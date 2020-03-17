Dollar General Still Chugging Higher

Dollar General (DG) made headlines this week when it was one of the first retailers to set up specific hours for senior citizens to shop and get necessary items. The move was a very nice gesture and other companies have followed suit. While that is a feel-good story and all, the stock is worth paying attention to as well.

With the market spiraling lower, there are very few stocks that still look to be in an upward trend, and Dollar General is one of them. If we look at the weekly chart, we see that connecting the lows from the last three years creates a trend line that is right in the same area as the 104-week moving average (two years). The stock just hit the trend line and the moving average earlier this week and has since bounced significantly higher.

Another interesting item about Dollar General is that the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings haven't reached oversold territory during this market swoon. Yes, the stock has fallen from its peak, but it is only down 11.5% from its peak and it was down just over 25% at its low. When you compare those figures to the overall market and other stocks, the percentages look pretty good. The S&P was down over 30% from its peak to its low so far this week and is down 26.8% currently.

Dollar General's Fundamentals Have Helped It Hold Up

Turning our attention from the chart to the fundamentals, we see some pretty impressive statistics. The company has been able to grow its earnings by 17% per year over the last three years and the EPS grew by 12% in the most recent quarterly report. Analysts expect earnings growth of 10% for 2020. The company is scheduled to release Q1 2020 results in late May.

In addition to the earnings growth, sales have increased at an average rate of 8% per year over the last three years and they increased by 8% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Being a deep-discount retail operation, the profit margin shouldn't be expected to be all that high. Dollar General's profit margin is at 8.0% and that is slightly below the average stock, but better than many of its competitors. The company does have a return on equity of 26.5% and that is well above average.

The results for all retailers are going to be interesting to watch for the current quarter and the quarters that follow. We could see huge jumps in the sales numbers as consumers have rushed to buy supplies for the possibility of quarantine. However, as the economy comes to a crawl due to the coronavirus, we could see the numbers go down dramatically in the second quarter.

As a case in point, I spoke to one of the managers at the local Winn Dixie where my son works. This past Friday as the panic buying was reaching a frenzy level in Florida, the store did twice as much business that day than usual for a Friday. When I spoke with her again on Saturday, the numbers weren't as high, but they were still well above average.

I get the feeling we are going to see tremendous numbers from the likes of Kroger, Walmart, Target, and retailers that sell groceries and other daily household items. However, all of the food, toilet paper, and non-perishable items being purchased in March will likely cut into April's sales.

Sentiment Toward Dollar General is Average

The sentiment toward Dollar General is essentially average at this time. There are 27 analysts covering the stock at this time with 19 "buy" ratings, seven "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. This gives us a buy percentage of 70.4% and that is right in the middle of the normal range.

The short interest ratio is at 2.6 currently and that is slightly below average. The average short interest ratio is right around the 3.0 level. Short interest jumped from 3.73 million shares to 4.8 million shares in the most recent reporting period and that is a sign that the sentiment is becoming more bearish. As a contrarian, increasing pessimism is a good sign for a fundamentally sound stock that is trending higher.

My Overall Take on Dollar General

I wrote about Dollar General back in December when the company had pulled back to the lower rail of a trend channel. I was bullish on the stock at that time and it has fallen just over 1.5% since publication. While I don't like seeing stocks that I am bullish on go down, given the fact that the S&P is down over 21% since that article was published, I will take it.

The fundamentals for Dollar General are still strong and the stock is still in a long-term upward trend. The sentiment isn't overly optimistic and that is a good sign as well. The short interest ratio was at 2.2 when I wrote the article back in December, so not only has the short interest been increasing but also has the short interest ratio.

Like I expressed earlier, I look for sales to spike when the company reports first quarter results in May as consumers have rushed to stores to buy what they believe are necessary items given the current virus crisis. My biggest concern is that the first quarter sales will pull business away from the second quarter. I would expect the company to offer an update on sales projections before the earnings report. Even if they don't update sales projections before the report, expect an adjustment to the Q2 projections. This issue isn't isolated to Dollar General, I expect numerous retailers to see similar developments.

Given the solid fundamentals and the upward trend for Dollar General, I can see the stock moving up to the $200 range within the next nine to 12 months. Of course, if the coronavirus continues to impact the economy for an extended period, even a deep-discount retailer like Dollar General could feel the effects. I would suggest getting out of the stock were to close below the 104-week moving average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.