costs of running two systems in parallel, SASR's non-interest expense is expected to jump by 25% in the second quarter on a linked quarter basis. Non-interest expense is expected to decline in the third and fourth quarters of this year when system integration is scheduled to be completed. Moreover, SASR is planning to consolidate those branches from Revere Bank that are close to existing SASR branches, so as to eliminate redundancy in different geographical areas. This branch consolidation will also help non-interest expenses decline in the second half of the year. Overall, I'm expecting SASR's non-interest expense to increase by 18.7% this year, leading to an efficiency ratio of 51.4%, as opposed to 53.2% in 2019.

Considering the impact of NIM compression, loan growth, increase in non-interest income, and commensurate rise in non-interest expense, I'm expecting SASR's earnings per share to increase by only 0.5% year over year in 2020. I've assumed shares outstanding to go up to 48.4 million after the Revere Bank merger in the second quarter, from the current level of 35.8 million shares. The following table shows my forecasts for key income statement items.

In arriving at my estimates, I have assumed that the COVID-19 pandemic will become manageable in the next three months and businesses will return to normal operations in the next three to four months. Prolonging of the pandemic beyond my expectation will lead SASR to miss my earnings estimates. Apart from COVID-19, there are presently no other big risks.

Long-term Potential Overshadowed by Short-term Risks

SASR's price to book ratio, P/B, has been quite volatile in the past, so I'm using only 2019's average P/B multiple to value the company. SASR traded at an average multiple of 1.08 last year. Multiplying this average ratio with the forecast book value per share of $34.7 gives a target price of $37.5 for December 2020. The price target offers a hefty 52% upside from SASR's March 13, closing price.

Apart from the price upside, SASR also offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.2% assuming quarterly dividend is maintained at the current level of $0.32 per share throughout 2020. Based on the capital appreciation potential and estimated dividend yield, SASR appears to be a good investment for a holding period of upwards of nine months. In the near term of three to four months, the risks are too high for a bullish call. Due to COVID-19 and the resultant high risks, I'm adopting a neutral rating for the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.