The Nasdaq Might Be The Key (Technically Speaking For 3/17)

The QQQ is trying to stabilize at technically important levels. If it holds, other indexes might follow suit.

A note to all my readers: we are suddenly in a very different environment. Yesterday, my home city of Houston shut down restaurants and other establishments, which is occurring in cities across the US. The Bay Area is now under a shelter in place order. New York City is considering the same thing. Entire cities are closed down, which means we are almost certainly in a recession now.

We are now in a very surreal environment. Please take care of yourselves and each other.

The administration is considering an $850 billion fiscal stimulus measure (emphasis added)

The Trump administration is asking Congress to approve a massive economic stimulus package of around $850 billion to stanch the economic free fall caused by the coronavirus, four officials familiar with the planning said Tuesday. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will present details to Senate Republicans later Tuesday. The package would be mostly devoted to flooding the economy with cash, through a payroll tax cut or other mechanism, two of the officials said, with some $50 billion directed specifically to helping the airline industry. White House officials also want to include more assistance for small businesses and their employees in the legislation, the officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The talks have taken on more urgency as the economy has shown signs of careening into recession. The Dow Jones industrial average fell almost 3,000 points on Monday and showed signs of a slight rebound on Tuesday.

Before the virus, the economy was suffering from a modest, self-induced supply shock and is now under the added strain of a near shut-down in demand in some locations. Government stimulus is a macro 101 policy prescription. Studies after the Great Recession determined that the multiplier effect of fiscal stimulus is much higher during periods of economic stress.

The latest coincidental indicators aren't as bad as you might think. Retail sales were down 0.5% M/M; the number ex-auto was -0.2%. On a Y/Y basis, sales were up 4.3%. Industrial production for February rose 0.6%. The 7.1% increase in utility output undoubtedly helped, but so did a rise in materials and consumer goods production. However, also note that the March Empire State Manufacturing Index cratered 34 points to -21.5 in the latest report -- the largest drop in the indexes history.

The Fed is starting a commercial paper facility to unclog the commercial paper markets (emphasis added):

The Federal Reserve Board announced today that it will establish a Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF) to support the flow of credit to households and businesses. Commercial paper markets directly finance a wide range of economic activity, supplying credit and funding for auto loans and mortgages as well as liquidity to meet the operational needs of a range of companies. By ensuring the smooth functioning of this market, particularly in times of strain, the Federal Reserve is providing credit that will support families, businesses, and jobs across the economy. The CPFF will provide a liquidity backstop to U.S. issuers of commercial paper through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that will purchase unsecured and asset-backed commercial paper rated A1/P1 (as of March 17, 2020) directly from eligible companies.

This market has seized up over the last few weeks. Banks have backed away from buying the paper, instead focusing on stocking up on cash reserves. This is occurring when companies are hitting the market in higher numbers to fund operations.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: The volatility continues. Yesterday, the markets sold off sharply in another selling rout. Today, the federal government announced a major stimulus initiative and the markets rallied strongly. The Treasury market sold off sharply, especially the long end. Sector performance was positive, with all sectors rallying. Energy barely moved, relatively speaking; it was only up 0.5%. Consumer discretionary and industrials were probably the beneficiaries of some bottom fishing. At the top of the table are defensive sectors; utilities had a great day, as did consumer staples. Tech caught a solid bid as did health care.

I look at multiple charts in multiple times frames in the hope that I'll eventually see something that helps to make sense of the market. Today, I noticed that the daily QQQ chart might be the key to finding some kind of stability in the equity markets. Why, you ask? It's the only index that is trying to find a bottom that is supported by other key technical levels.

Let's start with the SPY: The SPY is below all key levels; prices are essentially hanging out in technical no man's land, as is ... ... the IJH (mid-caps) ... ... the IWM (small-caps), and ... ... the IWC (micro-caps).

However, the QQQ is trading at several key technical levels. Prices are right at the 50% Fibonacci level between the lows of late 2018 and recent highs. Prices are also right above lows from 2Q19 (the green boxed area on the chart). These could be enough to support prices going forward.

If the QQQ stops falling, will the other indexes do so as well if for no other reason than out of sympathy? While I'd normally answer, "probably," in the current environment the correct answer is "who knows." But, it gives me a positive point to end on, so I'll take it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.